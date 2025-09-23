People Who Think The World Owes Them Something Almost Always Say These 11 Phrases

In an ideal world, everyone would be considerate and thoughtful in their everyday lives. From how they treat their coworkers to how they treat their partners, most should realize that the world demands a give-and-take. Unfortunately, not everyone is like this, which is why people who think the world owes them something always say these phrases.

People don't always know how selfish they are. Even if their actions say otherwise, most selfish people don't approach a situation clearly thinking to themselves, "I'm going to get what I want out of this person." However, through their own justifications and delusions, most selfish people who think the world revolves around them say these things without thinking twice.

People who think the world owes them something almost always say these phrases

1. ‘That’s not fair’

Ekateryna Zubal | Shutterstock

People who think the world owes them something almost always say, “That’s not fair.” Life isn’t meant to be easy. Even if those around them are thriving and living life on easy mode, things might not always pan out for everyone else. However, just because things aren’t working out as people expect doesn’t mean they should throw a temper tantrum.

As clinical professor of psychology, Robert L. Leahy, Ph.D., explained, "First, the more you complain, the more you are stuck on negative feelings. The more you dwell on negatives the more things seem worse. Second, the more you complain the more negative you seem to other people."

That being said, it's easier said than done. While it sounds good on paper, pushing aside one’s pride and jealousy can feel like swallowing sand. Yet if there’s one thing life teaches people, it’s this: all good things come to those who wait.

2. ‘I deserve better’

Motortion Films | Shutterstock

Everyone deserves to be treated with love and respect. Whether it’s by a coworker or in a romantic relationship, respect should always be shown. That being said, people who think the world owes them something almost always say, “I deserve better.”

Yes, everyone deserves to be loved and respected by those closest to them. However, it’s important to be careful of those who throw this phrase around mindlessly.

Whether they acknowledge it or not, there’s a huge difference between being given what they deserve and feeling entitled. While everyone deserves basic decency, carelessly demanding the most from people while offering little in return is a perfect example of someone who thinks the world owes them something.

3. ‘You owe me’

New Africa | Shutterstock

When someone goes out of their way to help a friend in need, rarely do they think about what they’ll get in return. Simply wanting to see their loved one smile, their relief is enough of a compensation to put most people’s minds at ease. However, people who think the world owes them something almost always say, “You owe me.”

There’s nothing more entitled and narcissistic than doing something for someone, only to turn back and say, “You owe me.” Yet, this is exactly what happens, as most narcissists don’t look at friendships in the same way we do.

As developmental psychologist Deborah L. Davis, Ph.D., explained, "Narcissistic tendencies include a sense of entitlement, superiority, blame-shifting, and chaotic thinking." So, if someone ever utters this phrase, don’t walk, run. More often than not, they're looking for ways to use you.

4. ‘I shouldn’t have to…’

Drazen Zigic | Shutterstock

There are certain things people shouldn’t have to do when they’re in a relationship. From cleaning the house by themselves to being the only one to cook, most chores should be done as a team. Yet people who think the world owes them something almost always say that, “I shouldn’t have to…”

While it’s true that people shouldn’t have to do everything by themselves, there’s a huge difference between this and feeling entitled. Most people who utter this phrase often feel entitled to take advantage of people’s labor.

Without batting an eye, they’ll demand the most outrageous things while giving little in return. So, while people shouldn’t need to tell their partner what they need help with, demanding their partner do everything is a perfect example of someone who thinks the world revolves around them.

5. ‘Do you know who I am?’

MAYA LAB | Shutterstock

It sounds like a cheesy phrase, but people who think the world owes them something almost always say, “Do you know who I am?” In an ideal world, everyone would be treated equally regardless of their status. No matter where they come from, they’d be held accountable and given the same opportunities based on merit rather than connections.

Unfortunately, with the job market crashing and people getting jobs based on who they know, versus their actual skill set, reputation, and connections have been abused over and over again. According to the City University of New York, "60 to 90% of jobs are secured through connections that result in referrals or recommendations."

As a result, there are people out there who truly believe that who they know matters more than their character. And while this may work on some people, for the majority of us, it comes off as entitled, leaving a bad first impression.

6. ‘I was here first’

Srdjan Randjelovic | Shutterstock

It’s annoying to be cut in line or worse, placed last when you were promised first dibs. However, life isn’t always fair, and people can’t always trust those around them to do the right thing. As frustrating as it may be, sometimes turning the other cheek is the best thing people can do to protect their peace.

That being said, people who think the world owes them something almost always say, “I was here first.” Sure, they might’ve been there first, but sometimes, being there first doesn’t mean they get first dibs. For instance, in places like Japan, they might be expected to give up their seat out of respect for the elderly or pregnant woman.

So while being there first definitely grants people an opinion, when faced with a clear right or wrong decision, it’s better to push selfishness to the side to do the right thing.

7. ‘That’s not my job’

fizkes | Shutterstock

Everyone’s been in this position before. They’re minding their own business when a boss or coworker approaches them with a new workload that isn’t in their job description. And while it makes sense to assert their boundaries and insist that it isn’t their job, in some situations, being a good sport about it might pay off.

From helping friends to helping their partner out, there comes a time when people need to step outside of their ‘job description’ to do the right thing. According to a study published in Personality and Social Psychology Bulletin, this actually benefits you, as upholding integrity leads to higher self-esteem.

However, when dealing with a selfish person, people who think the world owes them something almost always say, “That’s not my job.” Despite what the research may say, selfish people don't care. If it doesn't benefit them right away, then it isn't worth their time.

8. ‘I shouldn’t have to wait

Anatoliy Karlyuk | Shutterstock

Nobody wants to wait in life, but sometimes, waiting is unavoidable. From waiting in lines to waiting at a restaurant, people who think the world owes them something almost always say, “I shouldn’t have to wait.” Most people are pretty impatient.

Still, just because someone’s impatient doesn’t give them the right to rush those around them. Like anything in life, good things take time. So while it might be tempting to rush through something, give it a bit of time. Not only will those around you appreciate it, but in the end, rushing something never truly changes the outcome.

9. ‘Why do they get that and not me?’

Brian A Jackson | Shutterstock

There are two types of people in this world: those who are genuinely happy for others and those who hate when others win. While many of us would like to think we're the ladder, people who think the world owes them something almost always say, "Why do they get that and not me?"

They believe that everything should work out in their favor alone. So caught up in their own wants and needs, they don't realize how their selfish behavior impacts those around them until it's too late.

As John A. Johnson, Ph.D., pointed out, "If you exploit people, they become less likely to cooperate with you voluntarily [in the future]."

Despite this, self-absorbed people don't care. So used to being perfect and the center of attention, they'll blame others for leaving while completely neglecting their own part in the fallout.

10. ‘It’s the least you could do’

Mladen Mitrinovic | Shutterstock

Most normal people appreciate the effort their loved ones put in. From simple things like cooking for them to bigger things like celebrating their birthday, not everyone has the love and support you have. And while many of us don't take it for granted, people who think the world owes them something almost always say, "It's the least you can do."

It's unfortunate, but some people think the world revolves around them, which is why they're quick to demean someone's hard work. Even if their loved one goes above and beyond for them, in the eyes of a selfish person, that's to be expected.

While they may not see anything wrong with their behavior, self-absorbed people should tread carefully. Their loved ones may put up with them now, but even they'll grow tired of their selfish ways.

11. ‘This isn’t good enough’

StratfordProductions | Shutterstock

Finally, people who think the world owes them something almost always say, "This isn't good enough." Even if their partner or family member went above and beyond for them, it's never enough. Blame it on their narcissistic tendencies, but these individuals truly believe that they deserve the world and them some for simply existing. Never mind the fact that they never give any of that energy back. In true narcissistic fashion, everything is about what they want and how they feel.

As licensed marriage and family therapist Dan Neuharth, Ph.D., MFT, explained, "Narcissists feel entitled to get what they want by any means necessary. As a result, they may endlessly badger others with demands, questions, and opinions."

That being said, that attitude won't get them very far. Despite what they may think, their loved ones can only tolerate so much.

Marielisa Reyes is a writer with a bachelor's degree in psychology who covers self-help, relationships, career, family, and astrology topics.