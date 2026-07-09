People Who Are Unkind & Morally Weak Usually Say 10 Phrases In Casual Conversation

Kindness and empathy lie at the heart of our humanity. Without this kind of compassion and care for one another, we completely miss out on the joy that comes from healthy relationships and connection. We're alone, fighting for attention or status with nothing deeper to stand for.

While someone unkind and morally weak may leverage all kinds of toxic, obvious behaviors, they also say subtle phrases in casual conversations that are harder to spot. When their deceit and emotional manipulation come through, it's often at the expense of anyone in their vicinity.

Unkind and morally weak people usually say these casual phrases

1. 'I didn't do anything wrong'

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People who only care about themselves will refuse to own up to anything they believe is bad for their social image or comfort. Whether that's making fun of someone or being a generally toxic person in a relationship, they'll find a way to rewrite the script in their favor.

Lying and making excuses, and using phrases like "I didn't do anything wrong" to cover their tracks, are common. Especially when they didn't intend to hurt someone directly but did anyway, they believe they shouldn't have to apologize.

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2. 'I didn't necessarily lie'

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Making excuses for lying or being deceitful are common for someone who's not interested in being a morally good person. They'll do whatever it takes to be comfortable or the center of attention, even if it comes at the expense of someone else.

Whether that's withholding information and using excuses like "I didn't necessarily lie," or finding ways to justify their own bad behavior, it's clear that they're careless.

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3. 'You need to get over it'

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Most toxic, unkind people are completely indifferent to the suffering of others. Even when they're the perpetrator of another's pain, they don't carry much sympathy for anyone but themselves. From using phrases like "you need to get over it" to playing the victim themselves, they'll shift the narrative to work in their favor at any cost.

If they don't say anything especially alarming, you can spot an unkind person based solely on how you feel around them. If you're suffering or going through something, it's easy to feel more alone in their presence than you might on your own.

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4. 'I'm not doing that'

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Narcissists who lack empathy are well known for not following rules. They think they're above the law, even in relationships where showing up for people and respecting boundaries are part of the deal.

In the workplace, people who lack empathy will destroy culture by constantly overstepping boundaries and breaking rules. "I'm not doing that" when they're asked to complete a task and "that's not meant for me" when overstepping are early warning signs in casual conversations that they're unwilling to follow the rules.

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5. 'You're on your own'

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While our culture is shifting toward a more narcissistic place, with fewer people caring about their fellow neighbors and Americans, people with zero morals have a stark lack of empathy compared to everyone else. Yes, we're shifting toward a negative place, but these narcissistic people take unkindness to a whole new level.

In simple moments, where it's easy to help someone find an answer or make space for their emotions, these people use phrases like "you're on your own." Especially if nobody is watching to celebrate them for helping and they're not getting anything for being kind, they're not interested in performing empathy.

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6. 'That's just how it goes'

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When it's easy to make excuses for misbehavior and gaslight people into believing their toxic patterns are normal, an unkind and morally weak person will use a phrase like "that's just how it goes" often. They're trying to make light of the controlling behaviors and toxic tendencies that protect their fragile ego, even when it comes at the expense of everyone else.

You'll hear phrases like this or "it's just business" constantly from a bad leader in the workplace. They need people to believe that money or status can justify being a bad person, because then they don't have to take accountability for anything. Their life is easier when everyone else feels too confused and uncertain to speak up.

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7. 'You worry too much'

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The most unkind people often dismiss others' compassion to feel better about themselves. They invalidate someone's empathy and make them feel weak about caring for others, usually so their own lack of kindness isn't so obvious.

Yes, caring too much about what other people think of you is usually detrimental to both personal well-being and productivity, but not caring at all prompts narcissistic tendencies. Empathy and consideration are superpowers, and if you hear someone making fun of you for leveraging them, it only shines a light on their own unkindness.

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8. 'I don't owe anyone anything'

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While it's true that we're not expected to put all our needs to the side for others and constantly put our well-being at stake to be kind, human connection and healthy relationships often require some level of effort. The price of community is convenience, and if we never help or support anyone, we're essentially alone.

That's why the "I don't owe anyone anything" mentality is a serious red flag, and usually also a warning sign that someone is narcissistic. Their needs and comfort come first all the time, and even if they had to step over unspoken moral boundaries, they don't mind making excuses for ignoring other people's needs.

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9. 'What do they bring to the table?'

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In the workplace, questions like this are sometimes essential, especially for leaders. However, in personal friendships and relationships, if someone is always asking a form of the question "What do they bring to the table?" it might be a bad sign of their unkindness.

They're always keeping score and cultivating transactional relationships because they expect to get something from another person. If they're not being offered a form of a favor or someone's time, they don't believe someone is worth showing up for. Everything is about what someone has to offer, instead of the connection they can share together.

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10. 'This isn't fair'

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Someone with more entitlement than morality is constantly blaming "bad luck" and "unfairness" for their struggles. When something doesn't go their way or forces them into a challenging situation, they believe it's unfair because they feel more important than everyone else.

Their deservingness doesn't feed a strong sense of self-worth, but rather the kind of selfishness and self-centeredness that puts other people's well-being at stake. No matter how much they try to convince people it's their inner self-confidence speaking, it's usually just a fragile ego.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.