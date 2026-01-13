Depending on your generation, your childhood had certain staples. As a millennial, I grew up with renting movies from Blockbuster and inflatable chairs. Both of those things were great, and I am sad the younger generations never got to experience them.

Sadly, there are many special moments from our childhoods that kids these days don’t really get to experience anymore. Technology has changed the way people grow up. Studies have found that modern technology has altered human development. Evidence suggests that our reliance on the internet has shortened our attention spans. Growing up, most of us didn’t experience that. Instead, we got to do these things that are now uncommon, even if they were known just a few years ago.

These are 10 things that kids don’t really get to experience anymore that were common even a few years ago

1. Waiting a week for a new TV show episode

annastills via Canva

Remember the days before streaming? When we had to watch everything live on cable, there was that frustrating waiting period between episodes. If a show ended on a cliffhanger, you didn’t get to press play on the next episode. We had to wait a full week for the show to air again. Just a few years ago, this was a reality. Some streaming services still made their fans wait. However, many series are being uploaded all at once, taking away all the excitement of waiting for the next episode.

Today's youth have grown accustomed to instant gratification. It’s harder for them to work towards long-term goals because they are used to getting what they want when they want it. It’s no surprise that having instant access to everything they want to watch plays a role in it.

2. Using a shared computer

Now, every family I know has more than one computer. When I was younger, there was typically only one, and the entire family had to share it. It was annoying to be doing something like playing a game or working on homework, only to have to get up and let someone else take over. Sharing a computer taught us patience, whether we wanted it to or not. It also kept us from spending too much time behind the screen.

Most, if not all, schools require technology. Laptops are in the classrooms, and this generation’s experience with tech is different, even compared to a few years ago. There are pros and cons to their love of technology. While they are certainly savvy, they are missing out on the experience of being disconnected from the computer.

3. Knocking on friends’ doors

Remember how we used to show up unannounced and uninvited at our friends' houses? Sometimes, we’d call on the landline ahead of time, but for the most part, I remember just showing up. We never used to plan things. If they weren’t home, we’d show up later. This was an everyday occurrence. Now, kids do not experience the thrill of knocking on a friend’s door to see if they’d like to come out and play.

Research has shown that teenagers rely on texting to keep their bonds strong. They hang out in person, but do all of the planning exclusively on the phone. Gone are the days of showing up uninvited.

4. Playing outside without distractions

We’ve all heard the older generations mumbling about how none of us went outside to play enough. If they had issues with millennials, they sure will struggle with Gen Z and Gen Alpha. Children are spending an alarming amount of time indoors, skipping time with their friends outdoors. Not only are they missing out on the experience of having fun with friends, but they could also be negatively impacting their mental and physical health.

“The shift away from time spent in the fresh air has alarmed health experts who point to the many mental and physical benefits of outdoor play. Access to green space has been shown to reduce anxiety, depression, and stress. Children engaged in unsupervised play in natural spaces demonstrate improved self-esteem, risk detection, and creativity. Regular active outdoor play has also been shown to lower the risk of childhood obesity and Type II diabetes,” says Katie Hintzen for the University of Michigan.

5. Waiting outside for the ice cream truck

blueorangestudio via Canva

Every kid loves ice cream. I don’t know about you, but that was a major reward for me when I was a kid. I remember being told that if I got my homework done before the ice cream truck came up the street, I could get a treat. Some of my earliest memories of learning how to order politely were at the ice cream truck. I bet as you’re reading this, you’re picturing exactly what your favorite item was. I know I am.

Kids these days do not get to experience the thrill of the ice cream truck. I don’t remember the last time I even saw one. A survey found that 70% of residents reported seeing fewer, if any, ice cream trucks in their neighborhood. This is a sweet memory I am sad the modern generations do not get to experience.

6. Exciting phone calls

Younger generations are missing out on the experience of an exciting phone call. Since most, if not all, of them have smartphones, they do not experience the thrill of a landline ringing. Unless you had caller ID, it was a mystery who was calling. It could be your best friend or your grandma. It might not have been for you, but you’d still answer it anyway, hopeful it would be.

Now, phone calls are rare. A study found that 53% of children own a smartphone. That means that instead of having those exhilarating conversations, they are simply texting one another.

7. Seeing new movies in theaters

Of course, kids are still going to the movie theaters. What has changed, however, is that they no longer need to leave the house to see the latest movie. Most streaming services are showing new releases without a period of time passing from their launch in theaters. As a millennial, this is something I could never imagine. While it’s certainly a fun advancement, it’s also stripping kids of the joy of going to the theaters all the time.

A poll by AP found that 16% of people attended a movie theater showing once a month because of streaming. Most choose to stay home and watch it from home. If their parents aren’t going to the movies, it’s unlikely their children are.

8. Figuring things out without Google

Who else remembers doing homework without the internet? I know I do. We had to keep tabs on our studies through notes and readings. We couldn’t Google the things we didn’t understand. Instead, we were probably crying over math at the dinner table with our parents. Maybe I’m just speaking from personal experience.

Kids don’t get to experience learning the way we did. Even just a few years ago, some schools and teachers wouldn’t allow Google in the classroom. Studies dating back to 2021 questioned the use of the search engine. While it’s probably easier, they don't get to struggle through their homework on those days they didn’t pay attention in class.

9. Getting lost in a book

Kids still read, of course. However, with the influx of screentime, they are not getting lost in the pages of a fictional world the way other generations did. Just a few years ago, kids would be thrilled to go to the library. Now, however, they’d rather scroll online, which is harming their reading scores at school. They focus more on social media than on their reading goals.

A study discovered a connection between lower reading scores and the use of social media in kids. They struggle with memory tests, vocabulary, and reading tasks. Some kids are having a hard time focusing, which makes it less likely they will experience the thrill of reading a book.

10. Solving boredom creatively

Jacob Lund via Canva

Do you remember some of the silly things you came up with as a kid? I remember convincing myself that there were fish that lived in the sewer, and I had to drop leaves from a tree to feed them. Totally normal and rational stuff. Kids now have access to anything they want at the tip of their fingers. Whether it’s watching content on YouTube or scrolling through Instagram, these activities keep them occupied.

Older generations had more freedom, which allowed us more creativity. Kids now struggle with creative thinking. Instead of finding ways to occupy their minds, they are turning to technology to shoo away the annoying feeling of boredom.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.