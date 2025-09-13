Nobody can escape the wrath of minor inconveniences, cancellations, rough patches in a relationship, and bad moods – they’re a part of life that you have to learn to navigate, regulate through, and address without letting them consume you. However, there are many things overly sensitive people take personally that are honestly just a part of normal life, that distract them from being present and coping healthily.

This experience is part of the reason why highly sensitive people feel more lonely than the average person, according to a study published in the Scientific Reports journal, because they spend so much time, energy, and emotional labor diving deeply into things that have nothing to do with their actions or character. By addressing these things and learning to cope with them without overthinking or being self-critical, even sensitive people can learn to harness the power of their empathy without burden.

Here are 11 things overly sensitive people take personally that are honestly just part of normal life

1. Minor inconveniences

Minor inconveniences, like last-minute cancellations and poor weather, are some of the things overly sensitive people take personally that are honestly just a part of normal life.

Of course, sometimes acknowledging and addressing minor conveniences can actually be productive and healthy for sensitive people. According to Harvard psychologist Daniel Gilbert, the average person takes the time to address, heal, and cope with larger and more distressing life events, from physical injuries to losing a loved one, but lets more minor inconveniences pile up subconsciously.

So, while taking these things personally and ingesting them without regulation can cause more stress and anxiety, making space for them in a balanced way can be healthy.

2. Being left on read

Even if it seems like a profoundly impactful and significant experience, being left on read is one of the things overly sensitive people take personally that are honestly just a part of normal life.

People have jobs, families, responsibilities, and stress that take a lot of time and energy to manage in their day-to-day lives. Sometimes, a text is their last priority, even from someone that they truly love and appreciate. People make mistakes. They forget to respond. They may even be protecting themselves from discomfort by actively avoiding a text. Regardless of the reason, it’s not always personal, and it definitely shouldn’t derail your entire mood or day.

3. Not being invited

Not being invited and seeing friends, family, or partners doing things with other people can feel isolating and lonely – especially for highly sensitive people who tend to take everything personally. However, this experience is a normal part of adult life, which is why it’s important to cultivate strong self-worth and realistic expectations for friendships and family members.

When we’re not invited, it can amplify feelings of isolation and social rejection. However, even the simplest reasons, like forgetting an invitation or making assumptions about a person’s schedule, can be the reason why we’re watching from afar.

If something truly upsets you, bring it up to the person, rather than taking it personally and making assumptions that spiral you further out of control.

4. Friends hanging out with other people

Especially later in life, when adult relationships are simultaneously most important and also hardest to maintain, the way our friends speak to and interact with us can feel incredibly personal. That’s why seeing friends hanging out with other people or building new relationships are some of the things overly sensitive people take personally that are honestly just a part of normal life.

Not every friendship or friend is best suited for every part of life. Some people need a friend to get vulnerable with, another to do fun and spontaneous things with, and a group to rely on when things get rough. Of course, being intentional with cultivating and maintaining these relationships is important, but expecting adult friends to prioritize you all the time is not realistic nor sustainable.

5. Someone being in a bad mood

It’s relatively natural for people to consume and absorb other people’s moods – in some ways, that’s a basic tenet of empathy. However, according to marriage and family therapist Amanda Turecek, people with highly sensitive personalities are more prone to being affected by other people’s emotions and oftentimes on a deeper level.

However, a person’s mood or general demeanor on a daily basis isn’t always a reflection of you. If your partner wakes up in a bad mood, it’s not always something you said or did that made them upset. If your boss is irritable or a co-worker is withdrawn, you probably didn’t mess something up. People have their own lives and struggles happening when we’re not around, so even if it’s hard to acknowledge in the moment, their moods aren’t a reflection of us.

6. Constructive criticism

Many people who struggle with accepting constructive criticism and feedback tend to experience loneliness, growing apart from the opportunity and connection that comes from true growth. However, it’s one of the things overly sensitive people take personally that are honestly just part of normal life.

Whether it’s taking feedback from a boss at work or being able to take accountability in an argument with a partner, constructive criticism and the discomfort of growth are inevitable parts of daily life.

Even if you’re interacting with someone and their feedback isn’t necessarily constructive, they don’t like you. That’s just as much a part of daily life as anything else. Not everyone will be your “cup of tea” and vice versa, so don’t take another person’s distaste personally. It’s a better reflection of them than it is of you.

7. Someone forgetting life events

Even though a partner forgetting your birthday or a friend forgetting plans they made with you can be hurtful, they’re often parts of daily life that are impossible to avoid. Even the most organized, engaged, and well-intentioned people make mistakes, some of which might affect you and your relationship.

Being sensitive and having a sentimental sense of self can be important and even fulfilling, but when it leads you to set impossible expectations for the people in your life, it can feel more isolating and lonely than it needs to be.

8. People asking for space

People asking for space is often one of the things overly sensitive people take personally that are honestly just a part of normal life. Whether it’s a partner taking a longer time to respond than normal or a partner taking space after an argument, these are natural, normal, and even healthy ways for coping with discomfort and dysregulation.

A study published in the Communications Psychology journal even found that taking a 5-minute break after an argument with a partner can diffuse a stressful situation, reduce aggression, and promote a clearer, meaningful, and empathetic conversation. So, even if it’s uncomfortable to give someone space and to regulate and address your own internal thoughts, it’s often more helpful and natural than sensitive people realize.

9. Differing opinions

Even if it’s hard to make space for differing opinions, especially on incredibly personal matters that you hold close to your heart, it’s essential for building empathy, having productive conversations, and growing on a personal level. Like psychotherapist David W. Johnson argues, in order to truly resolve conflict in a healthy way, you have to understand and make space for other people’s perspectives and opinions.

Whether it’s an argument with a partner about beliefs or a dilemma at work with making decisions, differing opinions encourage us to grow and learn, even if it’s one of the things that overly sensitive people take personally and struggle with accepting.

10. Not being praised for effort

Especially for overly sensitive people, but also for the average person, not having expectations align with reality can be disappointing and disorienting. Whether it’s getting a disengaged reaction from friends when sharing exciting news or not being praised for effort at work, these are some of the things overly sensitive people take personally that are honestly just a part of normal life.

That’s why it’s so important for people to invest time and energy into building their own self-esteem and internal gratification. If someone doesn’t offer praise, validation, or acceptance, it shouldn’t derail your entire day or sabotage your self-worth. Their reactions may be illuminating to the status or health of your relationship, but they shouldn’t have any kind of effect on your entire mood or sense of self.

11. Being interrupted

There are several reasons why people interrupt conversations, many of which aren’t intended to be rude, dismissive, or disrespectful. That’s why this is one of the things overly sensitive people take personally that are honestly just a part of normal life.

According to neurodivergent therapist Claire Eggleston, interrupting in conversations can be a sign of ADHD in many people, with impulsivity and attention struggles making it harder for them to listen and hold personal opinions. So, even if it feels disrespectful, personal, or intentionally malicious, being interrupted is one of those parts of normal life that isn’t always a reflection of you.

Of course, if someone in your life consistently makes you feel disrespected, it’s possible to walk away, express your concerns, and set boundaries. However, calling out the first person in a conversation to interrupt isn’t always as deep as it seems.

