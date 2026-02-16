People who hated group projects growing up almost always have these 11 distinct personality traits in adulthood

If you were the "gifted kid" tasked with all the work in a collaborative classroom, or a little perfectionist as a child worried about making sure everything with your name on it was amazing, chances are group projects were the bane of your existence growing up. Either you struggled with social interactions in these collaborative environments, or you found yourself drained by an unrealistic amount of work.

While these experiences might have been exhausting and annoying for you in the moment, people who hated group projects growing up almost always have certain distinct personality traits in adulthood. While some may still be draining, others are simply signs of intuitiveness or intelligence, many of which still add intention and joy to a person's routine.

1. They have a strong sense of ownership

Many people who feel a strong sense of ownership over their careers, work, and projects today were the same kids in school who felt a sense of obligation to make anything attached to their name the best it could possibly be. Chances are, they took on a lot of extra stress to make sure everything was visually appealing, grammatically correct, and "perfect," even if it meant taking on more responsibilities themselves.

While this type of ownership over material things and status in adulthood can harm mental health and personal well-being, it can also empower adults to take accountability in certain areas of their lives. It's often adults who feel ownership over their outcomes, work, and routines that thrive, because they're willing to put in the work and effort to make them great.

2. They're efficient

Many of the kids who ended up doing the entire project in group settings as a kid were focused on efficiency. They knew that delegating tasks and making sure everyone had something to do would slow the entire team down or sabotage the quality of the project.

While this kind of efficiency can sometimes sabotage connections and conversations where other people have an opportunity to grow in adulthood, sometimes, it's essential to recognize when you have to do something for yourself.

3. They're independent

Like many of the other personality traits associated with people who hated group projects in school, too much independence can often over-stress the nervous system and cultivate a sense of isolation. However, being independent and self-reliant in moderation is a superpower, especially in today's society that's growing more dependent on convenience and comfort by the minute.

The kids who did all the work in a group project felt the need to take on everything themselves, largely because independence offered them a sense of control. In adulthood, having this same kind of attitude can be helpful for driving productivity and efficiency, but may also exclude them from true connection, learning, and empathy with the people around them.

4. They're introverts

Many introverted people are easily drained by small talk and superficial interactions. They prefer to have deep conversations and meaningful interactions, rather than ones that feel surface-level. While this doesn't mean that they're entirely uninterested in social events and conversations, they're forced to be intentional with where they spend this energy to protect their social battery and general well-being.

People who hated group projects growing up almost always have these distinct personality traits in adulthood. Even if they didn't have a label or a name for it growing up, they preferred to work on their own and dreaded having to be put in a random group with their classmates to work together.

5. They have strong boundaries

While in school, many students who hated group projects didn't have the power or control over who they worked with or the kinds of projects they were forced to complete. However, in adulthood, these individuals have the power to set their boundaries. Whether it's certain co-workers, genres of projects, or their career, in general, they have the power to set boundaries that protect their well-being and energy.

They're practicing a sense of self-care in their professional lives today by naming the kinds of interactions and projects they're willing to tolerate with others. If they're not getting support, doing all the work, or struggling with healthy communication, they now have the power to advocate for change.

It's a full circle moment for kids who felt drained, exhausted, and powerless in these collaborative environments as kids. They get to advocate for themselves in ways they yearned for, without knowing how, just a few decades later.

6. They're quiet leaders

Quiet leadership — the ability to actively listen, empower, and support peers without overconfidence or micromanagement — is a powerful skill in adulthood. However, for kids who are naturally quiet and intentional in these ways, it may be much harder for them to gain approval and trust from their peers, many of whom are carrying big emotions and a desire to seek attention in the classroom.

People who hated group projects because of this leadership style likely felt overlooked and misunderstood as kids, even if this personality trait truly adds value to their lives today.

7. They're internally motivated

Without the need to impress other people or seek validation for their work from peers, group projects could often be annoying and uncomfortable to engage with for internally motivated kids. They want to own their own projects, work at their own pace, and make decisions that work for themselves, without needing to seek reassurance from others.

Of course, in adulthood, this kind of self-assuredness and self-acceptance is incredibly important for well-being. It just takes a certain level of self-awareness to advocate for and navigate life with, which children are still learning in their classrooms.

8. They're fair

Many people with an internal sense of fairness and a moral compass that's always considering equity struggled with group projects as kids. Whether they were the person who did most of the work or the one who waited on the sidelines to be assigned a task, they were always anxious and worried about how fair the division of labor would end up being.

Many children have intense feelings and internal responsibilities like this, especially in comparison to adults, but struggle with the language to advocate or verbalize them. So, it's no surprise that people who hated group projects growing up have these distinct personality traits now. They finally have the resources and language to advocate for things like fairness, whether it's in the workplace or their personal lives, that are important to them.

9. They prefer to work alone

Whether it's rooted in unique problem-solving and communication styles, social anxiety, or a natural tendency toward introversion, people who hated group projects growing up probably preferred to work alone. They appreciated being able to work at their own pace and take creative direction over the quality of their work, rather than having to manage productivity with social compromise or interactions.

According to a study from Gifted and Talented International, the research around the relationship between intelligence and a preference for solitude is nuanced, but in many cases, it's often the most "gifted" kids who prefer independent projects and learning environments. They like the quietness, confidence, and control that come from independence.

For adults, especially in our culture that rewards extraversion and overconfidence, appreciating this kind of solitude and silence is a superpower, in moderation. It not only boosts personal self-identity and self-esteem but also crafts intentional meaning and reflection into a person's routine.

10. They're 'picky' with social interactions

Many people who disliked school projects as kids are likely more "picky" today with who they choose to spend time around and make space for. They understand directly, as adults, that negative energy can be contagious, and choosing to intentionally craft your social circle is the most powerful way to protect your self-worth and health.

People who hated group projects didn't have the choice to pick their peers, which often led them to struggle with draining energy and frustrations around being with classmates whom they'd never choose to make space for on their own volition.

11. They have a strong work ethic

Many kids who hated group projects growing up had a "perfectionist" mindset or an incredibly strong work ethic that often ensured they'd be doing everything. While other kids worked on aesthetics and making pretty pictures, they were stuck doing the brunt of the work themselves.

Of course, with high expectations and standards for themselves, delegating this work often felt equally impossible. So, by the end of the project, they were drained and resentful. Of course, today, a work ethic is important, but if you're not able to ask for help, you're missing out on a number of socioemotional benefits.

