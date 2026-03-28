Dad jokes have a reputation for being painfully predictable. They’re often met with eye rolls, groans, or polite silence rather than actual laughter. And yet, some people keep telling them anyway, without hesitation or a hint of embarrassment.

What’s interesting is that this habit usually says more about the person than the joke itself. People who keep telling dad jokes even when they don’t land tend to share a set of qualities that make them quietly likable. Over time, those traits often matter far more than whether the joke was actually funny.

People who tell dad jokes even though no one ever laughs usually have these 11 endearing traits

1. They don’t take themselves too seriously

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One of the most noticeable traits is their ability to laugh at themselves. Self-directed humor is linked to higher emotional resilience.

When someone delivers a joke that falls flat and still smiles, it shows comfort with imperfection. They aren’t trying to maintain an image of being impressive. Instead, they’re willing to be a little awkward. That ease often makes others feel more relaxed around them.

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2. They value connection over perfection

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People who tell dad jokes often care more about creating a moment than delivering a perfect punchline. Communication research shows that shared experiences, even mildly awkward ones, can strengthen social bonds.

The joke itself may not land, but the attempt creates interaction. It’s less about being funny and more about being present. Over time, that intention becomes part of what people appreciate about them.

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3. They are comfortable being a little awkward

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Not everyone is willing to risk an awkward moment in conversation. People who tell dad jokes regularly have already accepted that possibility. Comfort with minor social risk often leads to stronger interpersonal connections.

They don’t avoid moments that might be slightly uncomfortable. Instead, they lean into them. This willingness often makes them feel more approachable.

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4. They have a consistent sense of humor

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Dad jokes tend to follow a predictable style, and the people who tell them rarely change their approach. Consistency in behavior can make someone feel more familiar and trustworthy.

You know what to expect from them. Even if the jokes are repetitive, the consistency becomes part of their identity. Over time, that predictability can feel comforting.

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5. They enjoy simple moments

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People who tell dad jokes often find enjoyment in small, everyday interactions. Appreciating simple experiences contributes to overall well-being.

They don’t need elaborate setups or big moments to engage with others. A quick joke during a routine interaction is enough. This ability to find lightness in ordinary moments often makes them pleasant to be around.

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6. They aren’t discouraged by a lack of reaction

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One of the most telling traits is their persistence. Even when a joke doesn’t get a laugh, they continue anyway. People who aren’t easily discouraged tend to maintain positive social behavior over time.

They don’t rely on immediate feedback to determine whether they should keep going. This independence from external validation reflects a stable sense of self.

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7. They like making others feel at ease

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Even if the joke doesn’t land, the intention behind it often matters. Light humor can reduce tension and make interactions feel more relaxed.

People who tell dad jokes often use humor as a way to break the ice or ease awkwardness. The effort itself signals friendliness. Others may not laugh, but they often feel more comfortable.

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8. They don’t rely on being impressive

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Some people use humor to show wit or intelligence. Dad jokes tend to do the opposite. They are intentionally simple and often predictable.

Research on authenticity suggests that people who don’t try to impress others often come across as more genuine. By choosing this style of humor, they signal that they’re not trying to compete or stand out. This lack of pretense can be refreshing.

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9. They embrace repetition without embarrassment

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Dad jokes are often repeated multiple times, sometimes to the same audience. Comfort with repetition can reflect confidence in one’s identity.

They don’t feel the need to constantly reinvent themselves. Instead, they lean into what they enjoy. This consistency can become part of their charm over time.

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10. They create inside jokes over time

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Even jokes that don’t land initially can become familiar over time. Repeated interactions can turn simple jokes into inside references.

What starts as a groan-inducing moment can become something people recognize and expect. These shared moments often strengthen relationships. The joke itself becomes less important than the connection it creates.

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11. They genuinely enjoy making others smile

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At the core of it, people who tell dad jokes tend to enjoy bringing a little lightness into interactions. Small efforts to uplift others can improve social connection.

Even if the reaction isn’t laughter, the intention is still there. Over time, people recognize that effort.

Sloane Bradshaw is a writer and essayist who frequently contributes to YourTango.