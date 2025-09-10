Despite what societal norms say about life choices and paths, especially for women, it's possible to have a happy, healthy, and fulfilling life without having kids. In fact, many people argue that forgoing parenthood as a young adult offered them a number of benefits later in life that were equally unexpected and transformative.

There are hundreds of nuanced and personal reasons why adults choose not to have kids and stray from the social norm of parenthood, but sometimes, it's simpler than it seems. According to a study from Pew Research Center, 57% of adults under 50 are opting out of having children simply because "they don't want to." Obviously, they reap the benefits of things childfree people love about their lives more and more as they get older, but they’re mostly trusting their gut and making a decision that feels personally aligned for them.

Here are 11 things childfree people love about their lives more and more as they get older

1. Traveling spontaneously

La Famiglia | Shutterstock

Childfree couples can often travel more often and more spontaneously than their counterparts with kids. They not only have the flexibility to spend more, but they can also choose accommodation, destinations, travel plans, and transportation without compromising for the sake of the children.

Even if that's something as small as taking a weekend trip after work on Friday with their partner or going on a larger excursion without worrying about a babysitter, they have the autonomy to craft their lifestyle in whatever way is most appealing to them.

2. Financial flexibility

fizkes | Shutterstock

According to a study from the National Database of Childcare Prices, the average family spends up to 16% of their combined income on childcare every year. Not only that, parents are often spending thousands of dollars on other things for their children, from tuition, to healthcare, basic necessities, and access.

A LendingTree study estimated that the average parent spends more than $21K annually to raise a single child. So, it's not entirely surprising that the dual-income no-kids lifestyle — otherwise known as "DINK" — is appealing to many people who aren't interested in raising children of their own.

They appreciate the financial security and flexibility that comes without kids, where they have the freedom to spend money without worrying about their kids and all the extra expenses that come with parenthood.

3. Impulsive routines

Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

Whether it's sleeping in late on the weekends, impulsively going on a day trip, staying at work for a little longer, or going out without worrying about a babysitter, these are some of the things childfree people love about their lives more and more as they get older.

They have the flexibility to be spontaneous whenever they want, without worrying about their kids or planning time away from them. They can make decisions, even small everyday ones, that serve in their best interest without guilt, shame, or a constant need for organization and planning.

4. A quiet home

carlesmiro | Shutterstock

If you're doing a great job with parenting, chances are your kids feel safe enough at home to be loud and to have fun without fear — it's often the happy kids who are the loudest. However, this also means that parents tend to have chaotic, loud, and busy homes most of the time, which isn't always calming or peaceful for parents.

That's why a calm, quiet, and peaceful home is one of the things childfree people love about their lives more and more as they get older. Of course, a quiet home can promote more stable mental health and emotional regulation, but it's also a radical act of self-care.

These adults can craft whatever kind of living space they want for themselves, without considering the needs or identity of others. When they clean, it stays clean. When they need quiet and solace, their living space can provide that. If they want to use the entire living room as space for a creative hobby, they have the freedom to.

5. Deeper friendships and relationships

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

Clinical psychologist Ellen Walker argues that kids are not just financially expensive, but occasionally draining to emotional and mental well-being over the course of their parents' lives. They have less time, energy, and emotional space to give to other relationships and platonic friendships, because they're spending so much time and effort on their own kids.

Of course, community and social networks are just as important for parents as they are for childfree adults, but it's often those without kids who have the time to invest in crafting them. Crucial for happiness and longevity, it's these platonic friendships and outside relationships that childfree people love about their lives more and more as they get older.

6. Career growth without constraint

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

According to a study published by SHRM, many people believe that parents are treated more fairly in the workplace, like being offered lighter workloads, more time off, and flexibility with their schedules, compared to their childfree counterparts.

Of course, the personal time and freedom of childfree workers is just as important as parents, but it may be this extra work and time at the office that allows them to climb the career ladder faster than others.

They have the freedom to chase jobs, move around, or even stay at work later on certain days for the sake of career growth if they choose to, while parents are forced to accommodate their kids' schedules and well-being before their own personal or professional growth.

7. Early retirement

Goksi | Shutterstock

Many childfree people love the financial flexibility they have more and more as they get older, but they also have more space for retirement savings without obligation or sacrifice. The money that parents are spending on childcare, tuition, clothing, transportation, or healthcare can be used as a nest egg — allowing childfree people to retire earlier or more lavishly than others, in some cases.

Of course, these childfree individuals may not have the family caregivers that parents do to care for them in their old age, but they do likely have the disposable income to hire help or to move somewhere more accommodating when they get to that stage in life, if they plan well financially.

8. Time for hobbies and new skills

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Whether it's picking up a new hobby, learning how to play an instrument, spending their weekends with an adult sports team, or learning a new skill through higher education, childfree people have the freedom of time without the constraints of parenting. This experience is part of the reason why some parents feel a loss of identity after having kids, especially mothers, because they have less time for personal hobbies, habits, self-care, and individuality.

That's why this is one of the things childfree people love about their lives more and more as they get older. They can choose to impulsively start a new hobby or spend their entire weekend picking up a new skill, without having to split their time between kids, parenting, and a relationship.

9. A focus on their romantic relationships

Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

According to a study from Frontiers in Psychology, relationship satisfaction tends to sharply decrease when partners have children, especially alongside the added stress and anxiety of becoming a parent.

Of course, it's possible for parents to re-prioritize their relationship and grow stronger together, but for childfree couples, they appreciate the intentionality they share toward each other as they get older. Not only do they have more time and money to invest in their relationships, but they also have a greater emotional bandwidth to offer.

As they get older, experience more things, and navigate through more adversity, the intentionality, time, and investment they've cultivated make all the difference in their satisfaction and general fulfillment.

10. Control

Ground Picture | Shutterstock

Even if they can't control the unexpected changes and life events that everyone endures, childfree people love the kind of self-assuredness and control they have in their daily lives without kids more and more as they get older. They don't have to constantly worry about the well-being of their kids or the unexpected events that come from being a parent.

Like a study from the Journal of Family Psychology argues, having a sense of control, whether it's over finances, a daily routine, or even mental health, predicts better psychological outcomes and life satisfaction. So, it's not surprising that the uncertainty and unexpected nature of having children is something childfree people don't envy with age, especially as stability becomes a greater priority.

11. Flexibility during crisis

DimaBerlin | Shutterstock

In addition to the joy of flexibility and spontaneity in everyday life, having it during chaos and crises is also one of the things childfree people love about their lives more and more as they get older.

Whether it's a loss in their family or a work emergency, they don't have to worry about planning babysitters, working out childcare, or coping with financial uncertainties, traveling as a family when something in life goes awry.

They only have to worry about and plan for themselves — whether it's dealing with complex emotional experiences like grief or financially affording transportation when they need to travel at the last minute.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.