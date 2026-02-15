People who give off 'I've got this' energy live by a few simple truths that are good to remember when life is overwhelming.

Feeling like life is too much is no reason for shame, but it’s good to know how to handle your feelings so that you won’t struggle as much in the future. Some people just seem to move through hard days without falling apart. They feel the stress, they deal with the mess, and somehow they keep going. The way they do it isn't complicated or out of reach.

People who give off 'I've got this' energy usually live by these 5 simple truths:

1. Only you are in control of your own life, so live it however you want

When people try to tell you that you need a different focus than the things that you currently strive to do, just remind yourself that you’re in control. After all, if life’s an airplane, you’re the pilot, and you can go in any direction you choose.

People who really live with that "I've got this" energy don't sit around waiting for someone else to make their life feel meaningful. They take full responsibility for their own happiness, which relationship coach and hypnotherapist Allison Reiner agrees with, stating, "Taking responsibility for your own happiness and decisions is the biggest gift you can give yourself.”

You are the only one who can control your actions and decisions. Just remember that just like everyone else, you have 24 hours to live to the fullest each day. Deciding how you spend your time is up to you.

2. Don’t worry about what other people might think of you

You might believe that people are judging how you handle your life, but the truth is, they probably don’t have strong opinions about your life choices. In fact, others likely spend plenty of time wondering what you think about them, too.

Clearly, the way that you live your life isn’t a big issue for other people, so you need to stop worrying about what they think of you. If you want to reach success, peace, and happiness, stop looking for your coworkers,’ parents,’ or friends’ approval. The only person who needs to approve of your decisions is you.

3. Invest in yourself

You probably see this advice everywhere, but as cliché as it is, it really helps. You are your own best investment. Whether you want to buy a book that will help you understand yourself better or get in shape at the gym, investing in yourself can reap personal growth.

Research shows that people who make a habit of investing in their own growth end up with higher emotional health and less stress than people who stay stuck in the same place. People who take the time to work on themselves build stronger relationships and handle life's curveballs way more effectively too.

If you refuse to invest in yourself, your friends might outgrow you. Only when you invest in yourself can you move forward in life.

4. You are the only one who can define your happiness

Some of us defined what happiness meant to us when we were young. Others haven’t yet stood true to what makes them the happiest, but now is the time to choose.

People who go after goals that matter to them tend to be happier than people who spend their lives chasing things out of guilt or obligation. Researchers found it creates an upward spiral where the more you figure out what actually makes you happy and start pursuing it, the easier it gets to recognize what you really want, leading to even more happiness over time.

If you don’t yet know what makes you happy, notice when you feel best, and appreciate every moment. Happiness could be working on a new project, spending time with your friends, or going on adventures. Once you know what makes you happy, chase it, especially when life feels overwhelming.

5. Tackle the hard work first

It’s easy to wake up and then spend three hours of your morning reading through emails or scrolling through social media. Finishing your big work projects or applying for new jobs may seem far less easy than procrastinating.

However, finishing your most difficult tasks early on will help you to smooth out the rest of your day. That way, you don’t have to stress about upcoming deadlines, and life will feel a lot less overwhelming. At some point in our lives, all of us will feel like life is too hard to handle.

But the most important thing to remember in these moments is that only you can make the best decisions for yourself, whether that means finishing your work projects early on or choosing not to care how others see you. If you use these strategies to cope, your life will feel far happier.

