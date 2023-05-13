40 Best Gifts For Your Mother-In-Law Who's Hard To Shop For

Your mother-in-law is pretty special — she created the most important person in your life.

That said, you and her may not always be on the same wavelength and when it comes to a special occasion where you need to honor your MIL, it may seem like an impossible task. How do you please the woman who's very difficult to shop for?

Believe it or not, you just have to pay attention — and what better way to get on her good side than with the best gifts for your mother-in-law?

What is it she loves? Is it unique plants or jewelry? Is it a cute purse or artisanal addition to her home kitchen?

Paying attention to those little details about her likes and dislikes will hopefully help you hit a home run — and avoid her having something else to complain about next time.

Bonus points if what she loves is something you love too.

It wouldn't be the first time, and it'll give you something to chat about, and maybe even bond over.

Here are the 40 best gift ideas for your mother-in-law who's hard to shop for:

For a cheese lover, this beautiful basket of Laura Chenel cheeses is perfect for snacking, and don't forget the creamy Brie and local accompaniments to create a big, beautiful board.

For the mom with myriad gadgets, this all-in-one charging device combines single-device wireless technology with the familiar valet silhouette, allowing her to thoughtfully organize all her accessories and charge her devices.

Let your MIL luxuriously indulge in this ultra-soft organic cotton robe, whether she's relaxing at home or getting ready for bed.

This chic beach cover-up is extremely comfortable, made with breathable fabric, and features lightly ruffled sleeves: a perfect combination for a day at the beach or pool.

She'll receive all the compliments with these gorgeous earrings that are made with thick gold plating to ensure they last and sparkle as long as possible.

Share the gift of relaxation with this luxurious trio of lavender-scented products designed to encourage feelings of peace and calm.

Sourced from one of the finest linen mills in Belgium, these towels are smooth, sturdy, and very satisfying post-shower.

Your MIL won't mind running errands all day in these babies, that's for sure.

Handcrafted from a proprietary blend of sustainably sourced plum varietals, this indulgent beauty oil is an excellent source of nourishing vitamins and antioxidants.

A classic cashmere sweater is a timeless gift. Lightweight, soft, and cozy, it's perfect for just about any time of year and occasion.

With a deliciously subtle, fruity fragrance, this Pomegranate Bitters scented candle adds a clean, bright scent to any room.

A pore-clarifying cure for skin prone to acne and hyperpigmentation, it can be used all day to stay cool, calm, and balanced.

13. Love Letters: Heartfelt Quotes from Famous Romantics by Sarah Cray

A giftable collection of romantic quotes from historical love letters, featuring the author's signature watercolor illustrations.

For the memory-loving MIL, this gift allows you to send photos and videos directly from your phone to her digital photo frame. You can also invite family and friends to add photos to her frame from anywhere in the world with free, unlimited storage.

This perfect shade of nude lipstick to keep lips soft, smooth, and ultra-hydrated.

Can't go wrong with gifting a bubble bath! This one has coconut oil and vanilla to deeply moisturize and keep skin soft.

For the MIL who loves to knit, give this cute bear hat and booties. Maybe it'll be a gift for her future grandchild? *wink*

These sneaks are ethically handcrafted and feature a cushioned pebbled baby blue heel, white cotton laces, and a cushioned footbed for maximum comfort.

These generously oversized beach towels are made from environmentally sustainable materials and are ready for any adventurous, travel-loving MIL.

These lightweight frames are great for long days on the beach, hiking, or sunset cruises on the water.

If a beach vaca isn't in the cards this year, let your MIL feel the breeze and hear the rustling of palm trees as she pieces this tropical puzzle together.

This looks-good-on-everyone cardigan features straight architectural lines, deep side slits, and most importantly: pockets.

Gift your MIL the gift of housekeeping help: This easy sweep broom picks up all kinds of dust and debris — just dust into small piles every few feet and pick up as you go.

This stylish and functional organizer is a genius solution to a long-time problem for women on the go.

This decadent scent tower quietly distributes lingering natural-smelling scents into any room, using air rather than water.

Socks! Another gift you can't go wrong with and this pair has a seamless toe for comfort and mesh venting for improved air movement.

These slip-on sandals are minimalist, sophisticated, and versatile — she can dress them up or down.

A pop socket is such a great gift because everyone needs one! It's anti-drop, allows for one-handed use of your device, and has the ability to prop up her phone wherever she goes.

