People who are naturally kind but have no close friends usually display these 11 traits

Many people who are overly empathetic and naturally kind offer a lot to healthy friendships — they're great listeners, intuitive souls, and have a lot of love to give. However, healthy relationships require reciprocity and dual engagement, and when those basic elements aren't met, it often leads one person to feel even more lonely, unseen, and unhappy than when they're alone.

So, being nice isn't necessarily an indicator of whether or not it'll be easy to make friends. In fact, people who are naturally kind but have no close friends usually display these traits — from introversion to avoidance — that keep them from being able to seek out and maintain truly healthy, balanced friendships.

1. They overshare

Many people with good intentions and a strong desire to find belonging with others over-share. It's never with the intention of burdening other people or draining their energetic battery, yet it often does exactly that.

2. They avoid conflict

Even if it seems counterintuitive, having arguments, working through problems, and being able to handle conflict in a healthy way are all key to bringing friendships to the next level. You can't have truly supportive and meaningful relationships with people if you're avoiding these conflicts, suppressing complex emotions, and staying quiet when your needs are going unmet.

Even if these conversations are uncomfortable and out of a truly kind person's comfort zone, they're necessary to maintain close friendships that have an added layer of depth.

3. They're deep thinkers

Many people who are deep thinkers and are naturally introspective have a lot to give to healthy friendships, but struggle with the small talk and superficial chatter it takes to create a foundation to grow from.

They read deeply into basic things and energetic shifts in conversations, often struggling to stay present with new people when they're living in their heads. Even if they're incredibly kind and empathetic, this natural shift toward deep thinking can sabotage a person's ability to make friends and meet new people.

4. They're quiet

Even though being quiet is often an admirable trait and a benefit to healthy relationships, giving people the ability to listen thoughtfully and stay present with their friends, it can quickly become an isolating experience around the wrong people.

Especially in superficial conversations, quiet people are often overlooked by their extroverted and loud counterparts, and sometimes, their silence can be misconstrued by people they don't even know.

5. They're introverted

Introverted people have a million positive traits to contribute to healthy friendships, but sometimes get in their own heads and sabotage their ability to meet people in the first place. Like introvert expert Sophia Dembling explains, introverted people sometimes have to get out of their comfort zone, "answer the phone," and be vulnerable with new people in order to make friends in the first place.

If they're never going out of the house to meet new people and regularly prioritize alone time over social gatherings, even the nicest and most empathetic people can struggle to find and maintain friendships.

6. They're quick to make assumptions

Many people who are overly nice but have regularly had their boundaries crossed by the wrong people struggle to make close friends. They're quick to assume that "everyone" will disrespect them, overlook their kindness, or take advantage of their support because they've had a number of toxic relationships in the past.

Like a study from Frontiers in Psychology suggests, efforts to maintain a friendship are just as important for boosting relationship well-being as everything else. So if one person is consistently taking advantage of the other without offering anything in return, that can be detrimental to adult friendships and relationships, in general.

People who are naturally kind but have no close friends usually make assumptions easily — trying to protect themselves from the wrath of toxic relationships, even in the face of the right, supportive people.

7. They struggle to trust people

Many naturally kind people who have been burned by bad friends before find it harder to open themselves up to the process again. They could be the nicest person in the world, offering kindness and grace to everyone, but at the same time, struggle to trust people's intentions when creating friendships of their own after a history of disregard and deceit.

Just like a romantic partnership, a friendship takes a foundation of trust to thrive — from the very first conversation to decades later on. People who are naturally kind may have tons of positive interactions, but when it comes to deeper, more fulfilling relationships, they need to be willing to tap into their vulnerability to trust before things grow meaningful.

8. They're incredibly empathetic

Many people who embody a kind of radical empathy in their lives — both putting themselves in other people's shoes and going a step further by acting on or internalizing them — struggle with making close friendships because they're drained by the wrong people.

When they do engage in small talk or meet new people, they find themselves constantly taking on the emotional burden of leading conversations or regulating other people's emotions for them, without being offered that same kind of radical empathy in return.

People who are naturally kind but have no close friends may simply be "too empathetic" for the wrong people, putting themselves at risk of emotional burnout by testing the waters of friendship with people who don't appreciate or reciprocate their kindness.

9. They're very introspective

People who get lost in the nuances of things, feel their emotions on a deep level, and regularly dive into introspective thoughts about things that are regularly overlooked by the average person may struggle to make friends. They crave a sense of depth that some people, especially in this day and age, struggle to give in return.

Friendships keep us healthy and contribute to our general well-being, like multiple studies suggest, but only when they're truly validating, secure, and supportive.

10. They're highly sensitive

Many highly sensitive people may have a tendency toward avoidance — suppressing their own concerns over a fear of confrontation or reading too deeply into shifts in energy to the point of isolating themselves from others.

Like a study from Frontiers in Human Neuroscience explains, this tendency to notice interpersonal energy changes and shifts can often prompt more social isolation and exclusion, making it harder to keep and maintain friendships.

11. They're wildly authentic

Many people who have a strong sense of self and a certain level of authenticity may find it difficult to make truly meaningful connections, despite being naturally kind and thoughtful. They know what they want and they're comfortable in their own company, so when they struggle to meet like-minded people, they'd prefer to be alone than to settle.

While authenticity is often tied to better relationship quality, people who struggle to find people with shared experiences, identities, or values may prefer to be alone.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor's degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.