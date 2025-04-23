We are often told that if we want to see better results at our jobs, we must start earlier, leave later, and work harder. However, spending too much time at work only leads to exhaustion and burnout.

Research from the Society for Human Resource Management found that 65% of American employees have experienced burnout in the past year. Despite the fact that burnout hurts productivity, employers often perpetuate this cycle, applauding employees who go above and beyond.

Here are 5 highly praised work habits that eventually lead to burnout:

1. Always checking work online.

Although they are off the clock, some employees feel the need to check their email during family dinners or their Slack channels on the weekends. "Your notifications are never turned off, even at night," career content creator @kopibreak.sg wrote in an Instagram post on the topic. "'Just one more email' has become your bedtime routine."

While your employer may frame this as "dedication," everyone needs time FULLY away from work to rest and recharge their brains. Without it, you are prone to chronic stress, fatigue, and a decline in overall well-being. Ultimately, you worsen the overall work ethic by staying available all of the time. In fact, data from Gallup shows that burnout increases when employees work excessive hours.

2. Constant focus.

No matter how devoted a worker is, it is impossible to gear all of your attention toward work 24/7. Research derived from Ohio State University found that the average worker is productive for just two hours and 53 minutes out of an eight-hour workday before their focus begins to wane.

Employees who work too much may find themselves staring at their computer screens as minutes go by, unable to start even the most basic work. Their ordinary work may take twice as long. This is not because they are lazy — they are exhausted, and could benefit from taking regular breaks that will ultimately increase their productivity. Attempting to focus on work for most of the day will only lead to burnout.

3. Having no boundaries.

There’s nothing that employers love more than a worker who will say “Yes” to anything, even if it means ignoring their boundaries. "Working late is now your normal schedule. 'I can't help' has disappeared from your vocabulary," @kopibreak.sg added. "Your personal time has become an extension of work. You've forgotten what hobbies you used to enjoy."

A lack of boundaries always leads to exhaustion and burnout. Your employee may applaud it, but those who want to work to their full potential are aware of what they can handle in a given day and have no issue saying “No” when necessary.

4. Emotional changes.

Employees who are on the verge of burnout are all about hard work and have no room for fun or relaxation. However, underneath that exterior shell that employers call a “dream worker” is someone about to crack under the never-ending pressure.

They may be on the verge of tears over the most minor inconveniences. Coffee could be their only source of energy or motivation. Sunday nights are likely filled with dread over the anticipation work week ahead. A stoic, seemingly put-together employee who never talks to colleagues unless it’s about work doesn't need praise — they need help and well-earned breaks.

5. Changes in physical health.

For burnt-out employees, sleep is a foreign concept. Even when they’ve managed to get a full night’s rest, they are still exhausted. Headaches and muscle tension are also common symptoms, as is an upset stomach that no indigestion medications seem to fix.

Prolonged stress often manifests through physical symptoms. Continuing to pile on work to already stressed employees will not make them better workers or an example to live by. Instead, they may very well end up in the ER due to the vicious, never-ending cycle of burnout.

