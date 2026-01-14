Most people have met at least one person they regret meeting. These are often the people who have zero qualms about hurting others around them as long as they get something out of it. The suffering they dole out doesn’t even make sense at times.

If you’ve ever dealt with a person who had a total lack of ethics, you probably regret it. The good news is, you often recognize people with zero morals because they almost always say certain phrases when they talk to you that give away their true nature.

People with zero morals almost always say these 11 phrases when they talk to you

1. 'If they were dumb enough to do that, they deserve it'

Be very, very careful with anyone who blames a victim for being taken advantage of. This is a sign that you’re dealing with a sociopath. Sociopaths lack empathy. They also tend to have a worldview that is very "hurt or be hurt,” so to speak.

A person who blames others for trusting others has no moral fiber. If you ever hear this phrase, run.

2. 'Survival of the fittest...'

Another subtle sign of an immoral person is how they deal with the world. People who have morality will do what they can to protect those who can’t protect themselves, such as the elderly, the disabled, or children.

Those who don’t have any moral code to abide by will focus solely on themselves. They often believe that “might makes right,” and that they don’t owe anything to anyone else.

3. 'If they don’t know, they won't get hurt'

According to one study, the majority of Americans (65%) agree that cheating on a spouse is a sign of immorality. So, don’t be surprised if one of the biggest tip-offs that a person has zero morals is finding out that the dashing person flirting with you actually has a spouse.

To cheaters, there’s no harm done as long as everything keeps working according to their plan. As long as they’re not being left, they see no crime to be committed. Is it messed up? Absolutely. Does it still happen? More than you think.

4. 'I never said I’d do that'

One of the things that having a bold lack of ethics does to a person is make them masters at refusing to take accountability. If you try to press them on something, they might say they never said they’d do it, change the subject, or even just walk away without a word.

This is often because of their way of justifying their behavior to others. Some even get emotional gratification for behaving that way, because they like seeing others question their sanity.

5. 'I’m sorry you feel that way'

Speaking of taking accountability, did you ever notice how the worst people never seem to apologize for anything they do? Even when you corner them, they don’t really say that they are sorry. Rather, they’ll use the word “sorry” while redirecting the blame to you.

This phrase, in particular, is a known gaslighting technique. When you hear this, it’s a sign that you will not be able to make that person apologize or ever really feel bad for what they did. Your best bet is to back off and warn others.

6. 'They're angry at you and they hate you'

Unethical people tend to enjoy being the manipulative Puppet Master in groups. They often won’t tell you what they want you to do, per se. Rather, they will pit others in the group against one another and “advise” you on how to win so that others seem like the bad guys.

This is a type of behavior known as triangulation, and it’s remarkably manipulative. It also happens to be fairly effective, which is why narcissists tend to use this as their weapon of choice.

7. 'I’m just honest'

Did you ever have that one friend who always seemed to chip away at your self-esteem with little nitpicky things? When you’d turn to them and tell them that you’re upset by them, they might shrug and say that they’re “just being honest.”

Unethical people love to tear others down as a way to prop themselves up, smear you to others, or otherwise take something they want. They also tend to hide their awful lack of ethics by trying to make themselves feel like the ones who are actually decent.

8. 'Well, that’s just who I am'

There is a classic tale about the scorpion and the frog. The frog agrees to help the scorpion cross a river, only for the scorpion to sting him, killing them both. With his last breath, the frog asks why the scorpion did it. The scorpion said, “It’s in my nature.”

Many of the worst people I’ve ever met had the same reaction. They often don’t know why they do what they do. They just do it because it either feels good or because it’s going to give them something they want. Those without ethics do not apologize unless it’s in their best interest to.

9. 'Oh, they're just bitter'

Did you ever notice how the worst people on the planet always warn you that their victims are “crazy” or “bitter"? There’s a reason for that. People who truly lack ethics coast around by getting others to trust them, just like narcissists do.

Bitter people tend to hole up by themselves. And the people who get labeled as "crazy" are often those driven mad by manipulation. In other words, this kind of warning often tells more about the person giving the warning than about the victim. It’s often a sign that a person has already burned others and is trying to avoid it being known.

10. 'That’s not my responsibility'

Ethical people feel a personal sense of responsibility towards others, including their friends and those around them. They believe in being better because it makes everyone around them feel better. It’s basically the hallmark of a good person.

A person who doesn’t really care about what’s right or wrong will often abstain from any sort of responsibility, even when it deals with the law at times.

11. 'I really don’t care'

At the end of our list is the real crux of the issue: caring. You can’t be a moral person without caring about others and the world around you. A person who regularly seems to ignore the needs of others or even seems to brag about not caring what others think is not a good person.

At best, that person is trying to cover up some kind of crazy insecurity. At worst? Well, they might just be telling you the truth about who they are.

Ossiana Tepfenhart is a writer whose work has been featured in Yahoo, BRIDES, Your Daily Dish, Newtheory Magazine, and others.