Parents Who Do These 6 Basic Things Raise Kids Who Are Emotionally Wise Beyond Their Years

Different parents have different parenting styles, but we all want the same thing: happy kids who know how to handle their emotions when times get tough. When my kids accept difficult emotions as a natural and inevitable part of life, they don’t fear them as much. They acknowledge their feelings and have the confidence to process them. They learn they can handle whatever emotion comes their way.

Parenting and raising a child who develops deep emotional intelligence begins with you, their parent. A study from The American Psychological Association (APA) Family Journal showed how being responsive, emotion-related coaching, and positive-focused demands are related to children’s higher emotional intelligence. Take this important piece of parenting advice: We can not give our kids something that we do not have.

Parents who do these five basic things raise kids who are emotionally wise beyond their years:

1. Look in the mirror

I can not expect my kids to have control of their phone usage if I don’t have control of my phone usage. I can’t expect my kids to try new things if I don’t try new things. I can’t expect my kids to choose foods that are helpful for their bodies if I don’t choose foods that are helpful for my body.

When I look in the mirror, am I the adult I’m trying to raise my child to be? I often ask myself, "What do I want for my kids in a year? Five years? Ten years? How am I modeling that as a parent or adult in this world?"

I can not teach my kids how to regulate their emotions if I don’t know how to regulate my own. The better I care for myself and my mental, emotional, and physical health, the better my kids will be able to care for theirs. For your kids to be emotionally intelligent, you need to be emotionally intelligent yourself.

"Essentially, your EQ is your 'emotional IQ,' explained psychotherapist Audrey Tait. "Your EQ affects every aspect of your life, from your basic human emotions to the way you relate with others. This is because the extent to which you know how to read people, including yourself, defines the extent to which you will have peace, love, joy, or chaos in your life."

In order for our kids to be able to process their emotions from a strong, empowered place, we parents have to know how to do that. So, if you’re anything like me, you didn't know how to manage your own emotions in effective, healthy ways. I certainly knew how to manage my emotions in ineffective and unhealthy ways, such as overeating, drinking, blaming others, and procrastinating.

I also tried to manage my emotions by trying to control what happened ahead of time so I wouldn’t feel difficult emotions. (Spoiler Alert: This isn’t possible)

I approached parenting from a place of control, thinking I could somehow control their experiences so they’d never feel difficult emotions (and thus, neither would I). I tried to control my kids' experiences (helicopter mama-extraordinaire) while also trying to control how everyone felt in the process.

At some point, I realized it was impossible to control others and trying to make one anxious, overstrung parent. There were two truths I had overlooked.

2. Know you can not control their thoughts

I could not make my kids think certain things so that they would feel certain ways. Even if I cleared their paths so their lives were pretty drama-free, they still could choose thoughts that would cause them to feel difficult emotions.

Their thoughts create their feelings, not the things that happen in their lives. A study from the APA demonstrated how differentiating between thoughts and feelings is dependent on the words used when giving a description. So, emotional regulation. For yourself and your children, it requires careful consideration of word choice when discussing emotions.

3. Accept that adversity is inevitable

Thriving, confident young adults do not emerge from childhoods of having everything handed to them on a silver platter and with no adversity. Look around at the people you admire.

They’ve had challenging experiences that they’ve moved through and learned from. Thriving, confident adults develop from having difficult experiences in supportive homes where they learn from them.

So, how do we do this? The good news is, once you learn how to process your emotions, you can teach your kids how to process theirs. The steps are the same, regardless of age.

Otherwise, if you’ve been listening for a while, you know that the thoughts we focus on create the feelings we feel. What’s happening is that the thoughts we focus on release a chemical in our brain that creates the energy of basic emotions in our body.

Emotions are energy in motion, and emotions are energy in your body. They can not be wished away. Once the energy is in your body, it needs to be processed.

What that means is if your child is upset, it does not help to say, "You shouldn’t be upset about that." Or if they say they’re scared, it does not help to say, "That silly thing? You shouldn’t be scared."

The energy from the emotion is already in their body and needs to be released. How many times have you done this to yourself as an adult? Told yourself you "shouldn’t" be upset, disappointed, or nervous, even though you were?

News flash: it doesn’t work on us and it doesn’t work on them. Once you’ve focused on the thought that releases the energy of the emotion, the emotion must be processed.

So, the million-dollar question is: How do we process our emotions? Processing an emotion and deepening your emotional intelligence takes 3 steps.

4. Name emotions

Feelings are one word. Say what you feel. Get a list started and hang it on the fridge.

Life coach Michelle Thompson explained how "Staying in touch with your emotions allows you to create deeper connections to your own experiences, and certainly leads to more understanding between individuals. What better way can there be to make ourselves known to others than to know ourselves first, and what better way to connect with others than to show up from a state of compassion and understanding?"

5. Describe emotions

Emotions are energy in your body. Where do you feel the feeling? What does sadness feel like? What does loneliness feel like?

I encourage my kids to explain the physical feeling of the emotion in detail as if they were explaining it to an alien who had never felt that emotion before. Where exactly do they feel it in their bodies? Is it hot? Cold? Tight? The more descriptive, the better.

6. Sit with emotions

Allow yourself to feel the emotion. The physical sensation of the feeling is not acutely painful. You are capable of feeling it, though we are accustomed to resisting this step.

Sit and allow the energy to move through you. Emotions come in waves — they come and they go. Instead of explaining why you’re feeling what you’re feeling, judging it, or resisting it, sit with it. Experience it.

I like to put my hand on my heart when I’m feeling a more difficult emotion, and lift my hands to the sky when I’m feeling a joyous experience.

This is the beauty of being human. We are here to feel our emotions. Feel your life. Live your experience.

So, practice, practice, practice these steps consciously as many times as you can during your day with both big and small emotions.

How do you feel when waiting in line at the grocery store? Name it. Describe it. Sit with it.

How do you feel when you see your spouse after a day of work? Name it. Describe where you feel it in your body. Sit with it.

We get good at what we practice. So, let’s practice emotional intelligence.

The better you get, the more capable you will be at modeling it for your kids. Start bringing emotions into your household and sharing your emotions with your family. Parent-child attachment and emotion regulation studies established how "Securely attached children internalize effective emotion regulation strategies within the attachment relationship and can successfully employ adaptive emotion regulation strategies outside the attachment relationship, when the attachment figure is not present."

For example, you can say, "I feel nervous because I haven’t prepared for my big talk next week. My chest feels tight and hot."

You can also verbally explain and model how nothing has gone wrong. It’s normal to feel nervous when we haven’t prepared for something big.

We’re not going to fall to the ground or blow up. We can feel the feeling without pouring a glass of wine or complaining about the event organizer. We can model ourselves moving through these three steps.

We name it, describe it, allow it. We process the emotion and then decide what to do from a non-reactive place. This is the difference between feeling our emotions and reacting to our emotions.

Think of the last time you felt anxious. What did you do? Did you sit with your hand on your heart and tell yourself it was OK? I’ll bet you did something more along the lines of getting on your phone to "check something", putting food in your mouth, or pouring yourself a glass of wine.

Feeling our emotions without reacting to them may seem terrifying, but it gets easier with practice. Experts at The Gottman Institute advised, "The key to mindfully dealing with your difficult emotions is to let go of your need to control them. Instead, be open to the outcome and what unfolds. Step outside of yourself and listen. Only then will you truly gain an in-depth understanding of your emotions and the interactions surrounding them."

The ability to process our emotions without reacting to them takes daily practice and is something I expect to be working on for the rest of my life. The more I involve my kids in my safe emotional management, the more they develop their emotional intelligence.

So, look for ways to practice the steps of emotional processing. Dig into feeling all of what this magnificent life has to offer. Not all days are easy, but all days are opportunities.

Susie Pettit is a mindfulness-based cognitive coach and podcast host. She coaches women to live a life that feels as good on the inside as it looks on the outside.

