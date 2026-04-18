High-IQ people have strong mental faculties and cognitive skills, which is why their intelligence is measured through testing.

However, a high IQ doesn't necessarily mean someone is smart. You can usually tell how smart someone is by certain things they do pretty much every day, not by a test score or an accumulation of knowledge. Whether it's little hobbies like reading or experiences like talking to a stranger, their intelligence is proven and exercised through more noticeable habits and hobbies.

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You can usually tell how smart someone is by these 10 things they do pretty much every day

1. They change their minds

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Especially because they're open to asking questions, leaning into things they don't understand, and letting people speak their mind without trying to prove their own "correctness," it's not surprising that smart people change their minds often.

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For people who are willing to adopt new information and learn without getting defensive, changing their mind is a natural part of life. However, you can often tell the difference between an insecure person who clings to their personal opinions and a smart person who's willing to learn.

2. They read daily

We typically associate reading with intelligence, but smart people don't just read as a means of acquiring knowledge. In fact, reading is a tool for empathy to connect with people they may not interact with in their daily lives and understand their perspectives from afar.

Especially right before bed, avoiding screen time and reading a book is often a habit smart people leverage to get better sleep and rest. So, it's a lifestyle choice, to learn and acquire knowledge from books, but also a wellness practice that boosts their energy levels and empathy for others.

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3. They ask questions thoughtfully

Whether it's asking for help or learning something new about someone, asking questions is one of the habits that truly smart people do every single day. They're, of course, interested in learning about things and people, but they also gain a lot of internal validation and satisfaction from connecting with people in productive ways.

On top of that, asking intentional questions is often associated with better internal regulation, allowing smart people to truly be present with others and lean into meaningful conversations with ease.

4. They're curious about random things

Openness is often more important than intelligence for predicting someone's success in life, according to a study published in the Journal of Clinical and Experimental Neuropsychology. However, curiosity is a trait that smart people still embody and make space for in their daily lives. Whether it's asking questions about something they don't understand, actively listening to someone in a conversation, or trying new things, they're curious about the world around them.

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Even if the average person tends to stick to what they know and seek out familiarity, you can always tell a smart person from the crowd by their genuine curiosity about things that don't always feel certain.

5. They're quiet in conversations

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Smart people often have admirable traits related to their appreciation for silence and quietness. They aren't afraid to spend time in their own company, but they're also regulated enough to make space for silence when they're around others and having a conversation.

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When it deepens the intentionality of a conversation with space for reflection and regulation, it's always a priority to actively listen. Especially when learning is a huge part of their daily lives and a priority in all of their interactions, creating space for others to speak allows them to learn and grow as well.

6. They consider the future

According to a study from the University of Bath, intelligent people are often more likely to think broadly about the future and make more accurate predictions about what's coming. Instead of getting caught in the moment and trying to mediate their need for comfort, they think about the future and consider how their actions will actually affect what's coming.

Whether they're at work or talking to a partner at home, solving an issue, they're always considering the bigger picture, even when it's not always convenient.

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7. They're solution-oriented

Instead of trying to cling to their own ideas and "correctness" or "winning" arguments, smart people are more collaborative with answering questions. They're solution-oriented, whether that means the solution comes from them or through a conversation with other people.

At the end of the day, whether they're having an argument or talking at work, they're interested in working on the same team to solve a shared issue. While it might take them longer to solve the problem at hand, they're intentional about leaning into productive conversations that move them closer.

8. They're resourceful

Resourceful people can make do with whatever they have and solve problems even when the circumstances aren't perfect. Related to both self-control and general intelligence, resourcefulness is directly tied to success, and one of the things that immediately reminds you of someone's intelligence.

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Whether it's figuring out a solution during a busy workday or collaborating with someone at work who's not easy to get along with, they have the capacity to figure things out.

9. They seek out meaningful interactions

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Intelligent people are often incredibly sensitive, even if they don't always express their feelings and show everyone that vulnerable side of themselves. Instead of wasting time and draining their energy on small talk and superficial interactions, smart people lean into meaningful interactions.

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Whether it's with strangers, in ways that boost everyone's happiness, or with their personal relationships, you can often tell how smart someone is by the kinds of people and relationships they keep around.

10. They work amongst clutter

While most people are overly stressed and overwhelmed by clutter at home, intelligent people tend to thrive cognitively when they're around visual inspiration. Even if that inspiration and creativity come from a messy desk or a pile of laundry, they're more regulated existing amongst clutter.

So, if you notice someone's home is messy, it might be a sign of their intelligence, rather than laziness or poor discipline.

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Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.