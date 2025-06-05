You've seen them, the questionable people in the grocery stores, the ones who either talk too loudly or reveal way too much information that isn't meant for public consumption. It's frustrating, but the truth is that some people just weren't raised right.

If your parents raised you right, they were equally sweet and firm, and while they inspired love and hope in you, they also made sure you'd think twice before uttering some nonsense in public. The phrases you consciously avoid saying in public indicate that your parents did a stellar job bringing you up.

Your parents raised you right if you refuse to say these 11 phrases in public

1. 'Move out of my way'

Zamrznuti tonovi | Shutterstock

The first sign your parents raised you right is if you refuse to say, "Move out of my way." Understandably, everyone has bad days, and when in a crowd with people continuously bumping into you, it's only normal that you'd snap. But there's a polite way to ask someone to move that doesn't involve aggressively shoving or shouting. Believe it or not, being kind and composed goes a long way. Thankfully, people who were raised by great parents already know this.

Because of your parents instilling you with the importance of kindness, you grew into an adult who is equally kind and loving as your parents were. According to a study published in the International Journal of Behavioral Development, children who have close bonds with their parents tend to grow into adults who are pro-social and kind. So, if you don't utter this phrase, then congratulations, you're kinder than the average person who had a pretty bad day.

Advertisement

2. 'That's not my problem'

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

If your parents raised you right, you refuse to say, "That's not my problem." Sure, it might not be your problem, but saying it is doesn't automatically mean it's the other person's problem. Sometimes, your coworkers are as helpless as you are. Or, there's nothing you can do to help a friend out. Either way, being kind is the best route to go.

If you were raised by great parents, this won't be hard. According to Michigan State University, parents who model kindness help their kids practice kindness, leading them to be kinder adults.

Advertisement

3. 'You should smile more'

Unai Huizi Photography | Shutterstock

Everyone has a bad day when they don't feel like smiling or faking it. After a chaotic morning, low pay, annoying customers, and no lunch breaks, the last thing you want is to fake it until you make it. Unfortunately, your patience has been stretched far too thin. People will continue to test you even when you're clearly not having it. And one sign your parents raised you right is if you refuse to say the phrase, "You should smile more."

It should go without saying that suppressing your emotions isn't a good thing. According to a study in 2024, suppressing emotions leads to poor health outcomes as a result of an increase in stress. But telling someone to smile without even considering their feelings is probably the worst thing you can do during that moment. Luckily, parents who raised good kids taught their kids to consider other people's emotions, which is why you'd never utter this phrase in the first place.

Advertisement

4. 'I don't care'

fizkes | Shutterstock

In your head, you might think you don't care as you hear your coworker babble. Still, most people save their thoughts for later. But there's something about going out in public that makes people lose their minds and forget their manners.

A sign your parents raised you right is if you refuse to say, "I don't care." You might be exhausted or having a bad day, but this doesn't give you the right to dismiss other people's feelings. According to the Journal of Experimental Social Psychology, people who feel disrespected experience an increase in aggression.

Thankfully, if you were raised right, this phrase wouldn't even cross your mind. You're way too caring to say, "I don't care." Instead, you choose to be respectful and honest by saying, "Hey, sorry, I need to wrap up this conversation since I have somewhere to go." Which is much more compassionate.

Advertisement

5. 'It's not my fault'

Perfect Wave | Shutterstock

Life gets out of whack. You might break a vase by accident or, worse, mess up an important report that is due in an hour. Either way, there are two types of people in this world: people who choose to take accountability and those who avoid it.

Thankfully, your parents raised you right if you refuse to say, "It's not my fault," as refusing to take accountability isn't in your nature. Understandably, nobody likes to take accountability. If given the choice, you'd probably like to pretend you never made a mistake.

According to psychotherapist Carol A. Lambert, MSW, people who are filled with shame versus guilt are less likely to hear you and more likely to get defensive. Even so, your emotionally intelligent parents likely taught you that making amends and owning up to your wrongdoings is the best way to show genuine care and to grow as a person. So, even if it's hard, you don't buckle under pressure. Instead, you own your mistakes head-on and apologize with sincerity.

Advertisement

6. 'This will only take a minute of your time'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Everyone who's ever worked with someone ultra-annoying or in customer service has heard this phrase uttered way too many times. Some people are unfortunately convinced your time isn't all that important. As a result, they disregard it. However, your parents raised you right if you refuse to say, "This will only take a minute of your time."

Maybe it's because your parents taught you the importance of time and showing genuine respect. You'd never rush someone or force them to unwillingly change their schedules to benefit yourself.

As licensed psychologist Clifford N. Lazarus, Ph.D. put it, "Every day we have just a little less time in that silo of currency than we did the day before. Hence, what remains becomes increasingly precious."

Instead, you ask them, "Hey, when can you work with me on this?" and wait to see that person's response. If you're truly in a rush, then simply saying, "Sorry, I know you're very busy, but is there any way you can help me in the next few minutes," makes all the difference in the world. This shows sincerity and kindness, which is always a plus.

Advertisement

7. 'No offense, but...'

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

Starting a sentence with "No offense, but" is never a great idea. Whether you intend it or not, this sentence will offend someone. However, your parents raised you right if you refuse to say, "No offense, but" in public.

Honesty isn't always easy. When dealing with coworkers, the public, or servers, opening up and saying something to cause a reaction is one of the most nerve-wracking things. You never want to offend someone because of your people-pleasing tendencies, but people think sugar coating things makes it better when, arguably, it can make things worse.

According to a study in 2019, misunderstandings lead to confusion, which can lead to more conflict. So, to avoid this, people who were raised by good parents tend to be more direct and respectful. If they don't like their food, they say, "Hi, I hate to put you in an awkward position, but this food isn't cooked that well. Can you have this remade?" Believe it or not, being direct and having good manners can go a long way.

Advertisement

8. 'I think I would know'

fizkes | Shutterstock

The whole "the customer is always right" concept has made its way into people's heads as they argue with an expert at the store about how they know everything, including how to do other people's jobs. But your parents raised you right if you refuse to say, "I think I would know." This phrase is downright rude. Whether you mean it or not, being disrespectful will almost always make a situation worse.

According to Instructor of Psychiatry Joseph A. Shrand, M.D., "When we disrespect someone, we contribute to conflict."

Assuming you know more than an expert is a bit delusional. If a store employee or customer service member says they can't do it, best believe they aren't lying. Which is why sitting here arguing "you know they can" is pretty ridiculous. Do what people who were raised by good parents would do, and thank them and move on, otherwise, you're wasting both their and your time.

Advertisement

9. 'I'm just being honest'

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

There's no greater frustration than hearing disrespect and then having it followed up with, "I'm just being honest." Yet, that's exactly what people do daily, as strangers feel the need to comment on how people look or how people should and shouldn't raise their children.

However, your parents raised you right if you refuse to say, "I'm just being honest." As uncomfortable as it may be, people who were raised right understand that honesty truly is the best policy. Not only does it prevent misunderstandings, but it can also bring closeness. Even so, there's a respectful and disrespectful way to go about it.

For instance, saying, "Wow, you look a mess," isn't all that helpful. But saying, "Hey, your hair is slightly messy, let me help you real quick," is much better. This response is kinder and helpful as you're providing constructive help rather than insults.

Advertisement

10. 'Do you know who I am?'

fizkes | Shutterstock

Like something straight out of a movie, you encounter one person who thinks just because they have a little disposable income, it automatically means everyone should bow to them. However, if your parents raised you right, something you refuse to say in public is, "Do you know who I am?"

Being raised right almost always means your parents instilled a sense of humility and gratitude into you, with an understanding that not everyone is as fortunate as you are, and your childhood was spent less on judging others and more on being kinder towards others. As a result, you don't flaunt your status. Instead, you keep it real and ensure you treat everyone equally.

Advertisement

11. 'It's just a joke, relax'

Roman Kosolapov | Shutterstock

Finally, your parents raised you right if you refuse to say, "It's just a joke, relax." It doesn't matter if you were joking or not. Whether you're with a partner or at a store, it's important to be careful with the words you say, unless you want to offend someone.

Now, does this mean you need to walk on eggshells? Of course not! Most people can appreciate a good sense of humor. Even so, if you're not sure if you should utter a joke or not, it's best to keep it to yourself. Keeping it respectful is the best way to ensure conflict doesn't arise unintentionally.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.