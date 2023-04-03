Everything You Need For A Naughty Easter Basket Your Snuggle Bunny Will Love

Easter Sunday is coming up soon (newsflash: it's in a few days). Many Easter mornings ago, you were a little kid running down the stairs in your pajamas to dig into all the spring goodies the Easter Bunny had brought you in an Easter basket. You spent the rest of the holiday scavenging for eggs in the backyard, cuddling your stuffed bunny, nibbling on marshmallow Peeps and Russell Stover chocolate bunnies, and falling asleep in a sugar-induced coma by noon.

Ahh, childhood.

But who said that only kids can have fun on Easter? You can still get festive as a grown-up couple (minus the Cadbury eggs and Peter Cottontail tunes).

We'll warn you: the sexy basket stuffers included in this gift collection are strictly for you and your snuggle bunny.

What to Put in a Naughty Easter Basket

1. A cheeky card

Why buy a cheesy Hallmark card when you can slip one of these cheeky little guys in your love's Easter basket? If you're in the mood for some morning lovin', when they read your card, they'll definitely get the message.

2. Bunny ears

What's soft, bunny-eared and perfect for cuddling? You! Just imagine the look on his face when he sees you step out in these fluffy, soft accessories, and then later when you both hippity hop over to the bedroom to go at it like... well, you know.

3. Bunny boxers

Or buy a pair of novelty boxers for your snuggle bunny! Not only will they get a good laugh out of him, but they're the perfect excuse for you to convince him to strip down and "try them on" and have a giggly makeout session ensue.

4. Naughty eggs

Don't let them fool you, these aren't your typical Cadbury eggs. Made just for the guys, these disposable male masturbators are delivered in a pack of six — each with a different texture and a corresponding lotion. Trust us when we say that he'll love these way more than a pack of candy eggs from the drugstore.

5. Egg bath bombs

Looking for a more homemade touch that's still suggestive? Check out this easy DIY tutorial on how to make Easter egg bath bombs! You can infuse them with your go-to seductive scent like lavender or peppermint. And when you're ready to try them out? Just drop one into the tub and hop in together!

6. Sexy chocolates

If he has a sweet tooth, cure his candy cravings by filling his basket with these tasty little treats These individually-wrapped chocolate candies are molded into the shape of couples doing erotic acts. (Hey, chocolate is supposed to be an aphrodisiac, right?) Oh and did we mention that they come packaged in decorated Easter egg boxes? How perfect is that?

