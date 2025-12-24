When it comes to friendship, there is always room for improvement. Most of us grow up believing we already know how to be a good friend, and honestly, many of us do. But life gets busy, priorities shift, and suddenly you realize you and someone you once felt close to barely talk anymore. Sometimes it is no one's fault. Other times, it is worth admitting that you could have shown up better.

Being a truly good friend is not about perfection. It is about awareness, effort, and consistency. Friendships, like any relationship, need regular care to stay strong. If you have ever felt distance creeping in or wondered how to be a better friend, these are the habits people who know how to be a truly good friend practice regularly.

People who know how to be a truly good friend do these 15 things on a regular basis:

1. They show up when it matters

If you heard that your friend was in an accident or is going through a bad breakup, this is the time to be there for them. Research shows that the support friends provide in both tough and positive moments predicts stronger emotional wellbeing and deeper connection, so your presence in these situations genuinely matters.

Show up and try to lift their spirits. Your presence will show them that you care and want to help them through their situation.

On the other hand, they could be celebrating a new relationship or job promotion. This is another kind of occasion where your presence is paramount! If nothing else, you will definitely make them feel supported by going out of your way to be with them, which is something that will deepen your bond.

2. They actually say thank you

Did your friend do something nice for you recently, like showing up at your place with food and drinks to make you feel better after a rough day or help you clean your apartment? Thank them. It can be something as simple as lending you their ear, which we too often take for granted from our friends.

For all these and many other reasons, show your gratitude to them. Don’t forget to show immediate acknowledgment and vocalize your appreciation because these things really matter a lot.

3. They keep the friendship balanced

Friendship is a two-way street, and it's important to do your part. This can be hard for those who always know how to be there for their friends but somehow don’t know how to ask a favor in return. But friendships can quickly become toxic if there is an imbalance in the way two people give to each other.

Figure out if your friend is always the one who listens to your rants and not the other way around. If that’s so, make it a point to ask them about their day, work, and relationship troubles before you start discussing yours. This way, it's not all about you, and your friend can feel appreciated and loved.

4. They don't judge

Judging your friend is the fastest way to alienate them. Instead, try to be more empathetic and see things from their point of view. Research shows friendships are stronger and closer when both people lead with empathy, because no one feels judged or shut down.

Why did they do something? What led them to do that?

Having more empathy can help you understand where they are coming from and make them feel like you are willing to hear their side of the story. They'll certainly appreciate your effort.

5. They listen without waiting to talk

Being an active listener demonstrates sincere concern for your friends' thoughts, feelings, and experiences, creating a sense of being valued and understood. This empathy strengthens the bond and trust between you, making your friend feel comfortable sharing without fear of criticism.

Additionally, honing your active listening skills allows you to discern subtle cues and emotions, enabling you to offer well-suited responses and support when required.

6. They lead with empathy

Research indicates that practicing empathy is a reliable method to enhance friendship. A 2017 study conducted at Stanford University suggests that having empathic friends can significantly reduce stress levels.

While empathy is largely an instinctive quality, it can also be cultivated by paying attention to visual cues. Developing the ability to view the world from various perspectives and respecting differing viewpoints, even if contradictory to our own, enables us to empathize more effectively with others.

7. They stay open-minded

By being receptive to diverse perspectives and ideas, you create a non-judgmental and inclusive atmosphere, allowing your friends to feel comfortable expressing themselves freely.

This openness fosters trust and deepens the bond, as friends know they can share their thoughts without fear of criticism. Having an open mind lets you understand your friends' experiences and emotions better.

8. They apologize when they mess up

Acknowledging your errors demonstrates humility, courage, and a genuine commitment to the friendship, as you are willing to make amends. Research shows that sincere apologies are among the strongest predictors of forgiveness in relationships, so saying "I'm sorry" really can help heal things when you mess up.

Try not to think of saying "I'm sorry" as a weakness, because it most certainly is not.

Having the capacity to own up to your mistakes and apologize when necessary is undeniably one of the most impactful ways to improve as a friend.

9. They look for ways to help

Resourcefulness elevates your friendship to a higher level, letting you provide support whenever your friends need it. Your problem-solving skills and ability to come up with innovative ideas are beneficial in helping them overcome obstacles.

By being dependable and trustworthy, your resourcefulness strengthens trust and deepens the bond you share. Ultimately, a resourceful nature makes you a proactive and caring presence in their lives.

10. They encourage instead of competing

This can have a profound impact on your friendship. Research shows that strong social support from friends is linked with higher well-being and life satisfaction, because encouragement helps people feel valued and understood rather than judged.

Celebrate their strengths and help them see the best in themselves. Focus on uplifting and inspiring them.

Your positivity and encouragement will not only strengthen your bond but will also contribute to their overall well-being and confidence.

11. They stay flexible as life changes

Life is dynamic, and circumstances change. Being a truly good friend means being flexible and understanding when your friends' priorities or commitments shift.

Recognize that they might have other responsibilities and might not always be available. Avoid holding grudges if plans change or if they can't respond immediately.

12. They stay emotionally aware

When you are sensitive to your friends' emotions and needs, you show genuine concern and empathy, strengthening the bond between you. Your capacity to understand and relate to their experiences allows you to offer solace in difficult times, making them feel cared for and supported.

Additionally, sensitivity helps you communicate with kindness and consideration, avoiding hurtful actions and fostering a more nurturing and understanding friendship.

13. They respect boundaries

Respecting boundaries is crucial in any friendship. Everyone has different comfort levels and personal boundaries, and being mindful of them demonstrates that you value your friends' feelings and autonomy.

Avoid prying into sensitive topics unless your friend willingly shares, and always seek consent before discussing something private. Be attentive to their emotional cues, and if they seem reserved or hesitant to discuss something, give them the space they need without pushing further.

14. They communicate honestly

Open and honest communication forms the foundation of a truly good friendship. Research shows that when people express and perceive honesty in their interactions, it encourages a stronger emotional connection and trust, even when the conversation is tough.

Encourage your friend to express themselves freely, creating a safe space for open dialogue.

If conflicts or misunderstandings arise, approach them with empathy and a willingness to listen, without becoming defensive. Avoid blaming or accusing; instead, focus on understanding their perspective and finding a solution together.

15. They treat friendship like it matters

Taking a friendship seriously means investing time and effort to nurture the relationship. It means actively listening, being present, and showing genuine interest in your friends' lives. Taking the initiative to reach out, offering support during both good and challenging times, and being reliable are essential aspects of valuing and cherishing the friendship.

Remembering important milestones, being trustworthy, and respecting boundaries are further indications of the commitment to maintaining a meaningful and long-lasting connection. So take it seriously.

Mehruba Chowdhury is a writer who covers astrology, pop culture, love, and relationship topics.