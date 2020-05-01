50 Gratitude Quotes For Friends

Say "thank you" to the best friends who stuck by your side.

Good friends are hard to come by, so when you do end up with a best friend who is there for you when you need it most, it's important to let them know how much they mean to you. An easy way to say "thank you" to your BFF is to share some gratitude quotes for friends over text or social media.

Meeting new people poses the question of if these people are as genuine as they seem to be. While it is difficult to see past someone's initial persona, it is rewarding, in the end, to find out they are a true gem!

You should consider yourself to be one lucky person if you have a group, or even one, solid friend(s). Friends are extended family members who love and accept us just as our families do.

Time does not determine the relationship, it is all about how each of you supports one another and can see past your flaws. No matter how short or long you've known them, they are truly special in your life.

Life can get in the way of our friendships because of work, school, family, and so much more. The more these things demand our time and energy, the less time we have to check in on the ones who matter the most.

Now more than ever is the time to check on everyone in our lives. And we all know why. The coronavirus has caused a global pandemic to shake up our homes and distance us from the outside world.

With strict social distancing regulations, many of us have been locked in our homes for weeks without an end in sight. Some people have used this time to get in touch with their creative side, others have caught up on much-needed sleep. (Can I get an amen?)

The most important thing we should be doing is not only contact our families, but catch up with our friends who may be alone during the quarantine.

Stress and anxiety may have a lot of people feeling on edge but I am certain an hour FaceTime or Skype call will do them justice. If that's not enough, try sending them one of these gratitude quotes for friends to show them just how much they are appreciated!

1. You make my soul blossom!

"Let us be grateful to people who make us happy. They are the charming gardeners who make our souls blossom."— Marcel Proust

2. Listen to your friends.

"Listening is a magnetic and strange thing, a creative force. The friends who listen to us are the ones we move toward. When we are listened to, it creates us, makes us unfold and expand."— Karl Menninger

3. Oh Winnie, you charming bear.

"If ever there is a tomorrow when we’re not together, there is something you must always remember: you are braver than you believe, stronger than you seem, and smarter than you think."— Winnie The Pooh

4. Thank you, forever!

"In the end, though maybe we must all give up trying to pay back the people in this world who sustain our lives. In the end, maybe it’s wiser to surrender before the miraculous scope of human generosity and to just keep saying thank you forever and sincerely for as long as we have voices."— Elizabeth Gilbert

5. Find your "other one."

"Friendship is born at that moment when one person says to another: ‘What! You too? I thought I was the only one.'"— C.S. Lewis

6. Watch them flourish.

"A friend is one that knows you as you are, understands where you have been, accepts what you have become, and still, gently allows you to grow."— William Shakespeare

7. Keep them by your side!

"A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out."— Walter Winchell

8. The ultimate test of friendship is silence.

"True friendship comes when the silence between two people is comfortable."— David Tyson

9. Love knows no flaws!

"A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same."— Elbert Hubbard

10. You bring out my good side.

"My best friend is the one who brings out the best in me."— Henry Ford

11. Friendship warms the soul.

"Friendship is a word, the very sight of which in print makes the heart warm."— Augustine Birrell

12. Believe in yourself, your best friend does!

"A friend is someone who makes it easy to believe in yourself."— Heidi Wills

13. The best friendships take years to make.

"Wishing to be friends is quick work, but friendship is a slow ripening fruit."— Aristotle

14. All you need is an amazing friend.

"If you have one true friend you have more than your share."— Thomas Fuller

15. How long have you known your best friend?

"There’s not a word yet for old friends who’ve just met."— Jim Henson

16. Your friend is worth more than gold.

"One loyal friend is worth ten thousand relatives."— Euripides

17. What does friendship mean to you?

"True friendship can afford true knowledge. It does not depend on darkness and ignorance."— Henry David Thoreau

18. A true friend indeed!

"A true friend is one who overlooks your failures and tolerates your success!"— Doug Larson

19. Friendship is a human experience.

"A friend is an emotional bond, just like friendship is a human experience."— Simon Sinek

20. Open arms, open heart.

21. Good friends can change your life.

"Find a group of people who challenge and inspire you; spend a lot of time with them, and it will change your life."— Amy Poehler

22. A language only you all know.

"The language of friendship is not words but meanings."— Henry David Thoreau

23. New friends, new positive energy.

"The great thing about new friends is that they bring new energy to your soul."— Shanna Rodriguez

24. My best friend is my security blanket!

"Things are never quite as scary when you’ve got a best friend."— Bill Watterson

25. What is the meaning of friendship to you?

"Friendship is the hardest thing in the world to explain. It’s not something you learn in school. But if you haven’t learned the meaning of friendship, you really haven’t learned anything."— Muhammad Ali

26. The road is less scary with you by my side.

"I would rather walk with a friend in the dark, than alone in the light."— Helen Keller

27. Friendship requires tedious work.

"Friendship is a plant of slow growth and must undergo and withstand the shocks of adversity before it is entitled to the appellation."— George Washington

28. Can you?

"The real test of friendship is: can you literally do nothing with the other person? Can you enjoy those moments of life that are utterly simple?"— Eugene Kennedy

29. Cherish friendship.

"Of all possessions a friend is the most precious."— Herodotus

30. Here or there, you are in my heart forever.

"Nothing makes the earth seem so spacious as to have friends at a distance; they make the latitudes and longitudes."— Henry David Thoreau

31. Our roots will always be tangled.

"Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I’m glad for that."— Ally Condie

32. It is better to give from the heart.

"Friendship consists in forgetting what one gives and remembering what one receives."— Alexander Dumas

33. Be your own person!

"I don’t need a friend who changes when I change and who nods when I nod; my shadow does that much better."— Plutarch

34. There are no words to describe our friendship.

"Friendship is the inexpressible comfort of feeling safe with a person, having neither to weigh thoughts nor measure words."— George Eliot

35. Your secrets are safe with me.

"My definition of a friend is somebody who adores you even though they know the things you’re most ashamed of."— Jodie Foster

36. I go wherever you are.

"Some people go to priests; others to poetry; I to my friends."— Virginia Woolf

37. You can't have too many friends if you can't keep up with them.

"Friendship is a pretty full-time occupation if you really are friendly with somebody. You can’t have too many friends because then you’re just not really friends."— Truman Capote

38. You are a master of timing.

"Sometimes being a friend means mastering the art of timing. There is a time for silence. A time to let go and allow people to hurl themselves into their own destiny. And a time to prepare to pick up the pieces when it’s all over."— Octavia Butler

39. Friendship is medicine for the soul.

"Let there be no purpose in friendship save the deepening of the spirit."— Kahlil Gibran

40. True friends.

"A friend is one of the nicest things you can have and one of the best things you can be."— Winnie The Pooh

41. True friends leave meaningful trails.

"Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart."— Eleanor Roosevelt

42. Who's busting me out of jail?!

"You find out who your real friends are when you’re involved in a scandal."— Elizabeth Taylor

43. Lucky to have you in my life.

"A good friend is like a four-leaf clover; hard to find and lucky to have."— Irish Proverb

44. When the world falls apart, grab hold of your friend.

"When the world is so complicated, the simple gift of friendship is within all of our hands."— Maria Shriver

45. You are the sexiest tree I've ever seen!

"Friendship is a sheltering tree."— Samuel Taylor Coleridge

46. I will always be here for you.

"Friendship isn’t about who you’ve known the longest, it’s about who walked into your life, said ‘I’m here for you,’ and proved it."— Unknown

47. Gradually reaching happiness with you by my side.

"Friendship is a strong and habitual inclination in two persons to promote the good and happiness of one another."— Eustace Budgell

48. We cannot force a friendship.

"There are no rules for friendship. It must be left to itself. We cannot force it any more than love."— William Hazlitt

49. Friendship creates equality.

"Friendship is something that creates equality and mutuality, not a reward for finding equality or a way of intensifying existing mutuality."— Rowan Williams

50. I believe in you!

"A friend is one who believes in you when you have ceased to believe in yourself."— Unknown

