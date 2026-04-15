While being a "bad" person is relatively subjective, as many people have their ups and downs over different seasons of life, a truly toxic person is usually quite consistent. Even if they have all the charisma, charm, and attractiveness we like to associate with "goodness" socially, there are still signs someone is a bad person, even if they act like an angel in person.

From being intentionally inconsistent and manipulative, or putting their own needs above the safety and well-being of people they're supposed to honestly care about, when you start to notice patterns of toxic behavior in truly bad people, you stop being influenced by the charm that allures you face-to-face.

Here are 11 signs someone is a bad person even if they act like an angel in person

1. They put on a front around others

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If someone always drains you with their inauthenticity and seems to show up as a different person depending on who's around, chances are they're not a great person. Of course, we're all finding ourselves and trying on new personalities over the course of our lives, but if someone's intentional about changing their presence to manipulate others, they're operating from a toxic place.

Even if it's the difference between being in public and behaving at home, someone who's toxic is often more angelic and charismatic when there are people to impress, because they want to control the narrative. They can be as cold and mean at home as they want, because their social image protects their narrative of being a "good person," even if they're not.

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2. They play the victim

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Someone who plays the victim mentality often deflects blame to avoid taking accountability. Even if it means invalidating someone's hurt or making them feel worse for expressing their emotions, they'd prefer to shift the narrative and control their self-image.

They're too entitled to believe that owning up to mistakes is "fair," because their sense of inflated deservingness comes from ease, access and convenience, rather than honesty and accountability.

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3. They change the treatment of people based on status

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Some of the most toxic people in the world frame their behaviors and actions around the status a person holds. While it's true that our society centers around status, the kind of joy and kindness we experience as humans avoid that pursuit entirely. True love, empathy, and kindness don't care how much money you have or the position you hold at work.

However, a bad person does, even if they seem like an angel in person and in conversations. They use service workers as scapegoats for their stress and anger, create pictures of worth based on someone's wealth, and always disrespect their trusted friends and loved ones in search of something "better." It's a narcissistic kind of status pursuit that makes them feel less insecure and more important, even if it comes at the expense of everyone around them.

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4. They keep the score in relationships

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People who feed into transactional relationships often weaponize things that should be unconditional, like love, support, and trust, to get what they want from others. They rarely show up for people if they're not getting anything in return, and they feel entitled to use people for their own gain, even when it's harmful and cruel.

When you're in a relationship with a transactional person who always "keeps the score," over time you'll start to experience a shift in your self-worth. No longer do you feel deserving of love and importance, unless, of course, you provide something of value to the person who's keeping track.

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5. They have no empathy

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Our society is largely shifting toward more narcissistic personalities and less empathy across generations and people. You may notice it in someone's entitled behaviors or their lack of compassion and grace, and while not everyone a bit selfish is a bad person, having no empathy is often a sign they are. They don't mind hurting others to get what they want or victimizing themselves at someone else's expense, because they don't care.

They don't put themselves in other people's shoes and empathize, but instead focus on what's most comfortable, rewarding, and convenient for themselves. So, if someone around you lacks empathy, you should be wary. You could be the next person they decide to take advantage of to make their own lives easier.

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6. They overstep boundaries

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We often set boundaries as personal guardrails for the behaviors we're willing to tolerate, but it's still possible for people to overstep them. While we shouldn't use them as a means to police people's behavior, they should be a reminder for loved ones and trusted friends of what you're comfortable with. If someone's consistently overstepping your boundaries, after having discussions about them and being confronted, chances are they just don't care about your comfort.

In relationships, these people's goals aren't to empower and support others, but to isolate and shame them into being more easily manipulated. Even if they make good impressions and are charismatic when they need to be, they're often driven by a desire to take advantage of others in their best interests.

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7. They mirror and reflect you

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While it's quite normal for us to mirror people we admire or love, if someone is trying to get in your good graces or learn more about you to make it easier to control, they may mirror with far more insidious intentions. They make you feel seen and heard, usually by adopting an inauthentic personality, only to pull out information and vulnerabilities they can use later on to manipulate you.

While it might be hard to distinguish between honest shared experiences and misleading charisma, if you start to notice that someone's using the same things you once bonded over as a form of weaponization, they may be a bad person at heart.

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8. They never change their behavior

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Even after being called out for misbehavior or overstepping someone's boundaries again and again, a bad person will refuse to change. They might come up with a million new excuses and justifications for their behavior, but they're not interested in the discomfort of growth, especially for another person's well-being.

Their priority is and always will be themselves, so they're not going to inconvenience themselves with building respect or intentionality if it's only really serving someone else's well-being.

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9. Your intuition offers warning signs

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Sometimes, recognizing that someone's a bad person, or maybe the wrong person for you, doesn't come from external signs, but internal ones. Feeling anxious before meeting up with them, feeling exhausted and drained after spending time together, getting the same gut feeling that something isn't right — it's these intuitive warning signs that might be a sign that someone's a bad person, rather than outright manipulative behaviors.

So, if someone is consistently draining your energy or making your nervousness flare up all the time, chances are that's a sign from your intuition you shouldn't ignore. It notices things that you don't have the space to consciously acknowledge.

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10. They invalidate your emotions and needs

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Intentionally invalidating a person's feelings and needs, with the intent of boosting control over someone, is largely associated with toxic people's lifestyles and behaviors. They care more about protecting their side of the story and their place in the narrative to slow down and intentionally connect or support someone.

While it might be easy to overlook these moments or to self-blame, the truth is that being consistently emotionally invalidated harms your well-being. Not only does it boost stress and anxiety, but it also reduces your ability to appreciate the joy and positivity of daily life.

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11. They break promises often

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Even if they have every good excuse in the book for breaking a promise or a justification for not respecting your time, someone who's never reliable isn't the person you think they are. They might use their charisma and transactional kindness as a way to get back in your good graces, but if they continue to do the same actions and behaviors over and over again, their disrespect is a choice.

Of course, people make and break promises in their lives, both to themselves and others, all the time, but making promises with the intention of breaking them is something that's typically associated only with a bad person.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.