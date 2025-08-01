Most people might not admit it, but they likely have a good amount of people-pleasing tendencies, including choosing their home decor based on what they think other people will like. That being said, people who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have some cool things in their home that reveal their deeper nature.

Rather than spend their time poring over Pinterest boards or trying to find perfectly matched furniture, these people go with their gut and fill their homes full of items that make it feel, well, homey. While they certainly may hope that their guests enjoy visiting when they do, people who don't care what anyone else thinks understand that, as the ones who will be spending most of their time there, their personal taste and comfort is what truly matters when it comes to decorating their main space.

People who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have these 11 cool things in their home

1. Bold art

People who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have bold art in their home. Now, bold art is either a hit or a miss, depending on people's personal tastes and interests. Even so, there's no denying that doing what you desire and decorating how you like is much better than catering to other people's needs.

As most people know, being a complete people pleaser is exhausting, to say the least. According to Harvard-trained clinical psychologist Debbie Sorensen, people pleasers struggle to set boundaries, which can lead to burnout. Yet, despite this fact, many people can't help but cling to their old ways, effectively depriving themselves of the little freedoms in life.

From putting up bold art to decorating in a way outside the norm, people deprive themselves of the little things when they're overly obsessed with what other people have to say about their personal choices.

2. Books they actually read

Believe it or not, those books people see in their aunt's house might not be real or something they're interested in. It sounds a bit strange, but many people use fake books or buy books they aren't interested in solely for decoration. Sure, they could buy books they're actually interested in, but depending on the color, it might just ruin the Pinterest-worthy aesthetic.

Luckily, people who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have books they actually read in their homes. Sorry, but having fake books or books they barely read at home isn't really the best idea. Rather than using books they actually know about and striking up a conversation about their interest, people who care too much like to play it safe and have a sparse few books lying around for visual purposes.

And while there's nothing inherently wrong with this, depriving themselves of a good conversation for the sake of aesthetics is a bit silly. As most people could guess, deep conversations are much better than superficial conversations. According to the American Psychological Association, "Deep conversations were also more enjoyable and led to a stronger sense of connection."

3. A ton of plants

Let's face it. Taking care of plants is a lot of work. No matter how people roll it, buying a plant, watering it, pruning it, and fixing it whenever something goes terribly wrong isn't for the weak. This is why the rise of fake plants has become so popular among many homeowners.

Sure, they might like the visual effect of plants, but with so little time to spare, nobody wants to grow a plant and deal with things like leaves falling or plants looking like they've seen better days. After all, it would completely ruin the aesthetic of their house, right?

However, people who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have a ton of plants lying around the house. Now, on the outside, it might be a huge inconvenience, but there's no denying that having plants in the home is great for people's mental health. According to a study published in 2015, having plants in the home can actually reduce physiological and psychological stress. So, is it the most convenient thing in the world? No, but there's no denying that it feels better in the long run.

4. Mismatched furniture

When most people go furniture shopping, they likely get the matching sofas and chairs without thinking twice about it. It's not like they're purposely trying to be a people pleaser; however, there's also no denying that predictability and familiarity are much more appealing to the majority.

From shopping to meeting people, most people tend to prefer those they're familiar with over those they're unfamiliar with. This is why most people tend to order the same food or have similar tastes at home. Whether they know it or not, familiarity breeds comfort. According to Professor Amie M. Gordon, Ph.D., "Familiarity, however, does seem to play a role in attraction. The more we are exposed to something, the more we tend to like it."

Even so, people who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have mismatched furniture in their homes. They aren't trying to be 'quirky,' but there's something truly fun about changing up their environment from time to time. From funky wall colors to weird furniture shapes, people who don't care are much more likely to explore than those who want to impress others.

5. A room with space dedicated to their hobby

Most people have one hobby they're absolutely obsessed with. Whether it's video gaming or reading books, most will use their personal bedroom to store away their endless games or books. However, people who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have a hobby room in their home.

Call it 'extra,' but there's nothing more fun than entering a room designed to put someone in a better mood. From seeing their favorite book on their reading desk to seeing their workout equipment dusted and ready to be used, everyone needs a space in their home just for themselves.

Still, due to catering to others' needs or simply because they don't have the room, many are left to share their space with others. However, if someone can clear up a storage room or build something small outside, having a hobby room might not be such a bad idea. After all, hobbies are great for boosting people's moods. According to Harvard Health Publishing, having hobbies is linked to good mental health and well-being.

6. Vintage furniture

People who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have old vintage furniture in their house. Nowadays, it seems everyone wants to have the newest thing in their home. Forget the vacuum they've had for the past few years; if the Dyson vacuum is trending, then best believe they'll find a way to get their hands on it.

And while there's nothing wrong with following the trend or even buying something new, there is something particularly amazing about having an old vintage set passed down from generations or found at a thrift store. Perhaps it's because vintage furniture is such a rarity nowadays, but including just one set can transform a home for the better.

As most can guess, furniture holds memories, which is why it's good to include something of value. According to the American Psychological Association, "Nostalgia can benefit our mental health by affirming social belonging, alleviating loneliness, and enhancing our sense of meaning." So, while it might not always match, don't be afraid to have one thing that stands out. Not only does it encourage people to step outside their comfort zone, but it also makes a home feel like a home.

7. Handmade decor

Not everyone is talented, but to be honest, you don't need to be talented to add a bit more creativity into the home. Whether someone goes on TikTok and decides to create abstract art, or they take up a pottery class, people who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have homemade DIY decor in their home.

Sure, it might not be the most aesthetically pleasing thing in the world, but there's something comforting and fun about DIY items. From drawings to paintings, DIY decor isn't just a cool look for the home; it's also great for one's health. According to a study in 2021, creativity is beneficial for subjective well-being.

Even so, many people feel conflicted about incorporating DIY, as most people are more encouraged to buy things. However, for those who no longer care, not only are they saving a quick buck and getting a cooler aesthetic, but they're also benefiting from actively being creative.

8. Funny signs

Sure, it's nice to have 'Bless this home' on the outside of the home or in the living room. However, homes are meant to be both comforting and fun. Whether someone decides to add bold art or colors, another person who doesn't care what anyone else thinks usually has in their homes is a funny sign.

It's not like they're trying to be unserious. However, being surrounded by the same old bland art or decor is a bit boring at times. This is why they'd rather decorate their homes with funny signs here and there than keep things uniform. Whether it's a funny sign in the bathroom or a hand-painted image on their living room wall, a little fun doesn't hurt anyone.

As a matter of fact, humor is the best recipe for happiness. According to the University of West Alabama Online, laughing and smiling boost physical and mental health. So, while some might consider it childish, who knows? It might be the perfect way to bring laughter and joy into people's lives whenever they step into their homes.

9. Items featuring their favorite film or characters

Most of us have a favorite TV show, movie, or book character. From Harry Potter to Spider-Man, these characters are deeply ingrained into our hearts and memories, and people who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have an item featuring their favorite film or character in their home.

Sure, their partner might be slightly annoyed to see figurines or fake katanas lining the walls. However, a house is meant to be a reflection of both people, not just one. Even if it doesn't exactly match the aesthetic, this shouldn't stop people from adding a touch of their own style to the living room or their study room.

Even if others don't agree, there's no denying that seeing a Harry Potter wand from their trip to Universal is bound to bring plenty of joy, not just to them, but possibly to their guests as well.

10. A fridge covered in chaos

There are two types of people in this world: those who keep their fridge clear and organized and those who let it go wild. And while it's important to clean out your fridge and keep it somewhat organized, when it comes to the outside of the fridge, a bit of chaos is fun.

This is why people who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have a fridge covered in chaos in their homes. From fun magnets to their child's drawings, a chaotic fridge can make a home a home all without even trying. Now, sure, it can bring a bit of discomfort for those who prefer a more aesthetic look.

However, there's no denying that seeing those familiar drawings and memories can bring a bit of joy and color whenever someone is having a tough day. This is why people who don't care aren't afraid of a bit of chaos. In the end, it pays for itself.

11. Pet furniture in open display

Finally, people who don't care what anyone else thinks usually have pet furniture on open display. From cat towers to big dog beds, people who don't care don't blink an eye if their pets' toys aren't the most aesthetically pleasing things out there. Sure, it's a bit annoying to have to pick up torn-up toys or to vacuum up hair from a cat tower.

However, not only do these individuals not care, they are simply more concerned with their pet's need to blink twice at their mother-in-law, who may or may not be judging them. So, while it's a bit inconvenient and not the best to look at, at the very least, their pets are happy, which is what's most important.

