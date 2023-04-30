The season of motherhood celebration is upon us — and while it's never a bad time to tell the mom (or mom figure!) in your life that you love her, May and Mother's Day, in particular, is as good of a reason as any.

And we've done all the hard work for you in curating and choosing the perfect gift for the mom who's especially difficult to shop for.

From birthstone rings (#11) to alpaca — yes alpaca! — wraps (#16) to an Italiania DIY spa day (#17), there's truly something for every mom on this list, no matter her interests, hobbies, or particulars. (I mean, who doesn't like slipper socks (#4?)

So go on, tell her you love her with these 25 great gifts — and then tell her out loud, in person, too, just for good measure.

Here are 25 gifts moms who are hard to shop for love most:

For the mom who's always in the kitchen: Celebrated cookbook author Catherine McCord believes that success in the kitchen comes down to two things — organization and meal prep — and she’ll show you how to master both in her new cookbook.

For the mom who's impossible to shop for, this "mom bucket list" is genius — featuring 100 creative ways to play, connect and deepen her bond with her kids, from toddlers to teens, in time increments from 5 minutes to 5 hours.

This minimalist, solo vase is ideal for the mom who loves simplicity and loathes clutter.

Slipper socks are a go-to gift item for the woman who has everything because she can never have too many pairs of cozy kicks.

Like socks, lotion — especially a non-greasy one made with cocoa and shea butter — is something she simply can't have too much of.

If an edible gift is more your speed, you simply can't go wrong with cupcakes: they're fun, festive, and oh-so-tasty.

Wine falls into the same categories as cupcakes — you really can't go wrong; just make sure the person is a vino drinker — plus, this zero-sugar option is a healthy bonus.

Small but mighty, this leather carry-all is the perfect size for keeping all of her frequently-used items secure and easily accessible throughout the day. A great option for the mom who travels a ton.

9. Mindful Homes: Creating Healing Living Spaces With Mindfulness And Feng Shui by Anjie Cho

For the mom who likes interior decorating, this new book offers simple practices to cultivate a healing living space, including creating sacred areas for rituals, mindful meditation, and offering gratitude to one's home.

Chocolate tends to be a universally-loved gift, and each bar included in this box supports a small, Black-owned business.

Whatever her birthstone — from topaz to aquamarine — she'll love this dainty gold accessory to celebrate the month most special to her.

Amazonite is associated with money, luck, and overall success and is said to have a soothing effect on the nervous system: what isn't there to love about this candle?

Fragrance can be a tricky thing to gift because everyone has such individual taste, but this perfume, which combines lemon, mandarin, green apple, and grapefruit, is a lively, fresh option that appeals to most.

This unisex oversized hoodie sort of says it all, doesn't it? Have some fun today!

This Korean 2-in-1 hair set is like a super-charged smoothie for her hair, feeding the strands with herbal ingredients to prevent thinning.

Consisting of a featherweight baby alpaca and silk blend, this lightweight wrap works fabulously for all seasons and promises to add a touch of glamour to any look.

If you can't splurge on a real spa day, give her the DIY version with this kit, featuring a scrumptious face scrub, luxurious bath salts, and chocolates, of course!

Made from super-soft jersey fabric, this 2-piece lounge set is the gift that keeps on giving.

For the funky mom who isn't afraid of a pop of color, this bright Iris Apfel design offers a sense of playful movement with geometric diamond shapes and floral motifs in shades of teal, navy, and neutrals.

Cut from a buttery-soft bamboo jersey, this cardigan is the perfect layering piece to dress up or down any outfit.

For the mom who wants to add zen and calm to her life — isn't that every mom? — this bath gift set has you completely covered.

For the mom who loves decorating for every single holiday, this monthly subscription box filled with adorable decor is it! The themed boxes are filled with fun, trendy pieces to complement every season and create a warm, inviting atmosphere for any room.

For the frequent flyer in your life, this innovative travel pillow is the perfect plush to comfortably rest on a long flight, long car ride, train, and anything in between.

Nobody really enjoys vacuuming, do they? Gift her a robot that will do the heavy lifting for her — now that's a real gift!

These eco-friendly sneaks are made from excess leather saved from landfills, so she can look and feel good, too.

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyle writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor for YourTango.

