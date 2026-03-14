While most people need between 8 and 10 hours of sleep every single night to feel well rested, a study from Neuron suggests some people boast an innate gene that allows them to sleep less and still maintain a perfectly normal energy level. Outside of this biological difference, people who only need a few hours of sleep every night usually have distinct personality traits, like ambition or following a meaning in life, that energize them without a preferred amount of rest.

They’re driven by things and seek out energy from people, environments, and goals in their lives that allow them to sleep less. In some cases, these personality traits may also make it difficult to stay in bed and actually get rest, because they’re too focused on chasing these waking moments.

People who only need a few hours of sleep every night usually have these 11 distinct personality traits

1. They’re incredibly curious

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Curious people are energized by learning new things and seeking challenges they don’t understand. Rather than the average person who runs from the feeling of “not knowing,” these people seek out novelty and newness in ways that energize them amid the mundanity and repetition of everyday life.

These people may also need fewer hours of sleep every night, especially if they’re in the middle of an energizing project that adds value and meaning to their lives. Of course, at some point, they’ll likely have to catch up on sleep or prioritize a full night of rest, but for now, they’re motivated by seeking newness.

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2. They’re productive

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The most productive people in the world need sleep more than anyone, but some people rest and feed their energy during waking hours. Their self-awareness points them in the right direction while living life, whether that means using up their most productive energy late into the night or sacrificing a few hours of sleep in the morning to focus on a project they’re energized about.

Instead of trying to manage their time and create a rigid schedule to be most productive, the most energized people instead manage their energy. They focus on the rituals and habits that make them feel energized, even if it’s not always spending an extra hour in bed in the morning.

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3. They’re deep thinkers with busy minds

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People with beautiful minds and deep thinking tendencies often need alone time and silence to truly embrace their thought spirals. They lean into curious topics and think deeply when they don’t have a lot of distractions, which makes late nights and early mornings, when everyone else is asleep, most appealing.

Especially if entertaining their deep thoughts and unpacking them in this solitude brings them a sense of lightness and energy, it could be the reason why they thrive on less sleep than the average person every night.

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4. They’re self-disciplined

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According to a study from the Journal of Health Psychology, high levels of self-control and self-discipline are often positive health predictors for longevity and general well-being. The more disciplined someone is about prioritizing hobbies and habits that truly feed them, in collaboration with traits like self-awareness, the more energized and happy they tend to become.

While prioritizing and being intentional about sleep is something disciplined people often focus on, it’s also possible that people who thrive with fewer hours of sleep per night also make space for other energized things and people. They’re disciplined about energy and rest, but not always in the traditional ways we consider it at bedtime.

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5. They cultivate meaningful, energizing relationships

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According to the Harvard Study of Adult Development, relationships and meaningful connections with others bring a sense of joy to our lives that other things, like money, career success, or wild experiences, don’t live up to. They fulfill us and bring purpose that energizes us amid the chaos of life. They’re a form of currency to the human spirit.

People who only need a few hours of sleep every night cultivate meaningful relationships intentionally to energize them during waking hours. They’re easily energized, with a boosted mood and a less stressed demeanor, when they carve out space for these people regularly.

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6. They’re unconventional

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People who need only a few hours of sleep are certainly unconventional, especially in a world that makes sleep a status symbol with “wellness days” and “couch rotting.” They’re fulfilled by crafting routines and habits that make sense for them.

They don’t chase after belonging by following trends or feeling safe from conformity, but instead uniquely craft habits that actually fill them up. Whether that’s adopting “night owl” behaviors to protect their alone time, rejecting the status quo, or sleeping less in favor of their ambitious creative projects, they’re energized by nonconformity.

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7. They protect their alone time

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Whether they’re introverted people who need alone time to refresh their social batteries or incredibly creative ones who need idle time to flex their creativity, many people who need less sleep than the average person are protective of their solitude. They stay up late to appreciate the quietness that comes from the space before bed. They wake up early to spend time in their own company before starting the day.

In whatever ways they can prioritize this time, they’ll figure out how to do it, even if it means sacrificing a few hours of sleep every once in a while. Sleep refreshes their body, but this alone time refreshes their mind, spirit, creativity, and confidence.

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8. They find motivation in silence

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For people who need reflection and alone time to bolster their own motivation for the day, sacrificing sleep might be their only outlet. Especially if they have busy lives, tons of family obligations, and a chaotic job that constantly demands their attention, they may sleep for only a few hours to make space to motivate themselves to show up for these responsibilities.

In some cases, according to a study from Cognitive Therapy and Research, spending time alone can even boost resilience, offering them the strength to navigate through challenges as they arise throughout the day.

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9. They’re incredibly determined

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Whether they’re motivated by a meaningful purpose in life, a meaningful job, or simply by a sense of discipline, determined people may only need a few hours of sleep every night. Especially if their daily obligations “fill their cup,” instead of draining it, their energy might come best from wakeful hours and movement, rather than quiet rest.

Of course, everyone needs a certain level of sleep to operate through the day, whether they’re fulfilled by their responsibilities or not, but these kinds of personality traits can often make it a little bit easier to operate after skipping a few hours of sleep.

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10. They value their time

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While some people are guided and forced by their schedules, people who value their time create their own lifestyle on a daily basis. They intentionally choose the people, things, and interactions that are worth their time and effort, even if it’s not always easy or convenient.

If they have a creative project that’s truly adding meaning to their life or a relationship they can’t stop thinking about, their energy goes to those things, even if it means operating without a full 9 hours of sleep and seeking energy through these moments instead.

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11. They’re ambitious

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Ambitious people are energized by crafting and following goals, even on a smaller, everyday basis. They find meaning in the waking hours of their lives, chasing after things and shifting their lifestyle to accommodate big, lofty dreams.

Especially if they’ve achieved certain life goals and are living fulfilled lives, their ambition can actually be a predictor of health, at least according to a study from the University of Notre Dame, leading to longer, fuller lives than those in listless lifestyles.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.