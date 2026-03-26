Despite often having the command, empathy, and genuine curiosity of a social person who connects well with others, many “otroverts” still feel othered in social interactions and collective social dynamics, such as traditions and group collaboration, that extroverts thrive in. They’re strong individuals with personal rituals and needs, but they struggle to feel they belong in communal spaces and social groups.

Of course, like introverts and extroverts, there are more than a few signs you might be an “otrovert.” It’s the kind of personality type that feels like an outsider everywhere, which is why it’s not surprising that the evidence of their lifestyles is often elusive. However, many of these signs are also superpowers, because otroverts may not have boisterous social circles, but they do have a powerful sense of self and a handful of warm, intentional relationships.

Here are 11 signs you might be an ‘otrovert’ — the personality type that feels like an outsider everywhere

1. You prefer to work from home

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Especially in spaces like the workplace, struggling with group dynamics and not having the freedom to craft your own schedule, lifestyle, and working habits, otroverts often seek personal time and individual space.

Otroverts are curious thinkers who are not afraid to bend the social rules of institutions like the workplace, even if the average person might find their ideas to be “crazy” or “wild.” That’s why otroverts often thrive in remote work environments, where they don’t have to manage exhausting group dynamics all of the time.

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2. You have vibrant ideas and thoughts

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If you’ve always felt like your gut instinct responses and authentic language were too different or wild compared to others in passing conversations, whether it was at work or home, there’s a chance you’re an otrovert. Especially considering that otroverts are deep thinkers and incredibly curious, creative people, they often come up with ideas that the average person can’t fathom.

You’re comfortable in many ways existing outside the norms of “groupthink” and sterile conversations without much deep thought, but that also probably means you occasionally feel like an outsider in your own brain in certain situations.

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3. You feel less lonely in solitude than with people

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Many otroverts do enjoy their alone time, as it offers space for them to craft their own individuality and rituals outside the pressures of social norms. They have a tendency to feel incredibly lonely in groups of people. They feel most lonely in the face of other people’s belonging in social situations, compared to the security and safety of their alone time, defined by them.

While introverts need alone time to recharge their batteries, otroverts often find a certain value and energy from social interactions. They know how to navigate social interactions and be sociable, but they often struggle to find their place amid vast group dynamics and communities.

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4. You don’t resonate with ‘introvert’ or ‘extrovert’ definitions

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Many otroverts struggle with communal identities and their place in communities, but they also feel like an “outsider” when it comes to the traditional binary of “introverts” and “extroverts,” according to psychiatry expert Dr. Rami Kaminski. They’re not shy or socially anxious, but they do appreciate the individuality and freedom of their alone time.

They often feel most out of place in social interactions, because unlike introverts, they can embody and “act like” people who belong socially, but don’t actually feel a sense of peace and togetherness like extroverts do.

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5. You’re an observer in social settings

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Despite being able to connect with people in one-on-one conversations and “blend in” with group dynamics in places like the workplace, otroverts often feel like outsiders in collective social circles. They’re innately prone to observation, even when talking to people directly, because on the inside, there’s always a sense of “otherness” that makes them feel like they’re standing just outside of the group.

That’s why they often notice things others miss in the workplace and empathize strongly with people, because they are observant of the energy, social cues, and language that others miss.

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6. You have a few very close friends

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Considering otroverts often find the collective social norm of small talk to be draining, and they already have incredibly eccentric, eclectic minds, it’s not surprising that making strong relationships is a struggle. Especially considering they have a strong sense of individual autonomy and individuality, despite feeling like an outsider in social groups, otrverts are more likely to have much smaller social circles.

However, if you’re an otrovert, chances are these friendships are incredibly deep and meaningful. These people understand your mind, get your humor, and make you feel seen in ways that group dynamics simply can’t.

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7. You sometimes feel like a ‘performer’

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While otrverts are often internally characterized as incredibly authentic, eccentric, deep, and curious people, they still often feel like they’re performing in social situations, especially amongst cultural norms, traditions, and expectations. They don’t find meaning and belonging amidst these pressures, so they often feel like they have to perform as someone other than themselves to play the part of a sociable person.

While they might seem to play the role well and convince others of their confidence and command in social situations, on the inside, they feel like they’re observing social interactions rather than experiencing them firsthand. They feel like they’re someone else entirely, with a wandering mind and observant eye internally, when speaking with others.

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8. You appreciate alone time, but crave connection

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Much like introverted people, otroverts often appreciate and seek out alone time. They’re incredibly creative, independent, and self-motivated, but also often feel restricted by rigid social pressures and norms in group settings. Their alone time is simply a way to be their most authentic selves, without being forced to filter or edit themselves in some way for a misguided sense of conformity.

However, as a study published in the Australian Journal of Psychology explains, belonging is a natural human need. All otroverts still seek belonging, which is why they feel lonelier in group spaces where they always feel like an outsider.

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9. You don’t feel seen or understood by many

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If you’re an otrovert, chances are you have a few truly deep friendships with people who get you as a person. However, if you’re struggling with connection in general amid a digital landscape and too many distractions, you may also feel unseen or misunderstood by anyone.

People regularly make quick judgments about you, take your humor the wrong way, or struggle to build strong relationships once they see past your sociable, empathetic exterior. You’re a good person, often with quirky habits and a strong sense of individuality, which means you often crave connection but struggle to feel seen.

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10. You don’t need external approval

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Whether you’re making big choices about your future or making small decisions in the workplace, if you’re an otrovert, you likely don’t need external approval or reassurance from anyone. You’re incredibly self-assured in your own thinking patterns and intelligence outside of social constructs, which allows you to make decisions without relying on structure or institutional pressure.

You’re suspicious of authority, collective norms, institutions, and conformist expectations, so you tend to live your life to the beat of your own drum.

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11. You value privacy

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Whether it’s online and with your phone or in social situations, if you’re an otrovert, you likely prioritize personal time and privacy. You’re not interested in oversharing and bearing your soul to people, but that doesn’t mean you need constant alone time. You can be social and interact with people in productive ways, but there is always some part of you that feels hidden.

That’s why feeling like an outsider is a common experience for these people. They’re careful about what they share and how they show themselves, which leads to feeling like they’re just outside the realm of genuine connection, belonging, and community in social situations.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.