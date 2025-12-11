The Art Of Going With Your Gut: 7 Ways To Make Decisions Feel Stupid-Easy

Intuition is a spontaneous and instinctive understanding or insight without the need for conscious reasoning. Getting back in touch with your intuition and learning to trust your gut feeling takes time. However, if you want to learn how to decide with confidence, you'll need to work on strengthening your intuition.

We have all experienced times during which our intuition spoke to us and maybe, at first, didn’t know what it was. Maybe we thought it was fear. Maybe we mistook it for an untruth, and we chose not to listen to it, let alone act on it.

And when that happens, we may begin to notice signs we have lost touch with our intuition:

Ignoring gut feelings

Relying solely on logic and reason

Feeling disconnected from our emotions

Struggling to make decisions or feeling indecisive

Frequently second-guessing ourselves

Our ability to know what our intuition is, how it speaks to us, interpret the messages, and act on what we become aware of is the shift from living in fear and disconnection to love, certainty, and empowerment. This is when we are truly free and are living an intuitive life. Because when we listen to the nudge and to our inner voice, we allow our gut, visions, and knowingness to lead the way.

Here are 7 ways to make decisions feel stupid-easy:

1. Journal about it

Write down a list of all the times you can think of when your intuition spoke to you, and you didn’t listen. Notice what comes forward as you explore the past. What was present to make you doubt yourself? How did your intuition speak to you? Did it speak to you in different ways, given the situation? Look for any patterns. (Now journal on the times you did listen and take action on your intuition.)

2. Remember that hindsight is always 20/20

See that you did the best you could, given the information you had at the time and where you were at. Hindsight is 20/20 for a reason. You have had so much learning and growth since that time, and if the situation presented itself now, you would most likely incorporate the learning and lessons.

Just as in looking back, you can now see more options for what you could have done. This is how we grow. Positive people have figured out that beating yourself up over past mistakes doesn't actually help you grow. Research shows that self-forgiveness fuels personal transformation, helping people move forward with renewed purpose instead of staying stuck in regret.

3. Let your intuition guide you

Those times allowed you to know what your intuition is. It was informing you and creating a bridge between you and your intuition. Thank your intuition, yourself, and the circumstances for the lessons and wisdom, even if it was a very challenging experience. Find the wisdom to grow within the experience. (Now find gratitude for the times you did listen and take action on your intuition.)

Vow to be your own guide and allow your intuition to lead the way. You are a capable, luminous being, and when you activate this, part of your magic happens. You are in the driver’s seat of your life, leading yourself with certainty, empowerment, and joy. When you love yourself, it allows someone else to fall in love with you.

Research consistently shows that self-compassion is linked to greater optimism and confidence, while also reducing anxiety and that nagging inner critic. And when you start trusting your intuition as a reliable guide rather than dismissing it as "just a feeling," something shifts for the better.

4. Quiet your mind

Engage in practices like meditation to quiet your mind, connect with your inner self, and develop a deeper understanding of your thoughts, feelings, and intuitions. Mindfulness involves being fully present and aware of the present moment, without judgment or attachment to thoughts, emotions, or external circumstances.

Try incorporating regular meditation into your daily routine. Meditation allows you to quiet the mind, observe your thoughts and emotions, and cultivate a greater sense of self-awareness. By developing a non-reactive and non-judgmental mindset during meditation, you create space for your intuition to arise naturally.

5. Don't overthink it

Pay attention to your instincts and gut reactions in various situations, and learn to trust and act upon them. Practice listening to your inner voice without dismissing it or overthinking it. Trusting and strengthening your intuition involves honoring and acting upon the immediate, instinctive feelings and sensations that arise within you. It requires developing self-trust and the confidence to rely on your inner wisdom.

To strengthen this trust, pay attention to the physical sensations in your body, notice any subtle shifts or reactions, and permit yourself to follow your intuitive guidance, even if it defies logical reasoning or external opinions.

When decisions get complex, and there's a lot to weigh, people who trust their gut often make better choices than those who deliberate endlessly, studies have found. That's because intuition isn't random. It's your body picking up on patterns and signals your conscious mind hasn't processed yet.

6. Allow for free-flowing thoughts

Engaging in creative endeavors can help you tap into your intuitive side. These activities encourage free-flowing thoughts and enhance your ability to access intuitive insights. Creative activities such as painting, writing, dancing, or playing music encourage a state of flow, where you immerse yourself in the process without self-censorship or judgment. It opens up a channel for intuitive insights to arise naturally, as you tap into a deeper level of consciousness and connect with your authentic self.

7. Spend time alone, especially in nature

Spend time in peaceful environments, away from distractions, to foster a sense of calm and clarity. Nature, in particular, can be an excellent setting for reconnecting with your intuition as it provides a soothing and grounding influence.

Research shows that spending time alone in nature actually primes your brain for insight and intuition. When you step away from the noise and let yourself just be somewhere green and quiet, something shifts neurologically.

By intentionally setting aside time for solitude, whether through solitary walks, quiet contemplation, or engaging in solitary hobbies, you create a nurturing space for your intuition to thrive. Embracing solitude allows you to deepen your self-awareness, connect with your intuition, and gain valuable insights that can guide your path.

Aimee Leigh is an intuitive clairvoyant teacher, mentor, and author who has worked with clients and students for almost two decades.