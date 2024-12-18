10 Brilliant Signs Of A Highly Authentic Person Who Tells It Like It Is

True originals who tell the unfiltered truth are hard to come by these days.

Last updated on Dec 18, 2024

Add to Bookmarks
Woman is a highly authentic person. francescoridolfi.com | Canva
Advertisement

When you encounter an authentic person, you're meeting someone who has learned to live fully through their soul. They haven't chosen a scripted life where societal pressures tell them what to do. They are the definition of liberated people, and there's a good reason they're drawn to you.

It's not easy to become authentic. You often have to reevaluate your whole entire life and come up with a new way of existing. Old jobs may not fit, and old friends may feel out of place, but don't worry — you're growing into an authentic person.

Here are ten brilliant signs of a highly authentic person who tells it like it is:

1. They voice their opinions firmly, but not with anger

woman on the phone smiling Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Some people may not disagree, but that doesn't matter to authentic people.

RELATED: 5 Psychological Tricks To Find Out Who You Really Are

Advertisement

2. They choose a career they enjoy, not what their parents or friends believe is right for them

man working on laptop at home Matheus Bertelli / Pexels

They make their choices based on happiness, not money. They follow their own heart and talent and find careers they are truly passionate about. 

In offering steps to find (or create) a career you’re passionate about, life coach Nada Howarth recommended selecting a field that feels the most natural to you, “even if you aren’t sure what that would look like in job form.” A career you’re passionate about results from choosing happiness and following your heart.

"If you're asking yourself, 'What should I do with my life? What is my purpose? What am I good at?', it helps to tap into your knowing about what is true for you," Howarth explained.

RELATED: 7 Signs A Woman Is Truly Happy, According To Psychology

Advertisement

3. They don't fear taking a path in life that not many travel

woman in a black shirt smiling Jamaal Hutchinson / Pexels

They find it most comfortable and exhilarating to follow their own path.

RELATED: 9 Types Of Pain That Are Directly Linked To How A Person Handles Their Emotions

Advertisement

4. They fall in love with themselves before they fall in love with anyone else

woman smiling with balloon Julia Avamotive / Pexels

And they don't feel like they need permission to be themselves. They wouldn't want to be anyone else.

A 2019 study published in Frontiers in Psychology supports that a strong sense of self-love and self-acceptance before entering a romantic relationship can lead to healthier and more fulfilling partnerships. This allows individuals to establish healthy boundaries, have realistic expectations, and rely less on their partner for validation. Essentially, it fosters a more balanced and authentic connection with another person.

RELATED: 9 Impressive Traits Of People Who Have Unusually High Emotional Intelligence

Advertisement

5. They do things their own way in a way that works for them

woman smiling in a cafe Võ Văn Tiến / Pexels

They don't bend to societal pressure, but if society has the right way of doing something, they're happy to go along. They're authentic, not religious rebels.

RELATED: 9 Behaviors Of People Who Communicate Best To Get What They Want, According To Psychology

Advertisement

6. They don't take things personally

people sitting next to each other talking Jopwell / Pexels

Negative comments and criticism aren't taken to heart by authentic people. It's not that they don't care what you think, but they care what they think of themselves more. Constructive criticism is always welcome, but they know the difference between constructive criticism and people trying to tear them down.

Certified life coach Jacqueline Neuwirth explained that this means "realizing nothing other people do is because of you.” Often, whatever negativity is thrown your way has more to do with them than it does with you. 

"People project their personal hurts, wounds, and stories onto the person they are talking to," explained Neuwirth. "Everyone is walking around projecting, and as such, remember not to take things personally, as whatever the person is saying, maybe more about them than you."

RELATED: 6 Rare Pieces Of Buddhist Wisdom That'll Make You A Better Person

Advertisement

7. They want friends and partners who value deep conversation and connection

friends sitting next to each other laughing Elle Hughes / Pexels

No time for sensationalist gossip or shady backstabbing, they look for a true soul connection and love their friends fiercely. 

RELATED: 12 Subtle Traits Of A Good-Hearted Person, According To Psychology

Advertisement

8. They follow their heart

woman smiling Vicky T M / Pexels

You can follow them and their heart if you want but don't expect them to drop it all for you. Following your heart generally explores the interplay between emotions and rational decision-making. 

It suggests that while listening to your feelings can sometimes be beneficial, relying solely on them can lead to impulsive choices, and a balanced approach using both logic and feelings is often optimal. A 2014 study focused on how factors like time pressure or personal values can influence whether someone leans more toward emotional or logical decision-making.

RELATED: 11 Magical Ways To Be 95% Happier

Advertisement
More for You:
3 Things People Immediately Judge You On When You First Meet Them
5 Immediate Signs Of A Toxic, Passive-Aggressive Person
8 Subtle Traits Of People Who Have A Low IQ
12 Subtle Traits Of A Cold-Hearted Person

9. They truly hope people thrive in their lives

woman with her arm around friend in a park Julio Lopez / Pexels

They don't wish anything bad on others. If it's what they want for themselves, you can bet they want it for you too.

RELATED: 5 Ways To Embrace Your Authentic Self Without Being 'Too Much'

Advertisement

10. They prioritize a person's soul over their appearance

woman at computer smiling to man next to her Jopwell / Pexels

Personal appearance doesn't matter much to them. Authenticity, meaning acting according to one's true self and values, offers significant advantages, including increased well-being, stronger relationships, higher self-esteem, better mental health, improved leadership effectiveness, and greater job satisfaction. 

Individuals feel less internal conflict when their actions align with their beliefs and identity. A 2023 analysis published in Frontiers in Neurology shows authenticity can contribute to a more fulfilling life.

RELATED: 10 Tiny Ways To Be A Better Human — Today, Tomorrow And Always

Higher Perspective seeks to unite like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness. 

Advertisement
Related Stories From YourTango:
15 Things People With Healthy Boundaries Don't Owe Anyone
17 Signs You're More Naturally Irresistible Than The Average Woman
11 Things That Are Easy If You're Intuitive, But Very Challenging For Normal People

This article was originally published at Higher Perspective. Reprinted with permission from the author.