10 Luxuriously Affordable Jewelry Gift Ideas To Kick Off The Holidays Right

With the holidays right around the corner, you’ve probably already started racking your brain as to what to get your loved ones.

Trying to find the perfect gift is not an easy feat and the very thought of it can be enough to stress someone to their core. But don’t sweat it; Blue Nile is here to help you out.

Because let’s be honest: nothing can beat a high-quality, yet affordable piece of jewelry. Everyone, no matter their age or gender, loves something that sparkles and is timeless. It’s an immediate confidence booster.

And the best part? Holiday season also means sale season.

Why choose Blue Nile?

The company was founded in 1999 and is the leader in handcrafted engagement rings and beautiful fine jewelry. By constantly innovating and looking for new ways to help their customers discover and design the perfect pieces for every occasion, Blue Nile has truly made a name for themselves.

You’ll be in the hands of legendary service with more choices and straightforward information that will aid in finding affordable jewelry for special occasions, as well as everyday wear.

Unlike some affordable jewelry brands, Blue Nile has it all, meaning there’s something for everyone on your holiday gift list.

From diamond jewelry to gemstones, pearls, necklaces, earrings, and more, their selection offers a whole boatload of jewelry gift ideas. Whether shopping for yourself (you deserve a gift too!) to expand your jewelry collection or hoping to find that perfect jewelry piece for that person who has everything, Blue Nile has it.

With a team of passionate, non-commissioned diamond and jewelry experts who put the customer first, you’ll be in great hands. So give yourself a break from the stress of holiday shopping this year and let us be your jewelry gift guide.

10 Affordable Jewelry Gift Ideas Everyone Will Love

Not sure where to begin your holiday gift search? These 10 gorgeous pieces aren’t only great gift ideas, but the best place to start.

Also, if you shop the holiday sale from October 29 - November 18, you can get up to 30% off—in addition to free secure overnight shipping.

1. Lab Grown Diamond Tennis Bracelet In 14k White Gold

We can thank tennis champion Chris Evert for making the tennis bracelet the jewelry collection staple that it is today. During the 1987 U.S. Open, Evert’s diamond bracelet fell off her wrist, temporarily pausing the game while she scrambled to find the diamonds.

At that moment, the tennis bracelet was born. Blue Nile’s take on this iconic piece of jewelry is stunning. Consisting of white gold and five carats worth of diamonds, this bracelet isn’t just an impressive gift to give, but a statement piece that will be loved forever.

2. Diamond Solitaire Pendant In 14k White Gold

Nothing is as truly elegant as a diamond solitaire pendant. Set in exquisite 14k white gold, this necklace says to your loved one all the things that poets have been trying to say for centuries.

The 18-inch long cable chain is a perfect complement to this subtly dramatic pendant.

3. Oval Ruby And Pavé Diamond Earrings In 14k White Gold

The recipient of these beautiful earrings is guaranteed to blush just as brightly as these ruby and Pavé diamond earrings.

Stunning enough to be the ideal accompaniment to the Met Gala, yet still understated in a sophisticated way that makes them perfect for everyday wear, these earrings are a family heirloom in the making.

4. Floating Blue Sapphire And Diamond Heart Shaped Pendant In 14k White Gold

Heart pendants shouldn’t be reserved for just Valentine’s Day, that’s why Blue Nile designed this necklace.

Made of deep blue sapphires and sparkling diamonds, it’s hard not to be mesmerized by this floating heart-shaped pendant—your loved one will agree.

5. Classic Akoya Cultured Pearl Drop Earrings With Sapphire And Diamond Detail In 14k White Gold

For the person in your life who is the pure embodiment of culture and sophistication, your search for the ideal gift is over thanks to these earrings.

The diamond detail highlights the sapphire while the pearl drop is reminiscent of the bygone eras of the Gilded Age.

6. Emerald And Diamond Three-Stone Ring In 14k White Gold

Whether your loved one’s birthstone is emerald, they have siblings or children who were born in May and April, or they’re simply a lover of the color green, this ring covers all your holiday shopping bases for that special person.

Set in a 14k white gold band that is just enough to be eye-catching without being “too much,” it’s a gift that your loved one will brag about for years to come.

7. Lab Grown Diamond Eternity Hoop Earrings In 14k Yellow Gold

Hoop earrings never go out of style—they can also be worn with everything. These earrings take the iconic gold hoops and add some glamorous dazzle to the equation with 5 cts. of diamonds.

If you have someone in your life who prefers to be bold at all times and in every situation, their jewelry collection absolutely needs these.

8. Alternating Sized Pink Sapphire And Diamond Bracelet In 14k White Gold

For the person who has everything, as they say, there’s the pink sapphire and diamond bracelet.

An edgier take on the classic tennis bracelet, this is the perfect gift for someone who doesn’t just have everything but is known for their eclectic taste. It’s equal parts striking, refined, and show-stopping.

9. Cushion Diamond Stud Earrings In 14k White Gold

Diamond stud earrings are another piece that every jewelry collection needs. Whether set in 18k gold or sterling silver, you simply can’t go wrong when purchasing diamond earrings for a loved one.

While these are ½ ct., you can go larger for that person in your life who believes bigger is better. However, small and dainty, especially with this amount of shine and sparkle, is just as “big” in its own way.

10: Riviera Pavé Ruby And Diamond Ring In 14k White Gold

Birthstone jewelry is always a big winner when it comes to gifts that make people genuinely happy. Although you can go in pretty much any direction with birthstone jewelry pieces, a ring like this charming Riviera Pavé Ruby really says “I love you.”

It may sparkle a lot, but it avoids being splashy or over-the-top. It is, as they say, just right.

In a world of seemingly endless options, when it comes to affordable jewelry that’s as beautiful as it is high-quality, Blue Nile is the place to go.

And don’t forget: Shop the holiday sale from October 29 - November 18, and get up to 30% off—and that’s in addition to free shipping.

— Created in partnership with Blue Nile

New York City-based journalist Amanda Chatel has over a decade’s worth of experience writing about lifestyle, jewelry, and fashion trends.