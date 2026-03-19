5 Weird Body Language Signs That Someone Is Probably A Narcissist, According To A Human Behavior Expert

There are many behaviors that can be indicators of someone either having narcissistic tendencies or just being a full-blown narcissist. From the way they engage in conversation with others to how they form connections with people, it can reveal a lot about their personality and need for control.

But according to a human behavior expert named Liz Rose, there are also other ways to figure out if someone may be a narcissist, and some of those other ways have more to do with looking at their body language than actually analyzing what they say.

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5 weird body language signs that someone is probably a narcissist:

1. Constant eye scanning

Have you ever been talking to someone, and instead of making steady eye contact, their gaze seems to keep drifting around the room? When you notice this constant eye scanning, it can sometimes point to their need for validation, which is often a sign of narcissism.

"People high in narcissism tend to have a distinct preoccupation with being the center of attention. They are highly skilled at making themselves the star of the show, whether by writing the script themselves or hijacking another person’s scene," explained certified life coach Kristy Lee Parkin.

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A narcissist may be scanning to see who else is around and who is paying attention to them. It's less about being present with you and more about keeping tabs on other potential sources of attention. Even while you're speaking to them and clearly trying to get their attention, part of their focus will always be elsewhere.

2. Smirking instead of smiling

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In her video, Rose explained that sometimes those with narcissistic tendencies often have a peculiar kind of smile that they do. Rose described it as being an asymmetrical kind of smile to try to show their superiority, or a smirk.

There's not an ounce of warmth behind the gesture, either, and if these individuals smirk during conflict or when someone is trying to be vulnerable with them, it's a red flag immediately. Considering narcissists can never be vulnerable themselves, they don't find it easy to allow others to be vulnerable with them either.

3. Exaggerated expressions

Narcissists tend to constantly use dramatic facial movements that can feel slightly off. It's often used as a tactic to manipulate others and seek out attention. The one thing that a narcissist can't live without is control. They will find a way to control others, and exaggerated expressions become a frequently used tool.

It can feel as if they're simply reacting just for dramatic effect rather than letting it come naturally. Their facial reactions often have a way of escalating everyone else's emotions in the room as well, without them even having to say a single word. Research even found that narcissists and people with narcissistic traits have more muscle activity in their faces, particularly in relation to expressions of anger and frustration.

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4. Invasive touch

Narcissistic individuals often violate others' personal space. They might lean in too close, touch someone too soon, or just completely ignore someone's personal boundaries. When you eventually call them out on it, they tend to immediately turn things around on you and make it seem as if you're the one who is being way too sensitive.

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"Lacking empathy for how their actions affect others, narcissists feel entitled to use other people. This makes it especially important to set firm boundaries with them," pointed out licensed marriage and family therapist Dan Neuharth.

5. No reaction at all

When it comes to talking with a narcissist, there's often zero emotion from them. Instead, you're just met with a blank expression. There's no visible concern on their face, just stillness where expression should be.

"Undoubtedly, their empathy is more intellectual and self-interested, also because they use it predominantly as a tool to their advantage and benefit only. They are still capable of understanding your thoughts and feelings from your point of view. The only difference is that they will use that knowledge to manipulate you to help them maintain their inflated false self," said psychotherapist Katarina Valentini.

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By choosing not to react, they're avoiding validating the other person's feelings or offering any emotional reassurance. It makes it harder for people to explain themselves to a narcissist or even go to them for any kind of support.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.