People with exceptionally strong personalities show their confidence in different ways. Some are quietly self-assured, unflinching and steady. Others like to shout their successes (and their opinions!) from the rooftops.

While some may bemoan and even criticize people with such strong personalities, those who are secure in themselves appreciate the honesty of these unique individuals. If you've ever met someone who matches this description, you've probably noticed a few rare phrases they use pretty much every day.

12 rare phrases people with exceptionally strong personalities use pretty much every day

1. ‘I refuse to settle for less than I deserve’

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People with exceptionally strong personalities are often the first ones to say, “I refuse to settle for less than I deserve," but that doesn't mean they're the only ones feeling that way. Lots of people feel it, but are afraid to say it out loud.

See, people who are confident in who they are don't feel ashamed setting the bar high. Because they believe deeply in their merit, they act in ways that highlight their self-respect.

While it might seem counterintuitive, people who are highly regarded in their communities build their self-respect by acknowledging everyone around them. As life coach Alex Mathers explains, reaching out to others “instantly puts you in a responsible, compassionate position.”

He shares that cultivating connections with others “will amplify your self-respect right away.” And that's something anyone can learn from.

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2. ‘I’m not here to make friends’

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If you hear someone say, "I'm not here to make friends" you may jump to the conclusion that they're jerks who don't care if they hurt someone's feelings. In reality, this may be how a person with an exceptionally strong personality sets a boundary or stands up for themselves.

After all, people with strong personalities do want friends, and they often do care what people think. It's just that they don't care what all people think. They value the people they respect, and they're secure enough to know that the shallow opinions of others don't matter all that much.

We all have insecurities, even people with super-strong personalities. The more vulnerable we allow ourselves to be, the more we open ourselves to true friendship. If someone says "I'm not here to make friends" time and again, they may be more than just a strong personality, they may just be selfish.

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3. ‘I trust my judgment’

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Another phrase commonly used by people with exceptionally strong personalities: "I trust my judgment.” They might say this when faced with a difficult decision or when others doubt them. They reveal how deep their self-assurance runs by telling people how much they trust themselves.

This is an admirable skill, and one most people can learn, no matter how strong they feel. Aimee Leigh, a clairvoyant teacher, shares steps for strengthening one's sense of intuition and learning to trust one's inner judgment.

“Pay attention to your instincts and gut reactions in various situations, and learn to trust and act upon them,” she advises. “Practice listening to your inner voice without dismissing or overthinking it.”

Leigh emphasizes that tuning into your intuition can be done through daily habits, like journaling, developing a gratitude practice, and spending time alone. Mindfulness takes dedication and focus, yet learning to trust your judgment is the reward.

When it comes to confidence like this, people with strong personalities can be inspiring to the rest of us.

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4. ‘You can’t dull my shine’

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People say the phrase “You can’t dull my shine” when they're doing the work of resisting someone else pulling them down. After all, people who are insecure or have narcissistic traits are often threatened by people with exceptionally strong personalities, as they resent their confience.

Patricia Magerkurth, a life coach, explains that authenticity is rare, but most people can work toward it.

“Showing up and being authentic means we must think clearly about what we value, want, and need for our well-being,” she reveals.

But jealous and insecure people want to dull strong people's authentic glow. As Mark Zaslav Ph.D., explains, "For narcissists, people can broadly be divided into two groups: targets of their own envy and sources of real or imagined inflating envy from others."

Strong personalities are often targeted in this way. Fortunately, they won't let someone dull their shine too easily!

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5. ‘Giving up isn’t an option’

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One phrase people say when they have an exceptionally strong personality is rooted in extreme determination and drive: “Giving up isn’t an option.” When said authentically, it's one of the most admirable expressions of drive.

Maybe you heard your soccer coach say during a championship game. Perhaps you had a demanding boss who said this phrase when sales were down. Maybe you said this phrase to yourself as a way to push yourself and reach whatever goal you were aiming for.

“Giving up isn’t an option” isn't just a phrase for these types of situations, it's a mindset. While being determined is usually a positive personality trait, pushing yourself too hard can lead to burnout, even when you appear to "have it all".

Confident, authentic people with strong personality traits can protect themselves from this outcome by knowing that sometimes letting go is necessary, and consciously allowing plans to change is not giving up or failure, it's adaptation.

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6. ‘I don’t have time for excuses’

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When people with exceptionally strong personalities say, “I don’t have time for excuses," it can be seriously off-putting to others. While it’s valuable to have goals in mind and work toward them, this phrase suggests maintaining a toxically rigid mindset that can do more harm than good.

Of course, it may be something a confident person says to pump themselves up when they're feeling tempted to give up. That can be charming and inspiring. But from a boss, it can be unhealthy and annoying.

There’s a valuable difference between expecting people to work up to their full potential and not providing space to rest and reset. It’s one thing to be so inconsistent that you never follow through on what you say you’ll do, and something else entirely to try your hardest but miss the mark.

“I don’t have time for excuses” is a phrase someone with a fixed mindset might say, as opposed to having a growth mindset, which allows for flexibility, changing course, and learning from past mistakes.

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7. ‘I’m a leader, not a follower’

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When people have an exceptionally strong personality, you may hear them say the phrase, “I’m a leader, not a follower.” This indicates that they believe in themselves so much that they might struggle to share the spotlight.

Like many of the phrases on this list, this can be inspiring or a sign of someone being boastful. People in charge must believe in themselves and their mission, but being a strong leader can also require stepping back to truly listen to what others say.

As successful CEO and leadership expert Gary Vaynerchuk explained in a popular LinkedIn post, "If you have an employee that is actually seriously important to you business, and you do not have an understanding of what drives them, you need to have a 2.5 hour dinner and create that glue."

A successful manager knows how to listen to what’s essential to their team members. They provide opportunities for open discussion, and they don’t shy away from hearing constructive feedback. They understand that leading isn’t about always being right but admitting when you’re wrong and seeing mistakes as opportunities to learn.

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8. ‘I live on my terms’

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What does it mean when someone who has an exceptionally strong personality says, "I live on my terms"? Well, it could go one of two ways. First, it could be that they genuinely don't care what you (or anyone else) thinks, and they're dedicated to being self-serving. Or, it means they know what they want, who they are, and how to get it, and that includes behaving ethically along the way.

How will you know the difference? By their actions. After all, it takes a strong personality to say something like this, but words are just words. What that person does next is what will tell you what they mean by it.

It's also a statement of confidence, current or aspirational. As career and life coach Heather Moulder writes, a significant aspect of manifesting confidence is standing up to your self-doubt. So much confidence comes from having the courage to acknowledge your fears and then doing the scary thing anyway. And that's something people with strong personalities often do well.

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9. ‘What other people think doesn’t matter’

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We've all heard people say, "What other people think doesn’t matter," but it's rare when they truly feel that way. Usually it's parents giving advice to kids, advice that isn't realistic and both the kids and the parents know that.

But for people with exceptionally strong personalities, they likely really mean it — but they don't mean it about all people.

There’s value in caring about people’s opinions, but letting other people’s vision rule your life can break any hope of achieving happiness you might have. It’s important to respect others and acknowledge that everyone has a different perspective, but defining your life according to someone else's thoughts will only hold you back.

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10. ‘I make my own success’

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The phrase “I make my own success” is one of the most charming, compelling phrases people with exceptionally strong personalities use regularly. Why? Because you can tell that it's true.

The phrase “I make my success” helps people break free from victim mentality, empowering themselves to dream bigger and take action. This is fantastic for personal growth, and reflects not only growth mindset, but also a form of manifestation. The strong personalities that use this phrase are framing their journey as success, not just the outcome.

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11. ‘I know who I am’

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People who say, “I know who I am” have exceptionally strong personalities, no doubt about it!

While this isn't 100% true, they likely also have a high emotional intelligence quotient (EQ). That means they spend time on self-reflection, allowing them to understand themselves more deeply. They know what they like and don’t like, and they won’t let anyone cross their boundaries or convince them to act contrary to their principles.

When people with this magical combination of a strong personality and high EQ tell you they know who they are, they don’t mean it as a challenge or an affront to anyone else. They’re simply establishing their place in the world while acknowledging that others can make the choices that work for them. It’s a compassionate phrase that doesn’t wield judgment but rather an innate knowledge of what nourishes that person.

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12. ‘I’m worth it’

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The phrase “I’m worth it” is used by people who have strong personalities and an innate sense of self-worth. People who say this phrase know that their ability to love and be loved exists as is, just because they’re here, breathing the air and being themselves.

Cultivating self-worth isn’t always easy. Sometimes, a person’s sense of worthiness is rooted in how they were treated as children. Other times, people have to learn their own worth as they grow.

In many ways, telling yourself that you’re worth it is the ultimate form of self-care. The feeling of being worthy comes from within, after all!

Alexandra Blogier is a writer on YourTango's news and entertainment team. She covers social issues, pop culture analysis, and the entertainment industry.