This Top-Rated App With Binaural Beats Will Help You Get To Sleep Faster

Getting quality sleep nowadays is getting increasingly harder to achieve. According to a study published in the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine, binge-watching is one of the main culprits behind sleep deprivation. The advent of streaming apps has made it much harder to resist hitting play, especially at night.

Luckily, not all streaming services are designed to steal hours of precious sleep from you.

Restflix is a revolutionary streaming app specifically developed to help you fall asleep faster and rest better. For a limited time, you can grab a lifetime subscription on sale for 83% off.

Buy Restflix online for $99 (83% off)

SHOP NOW

You're likely familiar with what happens when your sleep quality is poor.

If you find that it takes you a considerable amount of time to fall asleep, Restflix helps by offering over 10 personalized channels packed with sleep meditations, bedtime stories, calming visuals, and more. The content uses a proven and exciting technology called "binaural beats," which work to harness the brain's responsiveness to sound and create a meditative, restful state. This way, you can go to sleep happy and relaxed.

Restflix is available on all major platforms, including Apple TV, iOS, Roku, Android, and Fire TV. It's ad-free, too, so you won't encounter any interruptions while streaming. With new content added weekly, you'll never run out of soothing sounds and sleep meditations to stream before bed.

This app boasts a rating of 4.5 out of 5 stars on the App Store and is named 'Best Sleep App to Drift Off To' by Livestrong, so you know you're in good hands.

Get breaking news & relationship advice delivered to your inbox daily!

A lifetime subscription to Restflix usually costs $599, but for a limited time, you can get it on sale for $99.

SHOP NOW

Nicole Cord-Cruz is a freelance writer who focuses on entertainment, lifestyle, and e-commerce content.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.