A guy may be into curvy women or call himself a "leg man", but chances are the very first thing most guys notice will be your smile. We spoke to a sampling of men we work with or spend our nights drinking with and asked them how they feel — and what they see — when they first notice a woman's smile. Turns out, a lot!

While they'll always notice you are pretty and have a lovely laugh (or a great one!), this may be an extra incentive to floss after every meal and keep up on those whitening visits. Also, consider using a straw when drinking all of that coffee and red wine. It makes out to be a big help toward not having stained teeth and maybe catching that new guy's eye. Evolutionary psychology research suggests that men are drawn to female indicators of youth and sexual receptivity, which smiles can be associated with. Take a look below at eight things men say they notice about you when you smile. You might be surprised.

Advertisement

Here, 8 men reveal the subtle things your smile says about you:

1. He notices if your lips are soft, kissable, and worth leaning in for

Obviously, we all have flaws here and there, but no one wants to make out with someone who looks like they were just in a bar fight.

"I will notice that her visible teeth aren't all messed up!" — Anonymous

2. He picks up on your laugh, and whether you can laugh at yourself

fizkes / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Laughter is everything. You want to have fun together, don't you?

"I honestly don't remember what I noticed about her smile, but I love the way she laughs." — Anonymous

3. He can tell if you take care of yourself

"On our first date, I noticed how white and straight her teeth were, and the next day I went out and bought Crest Whitestrips. I couldn't ask her out on a second date with teeth the color of mine. The crazy thing is, I didn't notice how not white my teeth were until I met her." — Anonymous

4. He can tell if you’re genuine, especially if your smile reaches your eyes

"It's the first thing I notice about a woman and what sparks attraction or at least connection. I notice if it lights up their eyes, and that's very important because it shows it's genuine.

Advertisement

Having worked in marketing and media for decades, I can tell when it isn't. I also notice whether or not it's a tight-lipped smile. I like people with a big, joyous grin." — Jim, 40

5. He sees if you’re confident

"I had a gap between the two front teeth all my life; guys would say, 'I love that gap, it means you're good in bed!' I would hear this from just about every man, whether I was married at the time or not.

That statement had me think that men don't care about personality or intelligence, just whether or not I was good in bed. It took me 51 years, but now the gap is gone." — Andrew, 53

6. He gets a read on your energy (and whether you're faking it)

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Advertisement

"That mouth can do a lot of things it doesn't really want to, but joy and love for life can be seen in the way her eyes reshape to match her smile. You can fake anything but it's hard to lie with your eyes." —​ Tom, 31

7. He picks up on your sass or playfulness

"I'm always looking for something a little crooked in a woman's smile when I first meet her. A little attitude and intelligence, maybe a smirk.

A quick comment, happily escaping from the side of her mouth. I know smiles can be warm and welcoming and gracious, but I prefer the ones that reveal something assured, world-weary, and sly about the woman in question." —​ Thomas, 26

Advertisement

8. He can tell exactly how you feel about him

"When it comes to what a man notices first on a woman, it may not be what you think. Looking into a woman's eyes for the first time is always telling, but it's her lips that tell the story, specifically, how she uses her smile.

"If she turns her upper lip to one side, she's feeling flirtatious. If she shows her teeth, lips wide, corners to the sky, she's excited and open to your presence. What I notice first is how a woman's lips move just before her first words. Her eyes might be the window to her soul, but her lips and smile tell what she thinks about you." — Howard, 38

Advertisement

Aly Walansky is a NY-based lifestyle writer who focuses on health, wellness, and relationships. Her work appears in dozens of digital and print publications regularly.