6 Skills That Will Instantly Make You More Likable, According To Dale Carnegie

Listening expert Paul Sacco Ph.D., assistant professor at the University of Maryland School of Social Work, explained that there are just a few simple habits that set likable people apart from the rest, one of them being a really good listener.

"We all have a good listener within us. It all just depends on the ability and desire to be mindful of where you are, and who you're talking to. A lot of us are focused on the mechanics of listening — eye contact, nodding your head — but for good listeners, there's a naturalness to that we should all aspire to," he says.

Advertisement

Being present in a conversation is a characteristic of a good listener. When your attention is focused on the speaker, you're more likely to retain what you're hearing and respond more appropriately.

Sacco says, "Good listeners put everything down and focus on [the person they're speaking with]. And as a result, the other person becomes instantly aware that they have an interest in what they have to say."

One of the first self-help books ever written was How to Win Friends and Influence People, written by Dale Carnegie in 1936. It's sold over 30 million copies worldwide, making it one of the best-selling books of all time, and the advice in it is still relevant today.

Advertisement

The skills that will instantly make you more likable:

1. Become genuinely interested in other people

This means actively listening, asking open-ended questions, showing empathy, and genuinely seeking to understand their experiences, perspectives, and thoughts.

A 2020 study concluded that you foster stronger connections and positive social interactions by making the other person feel valued and heard. You also need to put yourself in their shoes and see the world from their point of view.

2. Smile

JLco Julia Amaral / Shutterstock

Advertisement

Smiling makes you more likable because it acts as a nonverbal cue, signaling friendliness, approachability, and warmth.

A 2022 study published in Nature Human Behaviour found that smiling often triggers a reciprocal smile in others, creating an immediate positive connection and making you appear more trustworthy and competent. Smiling conveys positive emotions without saying a word, leading to a more favorable perception in social interactions.

3. Remember that a person's name is, to that person, the sweetest and most important sound in any language

A 2019 APA study found that remembering someone's name makes you likable because it demonstrates that you actively pay attention, respect them as individuals, and invest in building a connection. This makes them feel valued and more comfortable interacting with you. It signifies a level of care and interest beyond a casual encounter.

Advertisement

4. Be a good listener, and encourage others to talk about themselves

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

This demonstrates genuine interest, empathy, and respect for the other person. It creates a strong connection and makes them feel valued and understood, a fundamental human need. Research from Utah State University concluded this fosters positive social interactions and strengthens relationships.

5. Talk in terms of the other person's interest

Talking about the other person's interests makes you likable because it demonstrates genuine interest, active listening, and a desire to connect on a deeper level. It shows that you value their perspective and experiences.

Advertisement

A 2017 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology concluded this fosters a sense of rapport and understanding, ultimately making them feel more positive toward you.

6. Make the other person feel important, and do it sincerely

When you're listening to someone and asking them questions about themselves, they'll feel comfortable and want to be around you. By being a good listener, you'll be more likable to others, and you'll be surprised by how much you'll learn when you hear what someone is saying.

Advertisement

Christine Schoenwald is a writer, performer, and frequent contributor to YourTango. She's had articles featured in The Los Angeles Times, Salon, Bustle, Medium, Huffington Post, Business Insider, and Woman's Day, among many others.