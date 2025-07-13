In my many years as a life coach, I have worked with all sorts of people who seek help, guidance, and support while making their way through harsh, difficult times. Some of them have experienced more success adapting to their circumstances than others. And when I look back on those who not only survived but "bounced back" even stronger, I can see that they share specific characteristics of resilience. According to Merriam-Webster, resilience is "an ability to recover from or adjust easily to misfortune or change."

Lest you think resilient people possess this skill only because they're lucky enough to breeze through life unscathed, the American Psychological Association (APA) states: "Being resilient does not mean that a person doesn't experience difficulty or distress. Emotional pain and sadness are common in people who have suffered major adversity or trauma in their lives. The road to resilience is likely to involve considerable emotional distress."

Research shows that the best time to "build the emotional, intellectual, and physical strength that comprises resilience" is when you can recognize your body's stress responses and adopt new ways of coping and overcoming them.

Here are 7 signs you’re built to survive anything, says psychology:

1. You are confident

People who are confident know who they are in the world, know what they’re capable of, and have life experience that shows them that they can do what they need to do if they try hard enough.

Ironically, many people build self-confidence as they successfully navigate their difficult times. One of my clients was deserted by her husband, leaving her alone and feeling worthless. As she worked hard to get her life back, she developed a steely self-confidence because she knew she was going through hell and back — and she was prevailing. Self-confidence is a key part of knowing you have resilience and that you will be okay.

2. You're determined

Yuri A / Shutterstock

Resilient people never give up. Ever. Picture yourself running a marathon. You reach mile 13 and say to yourself, "I will never be able to do this." A person who has no resilience would pull over to the side of the road and drink the proffered lemonade, happy enough that they have made it as far as they did.

A resilient person doesn't give up. They run until the end of that race, no matter what kind of pain and suffering they experience. They are so determined to finish what they started that they make it happen.

If you aren’t determined to finish what you start, to reach a goal, or to get through a difficult period, you won't be able to do it. Before you start on your journey, ask yourself how determined you are. That level of determination will be a measure of your potential for success.

While grit and resilience are valuable, it's crucial to acknowledge the impact of external conditions beyond an individual's control on their ability to overcome adversity. Research argues that exposure to manageable challenges early on can help reduce the overactivity of the stress-response system and enhance resilience.

3. You are flexible

A person who has resilience is a person who is flexible. A person who believes that their way is the right way or the only course of action is a person who will be stymied in their journey to get through difficult times.

When I was getting a divorce, I was determined that I would find love again as soon as possible. I joined dating sites and started meeting every eligible man I encountered.

Surprise, surprise. I didn’t find love. Instead, I was extremely frustrated at the lack of connection I had with these men. Rather than continuing on my initial course of action, finding love immediately, I decided to turn my attention away from finding love towards building my business instead.

To my surprise, building my business did more to get me through those hard times than finding love ever would have. If I hadn’t been flexible in my perspective and insisted on staying on my original course, I might never have been resilient enough to get through those dark times.

4. You're optimistic

There is something about that person you know who remains persistently hopeful, keeping negative thoughts at bay. They believe that, no matter what, everything is going to turn out fine.

This can sometimes come across as annoying, especially to those who are struggling themselves. But because they know, deep in their heart, that they can get through difficult times, they do indeed make their way to the other side of their challenges intact.

If you aren’t a persistently hopeful person, consider developing this personality trait. If you truly believe that everything will work out in the end, it most likely will.

Optimism acts as a buffer against chronic stress. While not a guarantee against negative experiences, research suggests that cultivating a positive outlook can be a powerful tool for fostering resilience, managing stress, and enhancing overall well-being.

5. You're resourceful

Stock 4you / Shutterstock

Resourcefulness is a key part of resilience. Resourceful people have a plan, as well as resources they can tap into to make things happen. They know people who can help them on their journey. Resourceful people are people who know that, no matter what obstacles present themselves, they will figure out a way to get around them.

I always ask my clients what kind of tools they have worked on to help them deal with difficult times. Who can support them? What kind of books can they read? What kind of experiences have they had in the past that they can draw from that might be helpful in the situation?

When you are going through difficult times and need resilience more than anything, assess the resources available to help you move forward successfully.

6. You're patient

Patience is key with anything, but especially for resilience. You need to stay focused on the task at hand with unwavering concentration, so losing patience may mean losing out on whatever challenge is in front of you.

Solving problems will never be a piece of cake. Rome wasn't built in a day, after all.

You may not be able to achieve your goals in rapid succession, but building resilience requires patience, and staying resilient means having that patience remain with you on your journey.

Research has concluded that patience is a significant personal strength that enhances resilience and adaptability, helping individuals navigate life's challenges more effectively and contributing to overall well-being and success. It's a skill that can be cultivated and strengthened through practice.

7. You take charge of your life

It's important for resilient people to take charge of their own lives. People with a resilient personality don't sit back idly and wait for things to come to them; rather, they set out to achieve their goals, whether it's on their own or with a support system.

They've developed an internal locus of control, meaning they believe they are in charge of their lives. The actions they make will determine the outcome; their life is entirely in their own hands.

In my experience, self-confidence, determination, flexibility, persistent hopefulness, resourcefulness, patience, and taking charge are all characteristics of resilience and resilient people. They call on these traits every day to get them through difficult times. Fortunately, all of these personality traits are ones that you can develop through consciousness and action.

When you are going through dark times, dig deep and find your self-confidence. Work on your mental health. Set out to be determined always, and be flexible when necessary.

Always keep an eye out for that person or thing who can help you on your journey, and know that it’s all going to be okay. Building resilience will take time, but it's yours for the taking — and everything will be okay.

Mitzi Bockmann is an NYC-based Certified Life Coach and mental health advocate who works exclusively with women to help them be all they want to be. Mitzi's bylines have appeared in The Good Men Project, MSN, PopSugar, Prevention, Huffington Post, Psych Central, among many others.