How To Gain The Benefits Of A Gratitude Practice, Even When Times Are Rough And You're Too Tired

Awareness of the benefits of a gratitude practice has been gaining traction for a while. As great as reduced stress sounds, for many of us, adding anything to our sched. Fortunately, there are ways to benefit from gratitude without adding a lot of work.

Multiple studies suggest that gratitude helps people achieve a positive sense of the self and cope with daily problems and stress more effectively. Even when researchers factor out variables such as age, health, or income, they’ve found that people who describe themselves as feeling grateful to others, to God, or to creation in general tend to have higher vitality and more optimism.

In brain-scanning studies, neuroscientists have found that maintaining a practice of gratitude may actually re-wire the brain in more permanent, benficial ways! Among other things, they’ve identified gratitude as a higher brain state that releases a self-rewarding, feel-good neurotransmitter.

How to gain the benefits of a gratitude practice when times are rough and you're tired

1. Start or re-activate a gratitude journal.

By now, everyone’s probably heard of gratitude journals. I’ve had a few versions of them, personally. I spend five to 10 minutes each morning listing all the things I’m thankful for or recording one biggie before going to bed.

For many years, my sister-in-law simply kept a piece of yellow lined notebook paper on their fridge, adding her little "grateful-for’s" whenever the spirit moved her. It worked for her and even made me feel good when I got a chance to read them!

You can keep yours on the Notes app in your phone, and it doesn't need to take you more than a few minutes per day when you would otherwise be scrolling or texting.

2. Express appreciation to others.

Dr. Tal Ben-Shahar lectures all over the world on positive psychology and takes the idea of gratitude journals one step further.

He believes we should regularly express appreciation directly to the people in our lives, as well. He and his wife have a little weekly ritual of doing just that.

It only takes a few minutes and you can just imagine the impact on their relationship, especially at the end of a tough week.

3. Practice self-appreciation.

Spiritual teacher Rev. Jennifer Hadley recommends writing down one thing you love and appreciate about yourself every day.

I’ve actually made that part of my morning practice for the past 15 years, and it feels like such a sweet gift to myself and a lovely way to start the day.

4. Create a mealtime gratitude ritual.

The dinnertime gratitude-sharing is a favorite one for many families on holidays, but there’s no reason not to incorporate it every day.

If you want to jazz it up occasionally, you might pass a bowl of rose-scented water around the table and invite everyone to drop a smooth glass stone or marble into it as they offer what they’re grateful for. The water stays nearby during the meal to be infused with all of the happy (hopefully) family mealtime vibes. Then, use it to water some of your favorite plants and watch them thrive!

5. Adopt a mini-yoga practice of Sun Salutations.

As we move into the darkest months of the year, make a point to do some special "sun appreciation" whenever you can.

You could simply face east and perform a few Sun Salutations in the morning. Or if you’re stuck inside, be sure to go out sometime during the daylight hours, even just for a few minutes.

Face the sun and take a few minutes to simply stand still and feel its warmth. Envision it flowing into your mind, heart, and body, and send back a little "thank you" for its light.

Practicing an attitude of gratitude can be difficult in such chaotic times — but it's worth it.

It may feel difficult sometimes to notice and celebrate all of the countless things you have to be grateful for, particularly when life feels chaotic, uncertain, or downright scary. Maybe it’s a nurturing relationship, a special tree in the park, a grounding spiritual community, or just a phone call with an old friend.

See if you don't feel an inner shift — maybe a re-anchoring — that can carry you through the upcoming holidays and into the new year.

Deborah Roth is a Life & Career Transition Coach and Interfaith Minister who founded Spirited Living to help guide spirited women and men through life’s big changes with joy and ease.