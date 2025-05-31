Many people who lack knowledge or insight on a specific topic overestimate their abilities, speaking confidently about things they don't understand, according to a study from the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology. Whether it's a coping mechanism for insecurity or a means to impress others, this overconfidence often negatively alters their social perception, further isolating them from the people, environments, and communities they long to be a part of.

Many of the things people say when they have no clue what they're talking about are vehicles for them to express their overconfidence. They're all reminders that whether you're in a meeting at work or talking with a friend, it's almost always best to simply admit you don't know something, rather than ramble on or try to convince people you know something that makes no sense to you.

Here are 11 things people say when they have no clue what they're talking about

1. 'It's just common sense'

By suggesting that the topic they're speaking about is "common sense," people who have no clue what they're talking about can avoid needing to explain themselves. They can make claims without feeling pressured to explain or dive deeper — not because it's actually common knowledge, but because they don't know how.

For many people, this kind of ignorance is a selfish choice, according to the American Psychological Association. They'd rather have an excuse to speak about things they don't understand and be a part of conversations without having to do the work to truly learn and grow.

2. 'Everyone knows that'

Oftentimes, overconfidence stems from experiences deeper than sheer insecurity. Whether it's childhood trauma, a lack of practical experience, or internal self-worth issues, people who use phrases like "everyone knows that" are trying to compensate for something, and they don't truly believe that their opinions or insights are secure.

While overconfidence can sometimes be innocent in casual conversations, in environments like the workplace, it can have profoundly damaging effects. For example, a 2024 study found that medical professionals who were overconfident in their abilities actually had a less accurate diagnostic rate and more errors than their more humble colleagues.

Even when it's uncomfortable, admitting to not knowing something and asking for help is always more productive than pretending, especially in places where your choices and language can have a profound impact on others.

3. 'I've done this a million times'

A study from Frontiers in Public Health argues that high "self-evaluations" — believing that your mindset, thoughts, and abilities are secure, informed, or healthy — often result in positive outcomes like greater life satisfaction and happiness. However, overestimating your abilities and being overly confident to a fault can also have negative effects on productivity, success, and relationships.

When you're trying to build trust with language and words, using phrases like "I've done this a million times," you almost always set yourself up to fail, especially when your actions don't align with your confident attitude. It's impossible to build trust without action, especially in places like the workplace where getting things done and being clear about your abilities is key.

4. 'I read somewhere that...'

By using social media, online articles, and other people's perspectives to inform their own beliefs, rather than truly learning or diving into legitimate material, people who often have no clue what they're talking about struggle to truly defend themselves in conversations.

They don't understand the explanations or foundation behind their arguments and instead pick one-liners to superficially contribute to conversations, so they resort to defensive arguments and phrases when they're asked to dive deeper.

If someone is more defensive about their beliefs or arguments than open to discuss, chances are they don't know what they're talking about. While it's also possible these conversations are personal or offensive, leading to defensiveness or frustration, most of the time it's a person's overconfidence turning against them.

5. 'It's self-explanatory'

Many of the things people say when they have no clue what they're talking about are rooted in insecurity or a lack of the true knowledge they're trying to express. They use things like "it's self-explanatory" or "it's common sense" to avoid having to explain their arguments or beliefs when, in reality, they just don't know how to.

By making other people feel insecure or invalidated for simply asking for an explanation, they protect themselves from the embarrassment or rejection they're avidly running away from.

6. 'Just trust me'

Building trust is not just about verbal reassurance, but proving to people with concrete actions that you're capable of doing what you say and embodying the traits you claim to have. Phrases like "just trust me" do little for building trust, especially when it's clear you have no clue what you're talking about and fall short on actually realizing your promises.

Whether it's in a personal relationship or in the workplace, the things people say when they have no clue what they're talking about have the power to sabotage true connection, productivity and, most importantly, trust.

7. 'It's not rocket science'

Phrases like "it's not rocket science" may be intended to support an overconfident person's demeanor or beliefs, but they can inadvertently invalidate other people's concerns and make them feel dismissed in conversations.

According to licensed clinical psychologist Aimee Daramus, being dismissed in conversations, even with subtle phrases like this one, can spark disconnection in relationships and make people feel less heard and valued.

So, this overconfident attitude isn't only manifesting as a toxic coping mechanism for anxiety or insecurity, it's also isolating people from maintaining healthy connections with the people they're speaking to.

8. 'I know what I'm talking about'

Over-confidence is one of the common signs that someone is out of their depth and trying to overcompensate. Studies on the "Dunning-Kruger Effect" reveal that people who lack knowledge or are ignorant on a specific topic often overestimate their abilities, expressing overconfidence and security in their perspective and opinion, even when they have no clue what they're talking about.

Saying "I know what I'm talking about" and faking it until you make it can work in some scenarios, but when it comes to gaining trust, truly learning and growing, or building relationships in an environment like the workplace, it's almost always better to simply admit that you don't know something.

9. 'I don't really know the details'

Unfortunately, avoiding diving deeper and crafting well-formed insights behind the guise of overconfidence can occasionally rub off on other people, according to a study from the Journal of Experimental Psychology.

So, not only are you avoiding true personal growth and knowledge by speaking ignorantly about things you have no clue about, you're encouraging other people to develop a similarly ignorant and overconfident attitude.

10. 'You wouldn't understand'

By suggesting that other people simply "wouldn't understand" what you're talking about, even when personally you have no idea, you're not only painting yourself in a selfish and arrogant light, you're isolating yourself from healthy connections and conversations.

Overconfidence can sometimes help to build self-worth and self-esteem — hence the "fake it until you make it" mindset — but it can also lead to feelings of resentment when other people feel invalidated and dismissed for trying to engage in a conversation.

11. 'It's just my opinion'

Phrases like "it's just my opinion" are perfect scapegoats for people who have no clue what they're talking about, because they ensure they have a route to avoid accountability when they're forced to explain their argument or are called out for saying something ignorant.

Even when they're feeling uncertain, they can use a phrase like this and adopt an overconfident demeanor to win people over, even if their argument leans more toward fiction than fact.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.