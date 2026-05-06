Even though we tend to be relatively judgmental as a culture, calling things that are out of the norm "odd" or "weird," in many cases these rare habits and behaviors are actually signs of intelligence or authenticity. It's the "weirdest" people by our rigid society's definitions who are actually the coolest, smartest people out there.

Rare people with truly brilliant minds do specific things and have routines that average people don't do. They feed into their intelligence, but they're usually a carefree moment of fun or wellness that doesn't require much effort. They're second-nature to the people who lean into them.

Rare people with truly brilliant minds do 11 specific things average people don't do

1. They swear purposefully

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While the average person often mistakenly swears out of habit or weaves it into their everyday language, a truly intelligent person swears with purpose. Not only does their tendency to swear often overlap with traits like honesty and integrity, but it also signals the creativity they naturally have inside.

They have a big vocabulary of words to pull from, and intentionally choosing a curse word in a conversation is typically a deliberate choice to garner someone's attention or get their point across with conviction.

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2. They ask direct questions

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Most people are too focused on their own space and attention in a conversation to actively pose questions that allow other people to interject. However, being interested in learning from others and appreciating silence is part of what fuels an intelligent person to ask thoughtful, direct questions.

It's this exact kind of curiosity that's often neglected by the typical person, usually in favor of comfort or familiarity. However, it's a fundamental part of a smart person's routine, from the workplace to meeting strangers in their communities. They care about learning, both to create space for interesting conversations and to learn something new themselves.

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3. They stay up until the early morning hours

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According to a study from Imperial College London, being a "night owl" and staying up late is actually associated with "mental sharpness" and intelligence, even though it's typically frowned upon in our culture. So, if you notice someone prefers to stay up late and wake up late, they might be carving out time for intelligent hobbies and activities.

Whether it's a trait associated with their waking cycle or an intentional choice to appreciate the focus that early morning quietness offers, they prefer to delay their bedtime and are smarter for it.

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4. They find organized chaos with clutter

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While too much clutter can sometimes stress us out, a study from Psychological Science found that messes can sometimes spark creative thinking and inspiration. Considering that creativity and intelligence are inherently linked, it's not surprising that keeping certain areas of their workspaces or desks messy is a rare habit only the most brilliant people do.

Most of their innovative mindsets live in the small habits and routines they follow on a daily basis, but smart people still experience long-term benefits, like fulfillment and a heightened sense of meaning, when they support their creativity in these ways.

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5. They intentionally keep their circle small

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Many smart people prefer to be alone, not because they're antisocial, but because their social batteries need space to recharge, and their minds require stillness to go deeper. They appreciate the mindfulness of their solitude because they don't have to deal with constant distractions and draining energy from people who are only capable of small talk.

However, when they do lean into social interactions, their main focus is meaning. They want to create relationships with people who have depth and challenge their minds, which is why, especially in today's world, their social circles are much smaller than those of the average person.

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6. They go down obscure rabbit holes

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Most people today only have the mental or emotional capacity to read a headline or learn something and immediately put it down. They're not interested in going any deeper, especially if it requires a level of critical thought that feels meaningless in their lives.

However, rare people with truly brilliant minds regularly find, fall down, and seek out new rabbit holes, whether it's in a conversation with a stranger or on the internet. It's likely how you can tell someone is actually intelligent, because on top of their niche hobbies and interests, they're not afraid to throw themselves into a new world or topic they know absolutely nothing about.

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7. They laugh at their own jokes

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With deep-thinking brains and humor that moves faster than other people's minds, it's really no surprise that the smartest people are laughing after telling a joke before others have a chance to catch on.

While it might seem odd in the moment, a 2025 study suggests that this self-enhancing humor is a seriously important tool for reducing stress and improving happiness. Their humor is complex and multi-layered, in many cases, but that doesn't stop them from understanding and laughing, even when nobody else does.

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8. They notice random patterns and 'coincidences'

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From placing together someone's patterns of behavior and noticing when a situation isn't quite right, an innate skill of the most brilliant minds is their ability to connect the dots before anyone else has a chance to think. They're great at pattern recognition, but they also have a level of social awareness that allows them to read rooms and energies immediately.

So, even if their "theories" about things and first impressions of people don't always align with the group, they may be worth trusting, simply because of their rare minds.

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9. They make accurate predictions of the future

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While they're not "mind readers" or "time travelers," incredibly smart people do often have a special kind of vision into the future. According to a study from the University of Bath, they are some of the most accurate predictors of the future, in comparison to their average peers, because of their analytical and intuitive skills.

Whether it's planning for their future or solving problems in the workplace, they notice patterns, solutions, and circumstances that others overlook completely, giving them an edge.

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10. They enjoy stimulation for focus

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While many highly intelligent people are often also sensitive to sounds and chaos around them, that doesn't mean they're not intentional about seeking stimulation in their own lives. Even if loud parties or small talk are too overwhelming, other things, like music and background TV noise, might do the trick to help them focus.

In fact, people who were stimulation-seeking kids often grew into higher IQs for that reason. They don't need complete silence or predictability all the time. They just need a thoughtful blend of sensory input and interest to keep them engaged.

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11. They simplify words and topics

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The average person trying to seem smarter than they are often relies on overconfident behaviors to convince people, whether that's loudness or overcomplicating words in conversations. However, rare people with truly brilliant minds have a layer of intellectual humility that urges them to do the exact opposite.

Luckily, their ability to simplify their vocabulary and clearly talk through complex topics doesn't just help people to feel included and valued. They also promote better social perceptions of themselves by being more humble and internally confident, rather than misguidedly arrogant and loud.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.