Family

40 Best Gifts For Your Mother-In-Law Who's Hard To Shop For

How to shop for the woman who created the most important person in your life.

By Aly Walansky and Andrea Zimmerman — Updated on May 13, 2023

Photo: DragonImages via Canva
woman giving gift to mother in law

Your mother-in-law is pretty special — she created the most important person in your life.

That said, you and her may not always be on the same wavelength and when it comes to a special occasion where you need to honor your MIL, it may seem like an impossible task. How do you please the woman who's very difficult to shop for?

Believe it or not, you just have to pay attention — and what better way to get on her good side than with the best gifts for your mother-in-law?

What is it she loves? Is it unique plants or jewelry? Is it a cute purse or artisanal addition to her home kitchen?

Paying attention to those little details about her likes and dislikes will hopefully help you hit a home run — and avoid her having something else to complain about next time.

Bonus points if what she loves is something you love too.

It wouldn't be the first time, and it'll give you something to chat about, and maybe even bond over

Here are the 40 best gift ideas for your mother-in-law who's hard to shop for:

1. Laura Chenel Goat Cheese Lover Gift Basket 

For a cheese lover, this beautiful basket of Laura Chenel cheeses is perfect for snacking, and don't forget the creamy Brie and local accompaniments to create a big, beautiful board. 

2. Courant Catch 3: Classic Charging Device

For the mom with myriad gadgets, this all-in-one charging device combines single-device wireless technology with the familiar valet silhouette, allowing her to thoughtfully organize all her accessories and charge her devices. 

3. Monica + Andy Organic Lounge Robe

Let your MIL luxuriously indulge in this ultra-soft organic cotton robe, whether she's relaxing at home or getting ready for bed.

4. Sauipe Swim Teresa Beach Cover Up

This chic beach cover-up is extremely comfortable, made with breathable fabric, and features lightly ruffled sleeves: a perfect combination for a day at the beach or pool.

5. Flaire & Co. Green Rectangle Sterling Huggies In Gold

She'll receive all the compliments with these gorgeous earrings that are made with thick gold plating to ensure they last and sparkle as long as possible.

6. Beloved Bath Relaxation Gift Set 

Share the gift of relaxation with this luxurious trio of lavender-scented products designed to encourage feelings of peace and calm.

7. Linoto Linen Spa Towels

Sourced from one of the finest linen mills in Belgium, these towels are smooth, sturdy, and very satisfying post-shower.

8. Kizik Women's Lima Shoe

Your MIL won't mind running errands all day in these babies, that's for sure.

9. Le Prunier Plum Beauty Oil

Handcrafted from a proprietary blend of sustainably sourced plum varietals, this indulgent beauty oil is an excellent source of nourishing vitamins and antioxidants.

10. Quince Mongolian Cashmere Crewneck Sweater 

A classic cashmere sweater is a timeless gift. Lightweight, soft, and cozy, it's perfect for just about any time of year and occasion. 

11. The Ranch Pomegranate Bitters Scented Candle 

With a deliciously subtle, fruity fragrance, this Pomegranate Bitters scented candle adds a clean, bright scent to any room. 

12. Pholk Aloe Lemon Balm Face Mist

A pore-clarifying cure for skin prone to acne and hyperpigmentation, it can be used all day to stay cool, calm, and balanced.

13. Love Letters: Heartfelt Quotes from Famous Romantics by Sarah Cray

A giftable collection of romantic quotes from historical love letters, featuring the author's signature watercolor illustrations.

14. Aura Mason Luxe Wifi Digital Photo Frame

For the memory-loving MIL, this gift allows you to send photos and videos directly from your phone to her digital photo frame. You can also invite family and friends to add photos to her frame from anywhere in the world with free, unlimited storage. 

15. Nude Envie Lipstick

This perfect shade of nude lipstick to keep lips soft, smooth, and ultra-hydrated. 

16. Urban Hydration Vanilla Bubble Bath

Can't go wrong with gifting a bubble bath! This one has coconut oil and vanilla to deeply moisturize and keep skin soft.

17. DMC Teddy Hat & Booties Knitting Kit

For the MIL who loves to knit, give this cute bear hat and booties. Maybe it'll be a gift for her future grandchild? *wink*

18. Sans Matin Savannah Sneaker

These sneaks are ethically handcrafted and feature a cushioned pebbled baby blue heel, white cotton laces, and a cushioned footbed for maximum comfort.

19. FiveAdrift Signature Ocean Collection Towel Bundle

These generously oversized beach towels are made from environmentally sustainable materials and are ready for any adventurous, travel-loving MIL.

20. Kaenon Avalon Unisex Polarized Sunglasses

These lightweight frames are great for long days on the beach, hiking, or sunset cruises on the water.

21. Goodfit Oasis Jigsaw Puzzle

If a beach vaca isn't in the cards this year, let your MIL feel the breeze and hear the rustling of palm trees as she pieces this tropical puzzle together. 

22. Duette NYC Lux Long Open Cardigan With Pockets

This looks-good-on-everyone cardigan features straight architectural lines, deep side slits, and most importantly: pockets.

23. Kleensmart Easy Sweep Broom

Gift your MIL the gift of housekeeping help: This easy sweep broom picks up all kinds of dust and debris — just dust into small piles every few feet and pick up as you go.

24. Poke-A-Dot Utility Organizer

This stylish and functional organizer is a genius solution to a long-time problem for women on the go.

25. Urthy Scent Tower

This decadent scent tower quietly distributes lingering natural-smelling scents into any room, using air rather than water. 

26. True Energy Women's Lightweight Liner Socks

Socks! Another gift you can't go wrong with and this pair has a seamless toe for comfort and mesh venting for improved air movement.

27. Rag & Co Audriana Block Heel Sandals

These slip-on sandals are minimalist, sophisticated, and versatile — she can dress them up or down. 

28. Popsockets Rose Quartz Phone Grip

A pop socket is such a great gift because everyone needs one! It's anti-drop, allows for one-handed use of your device, and has the ability to prop up her phone wherever she goes.

29. The Pioneer Woman Timeless Beauty 7-Piece Melamine Measuring Cup Set

For the MIL who loves to bake, this measuring cup set comes with a stackable nesting design to keep the set organized and make it more convenient to store them when not in use.

30. Admiral Row Mother of Pearl Flower Pendant Necklace

In lieu of real stems, gift this pendant necklace featuring a bouquet of flowers accented by a natural mother-of-pearl stone.

31. Badgley Mischka Ava Eua de Parfum

Vibrant and sweet, this fragrance has notes of Bergamot, warm spices, jasmine petals, and fiery pink pepper. 

32. Friendsheep Shiny Happy Eco Coasters

Super-cute coasters that are handmade, absorbent, and plastic free? Yes, please! 

33. Blue Sky Yearly Planner

For the MIL who loves to plan, she can schedule away with this beautiful weekly/monthly academic planner, which features watercolor florals and soft-hued colors throughout the pages.

34. Hickory Farms Sparkling Rosé And Snack Collection 

Add some sparkle to any Mother's Day celebration with this rosé wine gift box, featuring smoked Gouda Blend, Sea Salt Flatbread, and Sour Peach Hearts alongside a glass of Contollo Brut Rosé sparkling wine. 

35. Taylor Chip x Fontana Baked Goods Bundle 

If you want to gift her the yummiest, gooiest, most scrumptious cookie in all the land, look no further. 

36. Jergen's Original Scent Perfume

This scent will bring her back! Jergen's signature Cherry Almond scent now comes in a fragrance form, with nostalgic notes of bright cherry and sweet almonds.

37. Saltwater Luxe Short Sleeve Shirt & Pant Pajama Set 

You can't miss with a luxe PJ set: pair together or mix and match for the ultimate sleepwear aesthetic.

38. Cheyanne Symone Head Lead Freshwater Pearl Stud Earrings

All handmade by Indigenous and Native American artisans, these beautiful all-white beaded earrings are simple and chic. 

39. Knotted Words Mulberry Silk Scarf 

Each double-sided 100% mulberry silk scarf has an inspirational message decorating one side. But the most magical part of this unique gift? The message is a total surprise and is only revealed once she opens the creative fortune cookie-esque packaging.

40. E'Mar Ari Heel 

Founded by a podiatrist who believed in luxurious shoes that are also, yes, comfortable. 

Aly Walansky is a lifestyle writer whose work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly. Andrea Zimmerman is the deputy editor for YourTango.

YourTango may earn an affiliate commission if you buy something through links featured in this article.