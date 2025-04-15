Gen Z is an inherently unique generation, pushing the boundaries of traditional social constructs, dealing with the unique circumstances their unconventional entrance into adulthood sparked, and living life in an ever-evolving digital landscape. Many of the keys to success and traditional pathways to happiness that their grandparents and parents followed don’t make sense anymore, so they’ve been forced to pivot.

While many of these changes in priorities and values in the workplace, relationships, and personally with mental health have sparked benefits for younger generations, a few habits still quietly ruin Gen Z’s lives without them even realizing it. From overstepping digital boundaries to struggling with navigating financial stability, addressing these habits can help Gen Zers get back on the right track, sparking enough comfort, energy, and excitement to tackle the issues and interests they care about.

Here are 11 habits that quietly ruin Gen Z’s lives without them even realizing it:

1. Spending too much time online

According to Mastermind Behavior surveys, most Gen Zers spend between 7 and 9 hours a day on their phones — answering work emails, scrolling on social media, and chatting with friends. Of course, for young people whose communities are primarily online, not all of this screen time is inherently bad — it can spark benefits and feelings of belonging like an in-person connection.

While many young people recognize the need for digital balance and “unplugging” from their phones, they struggle to prioritize it. Not only is it hurting their mental health, but it’s also adversely affecting their physical well-being, productivity, social skills, and relationships.

2. Retail therapy

Overspending on food delivery sites like DoorDash or at Target after a long day at work has become radically normalized as a coping mechanism for younger generations, especially considering many aren’t saving for long-term investments like buying a home or getting a new car. Of course, not every Gen Z person spends $400 on random stress-relievers at the store, but many are investing in small things like a delivered dinner that can add up and make it much harder to afford basic necessities when the bills are due.

Even outside of food expenses, things like “retail therapy” are coined with that phrase for a reason — spending money can feel comforting and like a grasp at control amid a chaotic schedule. Still, it’s also one of the habits that quietly ruin Gen Z’s lives without them even realizing.

By opting for other habits that can spark the same kind of comfort without causing financial turmoil, Gen Zers can build a comfortable and exciting life without sabotaging their future stability.

3. Avoiding new social interactions

Research shows that many Gen Zers are grappling with social anxiety in their daily lives, sparked by a tumultuous entrance into adulthood, too much screen time, and mental illness, making it harder for them to seek out new social interactions and communities actively.

Considering social interaction and connection has a slew of essential benefits, like better immune responses, a happier attitude, and better emotional regulation, according to a study from the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine, this habit of self-isolation can have detrimental effects.

4. Procrastinating

Many Gen Zers believe that in order to be productive and get their work done, they need to feel motivated, but according to experts like psychologist Nick Wignall, that’s not the case.

“Most people believe motivation is a gift,” he explains. “They believe that with this gift, they’re capable of great things. But without it, they’re destined for mediocrity or failure…Feeling good makes it easier to accomplish hard things. But doing hard things leads to feeling good.”

There’s a “hesitation plague” spreading quickly among Gen Zers. It keeps them from being productive, managing their personal well-being, and setting realistic goals for themselves in the future. They fall into cycles of procrastination—unable to “motivate themselves” to get the work done—that sabotages their self-esteem and mental health.

Making the intentional choice to set and stick to a routine, regardless of motivation or a misguided idea around self-discipline, can make all the difference. Of course, there are other factors that play into procrastination tendencies that are less of “a choice” to overcome, but for the most part, it’s about disregarding the idea that you need to feel excited or motivated to do something before you actually start it.

5. Relying on unhealthy vices as coping mechanisms

Whether it’s overscheduling your social calendar or relying on unhealthy vices, not taking the time to craft truly beneficial coping mechanisms is one habit quietly ruining Gen Z’s lives without them even realizing it. Their reliance on these misguided coping mechanisms often stems from the belief that “life should be easy.”

Rather than genuinely acknowledging and coping with the stress, anxiety, and overwhelm that comes from life in its most natural form, many young people try to push it away with coping mechanisms that only further distract them from peace.

Sadly, many of these vices aren’t even acknowledged as unhealthy — habits like overworking yourself at the gym, seeing friends every night after work instead of being alone from time to time, or using entertainment as a distraction, despite Gen Zers leading the pack when it comes to emotional resilience and intelligence.

6. Giving too much power to their anxiety

Many Gen Z adults struggle with anxiety daily; in fact, over 60% of them are diagnosed with an anxiety disorder — an unprecedented statistic compared to previous generations who suppressed and avoided acknowledging their mental health. While Gen Z has led the way in challenging this mental health stigma and opening up discussions about their struggles, it’s important to recognize when they may be giving into their anxiety to an unhealthy extent.

In many cases, anxiety and depression symptoms can be unavoidable, but there are ways to build healthy coping mechanisms and habits that keep them from taking over daily. Pushing yourself out of your comfort zone and getting into the habit of acknowledging and settling your uncomfortable emotions in the moment is fueled by emotional intelligence — something many Gen Zers are committed to, but haven’t fully figured out how to cultivate personally yet.

7. Indulging in reactionary stress relievers

Sparked by the same mentality that urges young people to overspend or overindulge because they “deserve it,” reactionary stress relievers like unhealthy vices, oversleeping, and self-isolating are some of the habits that quietly ruin Gen Z’s lives without them even realizing.

According to research, Gen Z is the most “stressed out” generation. However, they have the power to invest in habits and hobbies that help to mediate that stress rather than temporarily distract them from it. Everyone deserves to live a stress-free and happy life, but that doesn’t mean unhealthy habits and behaviors should be the key to managing stress levels, no matter how “deserving” you may feel.

8. Overusing credit cards

According to a TransUnion report, Gen Z consumers use more credit than any other generation, leading to bigger debt burdens early in their lives.

Coupled with overwhelming student loan payments, these new lines of credit quickly become an issue for Gen Zers, impossible to pay off immediately without carrying over a balance alongside other bills and financial obligations. For many, it’s an issue of financial illiteracy — nobody ever taught them how to responsibly use a credit card or healthily manage their finances.

9. Reading all the news headlines

Considering Gen Zers are “digital natives” with a heightened accessibility and awareness of social media and worldly events online, they tend to grow more emotionally exhausted by the constant influx of bad news and headlines they read. According to psychology experts, reading these headlines and feeling a pressure to engage isn't just uncomfortable; it can have adverse effects on mental health, sparking anxiety, depression, and turmoil in many young people.

While staying informed and advocating for social issues they find important may be one of their core values, the habit of constantly reading the news and scrolling online without boundaries can set them up for emotional exhaustion and unnecessary stress in their daily routines.

10. Not saving money

Coupled with rising costs and stagnant wages, Gen Z’s struggles to save money have placed them in a tumultuous financial situation. Many lack a savings account or emergency fund, leading to continuous worry and stress about their finances during times of crisis.

According to a WalletHub survey, they’re also the most financially illiterate generation, making saving and managing their money much more difficult. With constant stress and little guidance on spending healthily, they often overuse credit cards as a coping mechanism, pushing them farther and farther away from financial comfort and stability.

11. Building their identity around trends

Many Gen Zers, with unrestricted access to the internet and social media, struggle to craft an authentic identity without being influenced by unrealistic expectations, trends, and standards online. They adopt hobbies they see online, curate social media feeds tailored toward what other people want to see, and build their self-expression around what they see online.

Of course, not everyone who finds inspiration on social media is living an inauthentic life, but many Gen Zers struggle to craft values and beliefs that are entirely their own without looking to peers online for inspiration and support.

