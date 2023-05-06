35 Gifts To Be Your Mom's Favorite Child

Trump your siblings with these unique gifts.
No one has a greater love for you or has done more for you than your mom.
So, when it comes to holidays like Mother's Day or Christmas, even if she says she needs nothing, you have to pull out all the stops to get her the best present ever.
While as with any other gift, it's the thought that counts, this is also an opportunity to really think about what your mom loves and will appreciate. Does she love her beauty arsenal? Or to travel? To cook? To read? Is it her puppy that warms her heart?
When coming up with unique gift ideas for mom, think about presents she'll use, that will warm her heart and will make you her favorite child.
Beauty & Wellness Gift Ideas for Mom
1. Naked Sundays Clear Glow Bundle
For the mom who needs major sun protection, this bundle contains an SPF 50 4-in01 serum, moisturizer, and primer.
2. Skinceuticals A.G.E Interrupter Advanced
For the skincare aficionado, this potent anti-wrinkle cream helps correct and defend against visible signs of aging.
3. Oyoma Shea Butter Soap
Natural shea butter cleansing soap bar made from shea butter, coconut oil, olive oil, and water that's both gentle and moisturizing.
4. Ourside Moon Dust Perfume
This scrumptious fragrance combines grapefruit and the floral softness of jasmine, then takes you on a journey with notes of peppermint and anise. Mmm!
5. Roam Homegrown Grapefruit Saffron Oversized Candle
A luxe soy candle with notes of grapefruit and mint blended with ginger and saffron.
6. Cashmere Moon Watermint Clementine Whipped Body Cream
This decadent whipped body cream deeply moisturizes, softens skin, and promotes healthy radiant skin.
Fashion Gift Ideas for Mom
7. BuddyLove Stephanie Tie Shoulder Maxi Dress
Everyone looks good in a maxi — and this brightly-colored one has adjustable tie straps, a fully smocked bodice, and drum-roll please ... pockets!
8. Harper Wilde Cloud Cotton Scoop Bralette
With a classic scoop shape, hooks in the back, and wire-free support, this bralette — 100x more comfortable than those underwire bras we use to wear! — has everything you need for everyday wear.
9. Psudo Mojave Women's Court Shoes
An uber-comfortable sneaker born from recycled materials — so you can feel good and look good at the same time.
10. Verloop Chevron Zigzag Mini Tote
This cheerful knit mini-tote features colorful chevron zigzag stripes and fits all your essentials.
11. Ibiza Passion Pensive Silver Earrings
These gorgeous brass silver plated earrings will turn heads at her next mom's night out.
12. Jolyn Elizabeth Surf Zip-Up Swimsuit
Surf swimsuits aren't just for surfing — the long-sleeve, zip-up top provides full coverage from damaging UV Rays.
13. Fullup Infinity Mountain Heather Sneaker
For the mom who loves long walks, this classic sneaker is composed of 90% recycled polyester and features a relaxed silhouette and premium sole for super-comfortable steps.
Travel Gift Ideas for Mom
14. Clean Beauty Travel Spray Gift Set
Each scent in this travel set will whisk Mom away to a different corner of the world — a great gift idea for the woman with wanderlust.
15. Love Your Melon Black Speckled Baseball Cap
The perfect knit baseball cap comes in myriad pastel colors for a chic, casual look.
16. True Energy Women's Lightweight Liner Socks
Socks are always a great gift because who isn't always losing a par— and this brand includes an expanded heel pocket for an improved fit, and mesh venting for improved air movement.
17. Mychelle Remarkable Retinal Eye Cream
This refreshing, hydrating tube of nourishment will leave her eyes feeling remarkably pampered — and ten years younger.
18. Cincha Travel Belt
A genius gift for the mom who travels a ton, this luggage strap secures your personal bag to your carry-on or checked luggage handle, so you can maneuver through the airport hands-free.
19. Stella & Dot Faux Shearling Organizational Pouch
Small and super-functional, this organization bag can serve as a clutch or carry-all for everyday use — and it fits a ton.
20. Yesto Facial Brightening Wipes
Whether you’re out and about, going for a run, or having a late night, these one-swipe brightening wipes make it super convenient to refresh on the go.
Edible Gift Ideas for Mom
21. Harry & David Spring Brunch Gift
Brunch is, indeed, always a good idea! So why not start her morning off with delicious blueberry, cinnamon, and maple waffles accompanied by Gouda cheese, fig preserves, and sparkling white grape juice? *Chefs kiss*
22. Little Saints Mocktail Variety Pack
For the sober-curious mama, this variety pack contains four magic mocktails: non-alcoholic Ginger Mule, Mimosa, Spicy Marg, and Negroni.
23. Nicola's Marketplace Pasta Love
An authentic assortment of delectable Italian pasta: the best gift for a carb-loving momma.
24. Johnson's Gourmet Popcorn & Shrivers Combo
This world-famous caramel popcorn is hand-cooked every 7 minutes of every day and comes in myriad exotic flavors — pick her favorite!
Home & Kitchen Gift Ideas for Mom
25. Open Spaces Entryway Rack
Turn organization into decoration with a multi-use, three-tier rack that’s easy to carry, chic, and clean.
26. Repurpose Compostable Stemless Wine Glasses
Made from corn and other plant-based materials, these fully compostable stemless cups are as elegant as they are non-toxic.
27. Thyme & Sage Citrus Stripe Dish Towels
A colorful and fun collection of specialized dish towels to brighten up any kitchen.
28. IRIS USA 26-Drawer Stackable Storage Cabinet
A perfect storage solution tool to organize stationary, office supplies, crafts, beads or sewing supplies, hardware, and much more.
29. Anyday Anyhand Mitts
Slip these bad boys on to safely tot any hot dish from point A to point B.
30. Tineco iFLOOR 3 Breeze Complete Wet Dry Vacuum
For the extraordinarily tidy mom, this powerful, 2-in-1 floor washer leaves floors completely dry and streak-free in a matter of minutes.
31. Lovevery Felt Flowers (Included In Helper Play Kit)
These felt flowers — which are included in the Lovevery Helper Playkit are absolutely darling — and they'll last much longer than real ones.
32. Westerlay Single Large Orchid
An elegant, flowering plant that's a perfect addition to any home or office space and requires very little watering to keep alive: a bonus for busy moms!
33. Crumblecrate Lavender Macarons With Lemon Curd
Biting into these delicate French macarons will immediately transport her to a petite cafe on the Champs-Elysees.
34. Gift-A-Green Happy Mother's Day Gift Box
A cute idea for a mom with a green thumb, This Mother's Day Gift Box unpacks into 5 different mini microgreen gardens that you can plant!
35. Crow Canyon Splatter 3-Piece Mixing Set
This funky splatter mixing bowl set is such a vibrantly fun addition to any baking set.
Aly Walansky is a lifestyle writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor for YourTango.
