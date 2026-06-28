People Who Are Mentally & Emotionally Weak Almost Always Complain About The Same 9 Things

It feels good to vent sometimes, but constant complaining only rewires our brains toward negativity.

So, it’s not all that surprising that people who are mentally and emotionally weak complain about the same things over and over again. Not only are they incredibly negative people, but they start avoiding accountability, clinging to their comfort zones, and controlling others to compensate for the inner turmoil they’re always faced with.

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Mentally and emotionally weak people almost always complain about these same things

1. Other people’s boundaries

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Emotionally weak people can’t handle anything on their own, but they also don’t know how to actually ask for help. They feel entitled to other people’s time and energy when they’re struggling, which is the majority of the time, but they never express any gratitude or appreciation for the help.

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With this aura of entitlement in all their relationships, it’s no surprise that they take boundaries personally. Limits feel like an attack because they make it harder to get what they want. Even if it’s the most emotionally healthy thing for a relationship, these people refuse to respect boundaries.

2. Bad luck

Emotionally immature people are used to living dependent lives. Their parents may have solved every problem for them when they were growing up, or their avoidant behaviors may have put all the burden on their partners, so they’re used to depending on someone or something else to make their lives easier.

That’s why they always blame bad luck when their lives are going wrong. They can’t accept that life is unfair and that bad things occasionally happen to good people. They definitely can’t admit that they should have control of their own lives.

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“I have terrible luck” and “the Universe hates me” are just a few examples of statements these emotionally weak people use to keep themselves stuck by playing the victim when there’s a chance to grow.

3. What other people say about them

It’s not uncommon for even the most emotionally stable people to fall victim to comparison culture or feel upset by a rumor being spread about them behind their backs. We want to feel like we belong, which sometimes makes it hard to accept when someone doesn’t like us.

However, the difference between an emotionally weak person and their secure counterparts is that they need this validation from others to survive. They can’t support themselves or lean on their own self-worth to get through the day, so when someone has something negative to say about them, they can’t just let it go.

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4. Minor inconveniences

Strong people build their resilience by leaning into discomfort and accepting challenges. They grow by pushing themselves out of their comfort zones, rather than expecting everything to be convenient and easy. However, mentally and emotionally weak people feel entitled to ease. In fact, anything that’s not immediately easy is often labeled unfair.

So when minor inconveniences, like having to wait in line, pop up unexpectedly, they feel like a personal attack. These people can’t stop complaining about these situations and inconveniences, over and over again, despite being in rooms with people who manage them on a daily basis.

5. Not getting enough attention

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Even when they’re interrupting someone or one-upping them in a conversation, if an emotionally weak person isn’t getting enough attention from others to feel secure, it becomes everyone’s problem. They sigh loudly as a performative gesture. They ignore other people speaking. They scroll on their phones.

If they’re not getting validation and attention, even with nothing to say, their entire sense of self unwinds. Of course, they’re annoying and obnoxious because their entire lives feel dependent on being liked or admired.

6. Being tired

There are few things more annoying than someone who constantly complains about the same things over and over again, but never changes anything. Whether it’s one toxic friend or being exhausted all the time, there are many issues that are completely in your control to fix.

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Emotionally weak people appreciate the pity and sympathy they get when they complain, so, of course, they don’t want to change anything. Especially when they’d have to step outside of their comfort zone and do something different to actually get enough rest or set their boundaries, it’s not worth it for them.

7. Their childhood

Despite taking a few steps to actually heal, address, or cope with their childhood trauma, emotionally weak people constantly complain about it. At this point, it’s become an excuse for bad behavior and a lack of effort. They rely on it when they want to paint themselves as victims, but make no moves to figure it out.

Even when they’re hurting other people in relationships and excuse behavior that’s not doing them any favors, they can’t help but cling to the comfort of their own trauma.

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8. How toxic other people are

When an emotionally or mentally immature person says someone is toxic, what they really mean is that they’re not being compliant or making life easier for them. This kind of negative label is an excuse to stop putting effort into a relationship or justifying their bad behavior in some way. When they call someone out for being toxic, it’s not usually because they are.

Unfortunately, most of the time, these allegedly toxic people are actually just setting a boundary or speaking their mind. It’s uncomfortable for someone who can’t lean into hard conversations, but they’re not toxic for asking for what they need and trying to resolve issues.

9. Past conflicts and issues

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Even if they’ve already resolved an issue with a partner or closed an argument with a co-worker, the most mentally and physically weak people constantly come back to these discussions. They like to hold someone’s mistake over their heads forever, even when they’ve already forgiven someone and moved on.

It’s a form of manipulation and blackmail that serves as a means of avoiding accountability. When they do something wrong, they can always find some way to justify it.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.