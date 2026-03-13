People Who Become Very Self-Aware Later In Life Often Wish They’d Learned These 6 Lessons Sooner

Last updated on Mar 13, 2026

smiling woman in bright orange sweater leaning back thoughtfully, relaxed confident expression Andrej Lišakov | Pexels
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As I've become more self-aware later in life, I’ve been taking the time to live my life more intentionally, which is a lesson I wish I had learned sooner. Like me, some of you might wonder how to be self-aware enough to be intentional. Intentional living means living a life of purpose. It means choosing to live consciously according to your values and beliefs.

This can mean different things for different people. For example, you can choose to only shop sustainable clothing brands or do a no-buy year to reach your self-improvement goals. And there are other things you can do to stop just going through the motions and start living your life with intention.

People who become very self-aware later in life often wish they'd learn these lessons sooner:

1. People who become self-aware wish they'd been more intentional about things they owned

Happy person with many shopping bags showing lack of self awareness maxbelchenko via Shutterstock

This doesn’t mean you have to get rid of all your stuff, though. It does, however, mean you should start looking at your belongings and truly decide if they serve a purpose or bring you joy. If your stuff just takes up space and doesn’t serve any purpose or bring you joy, then it’s time to reevaluate it.

Shopping with intention can also make you live a life with purpose. Every day, we are constantly bombarded by consumerism. It’s in the ads, commercials, our favorite YouTube videos, and between Instagram posts. Consumerism is everywhere, and we’re constantly being asked to buy something. Deciding what you truly need to buy is a step towards living intentionally. 

A study explored how shopping can be a coping mechanism. Shopping gives us an instant shot of endorphins that makes us happy. But then, once we bring home the items, open the electronics, hang up the clothes, then it all loses its magic

RELATED: People Who Spend Tons Of Money On Little Things But Never Make Big Purchases Usually Have These 11 Odd Traits

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2. People who become self-aware wish they'd done less more often

Relaxed person does nothing showing more self awareness Roman Samborskyi via Shutterstock

This may sound like the polar opposite of what we’ve been told to do our whole lives. Society has told us it’s important to have a long to-do list every day. But rest and recovery are incredibly essential for our bodies and minds. Research has shown that persisting despite exhaustion can lead to burnout.

Learning how to say no and set boundaries can help with this. We do not have to fill our day with everything we need to do or what others need us to do. It’s important to take time for yourself.

RELATED: The Art Of Mindful Living: 5 Benefits You’ll Notice When You Finally Slow Down

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3. People who become self-aware wish they had been more present

Amazed person appreciates city showing importance of slowing down for self awareness Depiction Images via Shutterstock

Be present when performing all your tasks. Moreover, slowing down can really help you live your life intentionally. Enjoy a cup of coffee, taste each bite of the food you eat, take some time, and notice your surroundings. It will truly change the way you look at things.

"Start including some blank time in your days," recommended life coach Susie Pettit. "At some point in your day, do something aimless that doesn’t involve your phone or have a purpose. Find time each day to stop doing and just be. We are human beings, yet spend our time as human doings."

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4. People who become self-aware wish they'd put their phone down more often

Relaxed person spends time with friends showing self awareness Pressmaster via Shutterstock

Find time to step away from technology. Most of us have been distracted by our phones on multiple occasions while trying to focus. Our phones and technology are a mindless habit and a black hole of boredom.

A study implied setting aside some time to turn off all technology and focus on yourself. Finding a space to meditate, going for a walk, or reading a book are all great ways to get away from technology for a bit. Or you could consider spending time with other people doing an activity or sport. 

RELATED: People Who Seem Strangely Happier Than Everyone Else Tend To Follow These 5 Common-Sense Rules

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5. People who become self-aware wish they had set more realistic goals

Inquisitive person with pen and notebook showing goals to be self aware Andrii Iemelianenko via Shutterstock

Sometimes we set big life goals without truly thinking about them. Yet, research suggested you should start taking the time to think about each goal and how it affects what you want to achieve in your life. Setting fewer goals instead of having dozens without a clear mindset is another way that can help.

I used to have so many goals, and when I didn’t complete all of them, I would get upset with myself and see myself as a failure. I was setting unrealistic goals for myself without intention. I realized that when I set a goal, I need to sit down and think about why I was setting it in the first place and if it fits into the life I’ve envisioned for myself. If not, then the goal should not be set.

RELATED: How To Set Realistic Goals That Make You Feel Good All Year-Round

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6. People who become self-aware wish they'd lived for themselves, not others

Self aware person sits calmly showing thing to do earlier in life Tatiana Buzmakova via Shutterstock

Stop comparing yourself to others. When you take time to learn more about your goals and live your life with purpose, you start to look more inward than at others. Often, we compare ourselves to others and assume someone else has it better than we do. We believe they have a picture-perfect life.

However, no one’s life is as perfect as they make it seem on Instagram. It is only a portion of what they want you to see. So, stop comparing yourself to an unattainable goal, and live your life for yourself. 

Living intentionally can seem daunting at first. However, with time and patience, it will greatly improve your life. By implementing these small changes in your life, you’ll start actually living each day to the fullest rather than just surviving.

RELATED: 8 Ways To Avoid The Trap Of Comparing Your Life to Everyone Else's

Amelia Blackwater is a writer who focuses on self-love, self-care, and health and wellness. 

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This article was originally published at Unwritten. Reprinted with permission from the author.

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