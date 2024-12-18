10 Brilliant Signs Of A Highly Authentic Person Who Tells It Like It Is

When you encounter an authentic person, you're meeting someone who has learned to live fully through their soul. They haven't chosen a scripted life where societal pressures tell them what to do. They are the definition of liberated people, and there's a good reason they're drawn to you.

It's not easy to become authentic. You often have to reevaluate your whole entire life and come up with a new way of existing. Old jobs may not fit, and old friends may feel out of place, but don't worry — you're growing into an authentic person.

Here are ten brilliant signs of a highly authentic person who tells it like it is:

1. They voice their opinions firmly, but not with anger

Andrea Piacquadio / Pexels

Some people may not disagree, but that doesn't matter to authentic people.

2. They choose a career they enjoy, not what their parents or friends believe is right for them

Matheus Bertelli / Pexels

They make their choices based on happiness, not money. They follow their own heart and talent and find careers they are truly passionate about.

In offering steps to find (or create) a career you’re passionate about, life coach Nada Howarth recommended selecting a field that feels the most natural to you, “even if you aren’t sure what that would look like in job form.” A career you’re passionate about results from choosing happiness and following your heart.

"If you're asking yourself, 'What should I do with my life? What is my purpose? What am I good at?', it helps to tap into your knowing about what is true for you," Howarth explained.

3. They don't fear taking a path in life that not many travel

Jamaal Hutchinson / Pexels

They find it most comfortable and exhilarating to follow their own path.

4. They fall in love with themselves before they fall in love with anyone else

Julia Avamotive / Pexels

And they don't feel like they need permission to be themselves. They wouldn't want to be anyone else.

A 2019 study published in Frontiers in Psychology supports that a strong sense of self-love and self-acceptance before entering a romantic relationship can lead to healthier and more fulfilling partnerships. This allows individuals to establish healthy boundaries, have realistic expectations, and rely less on their partner for validation. Essentially, it fosters a more balanced and authentic connection with another person.

5. They do things their own way in a way that works for them

Võ Văn Tiến / Pexels

They don't bend to societal pressure, but if society has the right way of doing something, they're happy to go along. They're authentic, not religious rebels.

6. They don't take things personally

Jopwell / Pexels

Negative comments and criticism aren't taken to heart by authentic people. It's not that they don't care what you think, but they care what they think of themselves more. Constructive criticism is always welcome, but they know the difference between constructive criticism and people trying to tear them down.

Certified life coach Jacqueline Neuwirth explained that this means "realizing nothing other people do is because of you.” Often, whatever negativity is thrown your way has more to do with them than it does with you.

"People project their personal hurts, wounds, and stories onto the person they are talking to," explained Neuwirth. "Everyone is walking around projecting, and as such, remember not to take things personally, as whatever the person is saying, maybe more about them than you."

7. They want friends and partners who value deep conversation and connection

Elle Hughes / Pexels

No time for sensationalist gossip or shady backstabbing, they look for a true soul connection and love their friends fiercely.

8. They follow their heart

Vicky T M / Pexels

You can follow them and their heart if you want but don't expect them to drop it all for you. Following your heart generally explores the interplay between emotions and rational decision-making.

It suggests that while listening to your feelings can sometimes be beneficial, relying solely on them can lead to impulsive choices, and a balanced approach using both logic and feelings is often optimal. A 2014 study focused on how factors like time pressure or personal values can influence whether someone leans more toward emotional or logical decision-making.

9. They truly hope people thrive in their lives

Julio Lopez / Pexels

They don't wish anything bad on others. If it's what they want for themselves, you can bet they want it for you too.

10. They prioritize a person's soul over their appearance

Jopwell / Pexels

Personal appearance doesn't matter much to them. Authenticity, meaning acting according to one's true self and values, offers significant advantages, including increased well-being, stronger relationships, higher self-esteem, better mental health, improved leadership effectiveness, and greater job satisfaction.

Individuals feel less internal conflict when their actions align with their beliefs and identity. A 2023 analysis published in Frontiers in Neurology shows authenticity can contribute to a more fulfilling life.

Higher Perspective seeks to unite like-minded individuals focused on personal growth and expanding their consciousness.

