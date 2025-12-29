Having a “healthy mind” or “mindset” is more nuanced than it may seem, but boiled down, it’s simply an inner framework that allows you to cope with the difficulties of life while still making space to appreciate all the good things. A person with a healthy mindset has emotional intelligence, self-assuredness, and the inner perspectives needed to lead with compassion and empathy. Compared to other people amid our culture of rising narcissism and entitlement, they care about helping people feel seen, heard, and valued.

There are many kinda strange signs you’re dealing with someone with a healthy mindset for a change. You may not recognize them right away, but once you do, it’s likely an indicator that you should be taking notes. It’s not always easy to cultivate or lead with a healthy mindset, especially in the state of the world today, but it will feed into a healthier, happier life.

Here are 11 kinda strange signs you’re dealing with someone with a healthy mindset for a change

1. They like silence

Whether it’s seeking out alone time in the corner of a room to relax or appreciating what others might call “awkward silence” in conversations, these are the kind of strange signs you’re dealing with someone with a healthy mindset for a change.

Of course, solitude all the time can be detrimental to well-being and mental health, but for people who cultivate a balance, it’s powerful. Especially for people who have the right mindset about their solitude, it can be a much more positive, healthy experience.

2. They don’t overshare

While it might feel like second nature to overshare to quickly cultivate a fleeting sense of intimacy with someone, especially in spaces where social connection feels like a “life raft” in the face of awkwardness and uncertainty, people with a healthy mindset avoid it.

They’d prefer to be intentional about small talk, actively listening, and building a strong foundation of trust before oversharing or trauma dumping on complete strangers. Even if it would provide them a bit of comfort, they’d rather step outside that circle of predictability to form better connections.

3. They greatly dislike drama

While opting in gossip around certain people and in certain situations can help to bond people closer together, according to a 2021 study, people with a healthy mindset don’t need it to create a false sense of closeness.

Whether it’s planning date nights with a partner to promote closeness or indulging in healthy conversations to boost trust, disliking drama in favor of these healthier, and maybe less exciting, alternatives is one of the kinda strange signs you’re dealing with someone with a healthy mindset for a change.

4. They avoid seeking praise

While seeking external validation and praise from others can feel exciting and invigorating at times, people with a healthy mindset focus on internally gratifying themselves. Even if it means keeping their long-term goals and small successes to themselves, they’d prefer to boost their own progress and motivation before “bragging” about achievements they haven’t yet accomplished.

Of course, people who seek acceptance from others and validation for their goals often sabotage these things when they choose to share too early. They boast and brag about they’re “going to” achieve, but often struggle to get started and realize their goals because of these behaviors.

5. They rest without feeling guilty

As psychiatrist Marlynn Wei explained, rest is an investment in personal health, not a debt or guilty habit to indulge in. You can’t avoid it, push it off, or sacrifice it for other things — it’s an act of self-love and a ritual that’s necessary to create time for every single day.

Making time for it and ensuring it’s a priority in their lives are some of the kinda strange signs you’re dealing with someone with a healthy mindset for a change. They care about personal health and well-being, even if it means being accused of being “boring” in the face of more intrusive, toxic habits.

6. They don’t reply instantly

Rather than feeling pressured to put their own needs and mood on hold to reply to people online, people with a truly healthy mindset follow their own rules. They lead with their best interests in mind, and while they often do set them aside to help people, they don’t compromise them for the sake of another person’s fleeting comfort or convenience.

Of course, empathetic phone calls and text messages can all be healthy in the right doses, like a study from Dell Medical School, The University of Texas at Austin suggests, but never at the expense of personal time and well-being.

7. They admit when they’re wrong

Even if it seems counterintuitive that a person who can easily admit they are wrong has a more positive mindset, it’s one of the kinda strange signs you’re dealing with someone with a healthy mindset for a change. People who can admit they’re wrong, take accountability, and support healthier relationships with honesty are more likely to live positive, healthy lives.

As a study from the Journal of Positive Psychology suggests, people who have the emotional regulation skills and self-awareness to take accountability for things cultivate stronger relationships, both with themselves and others, because of it.

8. They accept that not everyone will like them

Being liked is more nuanced than simply having a good personality, according to a study from the Journal of Research in Personality. It’s also about two people’s shared interests, emotional intelligence, self-assuredness, biases, stress, and a million other things. So, of course not everyone is going to like you, or even be in the space to get to know who you really are.

People with a healthy mindset understand that, and stop people-pleasing or justifying their presence to everyone around them. If they’re meant to meet someone or have a good conversation, it will be worth it to feed into it, not a drain.

9. They don’t care about attention

While seeking belonging and acceptance is largely a part of human nature, according to a 2023 study, people with a truly strong sense of self-assuredness, internal security, and a healthy mindset are more likely to turn their backs on external praise.

They care less about seeking external validation from others and more about internally gratifying themselves without uncertainty or anxiety.

10. They say ‘no’ often

People who say “no” often without shame or guilt are often operating with a healthy mindset that’s rare in the current world. They don’t care about people-pleasing because they already have habits and rituals that allow them to show up for the people they care about. They don’t put their own needs on the back burner to avoid discomfort because they’re mentally regulated enough to handle it.

Getting outside of your comfort zone is the key. If you don’t practice being comfortable with discomfort, you’ll live your entire life unhappy and unfulfilled.

11. They set boundaries without justifying them

While a person with a tendency to people-please or who struggles with internal insecurity may have a hard time asserting boundaries entirely, someone with a healthy mindset does it without fear. They don’t feel pressured to justify their decisions or make their boundaries more appealing to anyone else. They care about reminding themselves and others what they’re willing to tolerate and putting their well-being first.

This high level of emotional intelligence, alongside strong boundaries, is what allows people to be emotionally resilient. They’re less at risk for developing emotional exhaustion, because everyone in their life, including themselves, knows what’s best for them.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.