What is considered polite behavior in an upper-class home can sometimes feel tone-deaf or even passive-aggressive towards people who aren't accustomed to their type of lifestyle.

Things like referring to their education during conversations or correcting other people's grammar are just a few of the ways upper-class people may think they are being helpful or instructive when they are really just being offensive. These people may lack empathy in social situations with people whose more average upbringing and less affluent situation are utterly foreign to them. Because of this, they try to help when help is not needed and end up straining relationships instead.

Here are 11 things that seem polite in upper-class homes but passive-aggressive to everyone else

1. Pulling rank during conversations

To an upper-class person, the act of pulling rank casually during a conversation might seem like a minor statement, but to any other person in the room, it can come off as arrogance. Constantly bragging about what you are doing and how you are doing it better than other people at the gathering is annoying and mean-spirited. It feels like they are trying to start competition due to their insecurities, so that they dominate the conversation, but it ends up making them look foolish.

In conversations, people with a higher perceived social status will interrupt others more often and speak more assertively. This can come off as passive-aggressive to others who may notice the shift in tone and behavior. So what passes for polite authority in an upper-class home might sound more of a thinly veiled power play to put others back in their metaphorical place.

2. Gifting you something better than what you already have

In upper-class homes, gifting someone an item that is noticeably nicer than what they currently own can be considered thoughtful, but to other people who are not used to such things, it can be considered a judgment on their status or wealth. You are essentially making an unintentional statement implying that what they own isn't good enough.

Receiving a gift from someone of a higher status can trigger status anxiety in people. This can cause them to feel self-conscious guilt and interpret the generosity as pity. While the expensive gift is appreciated, it can make people feel like they owe you something later on. At other times, it might all just be in their head. Sometimes a gift looks expensive but was really purchased at a modest price.

3. Correcting grammar casually in conversations

Making a mistake on a written document and forcing someone to correct it is one thing, but to correct them in everyday conversations is different. Not only can it be annoying to be constantly interrupted by someone who is correcting your grammar, but it can make people believe that you think you're intellectually superior. Casual conversations are supposed to be informal and don't require you to be accurate in how you speak.

People who tend to want to be grammatically correct in everything have certain personality traits that make them that way. These negative traits can make them seem like they're jerks to some, while others who are similar might agree with them. Introverted people who value precision will more likely be the ones who will correct you when you speak. To many, this is passive-aggressive behavior, especially if you continue after they told you to stop.

4. Asking about your career

It's normal behavior for those in an upper-class home to ask their guests all about their careers. Normally, this statement gauges how much respect to give someone based on what they do for a living. This is because your socioeconomic background shapes how you perceive the world around you and others around you. Lower-class people are more likely to pursue philanthropic endeavors by being generous, while upper-class individuals put more emphasis on personal agency.

Upper-class individuals have access to networks, communities, and even objects that the lower class is not privy to. Asking about your career is just one of the many ways they will try to pry into your business as politely as possible. To the average person, this is a hostile question due to its intrusive framing. You, an individual, have a right to your privacy, and being forced to passively give it up is not the way they should conduct things.

5. Praising your outfit in a backhanded way

Receiving praise for an outfit in a backhanded way is a common behavior that people from upper-class homes do to throw you off balance. For example, telling a guest that they have a unique sense of style instead of just telling them that you dislike their outfit is considered a backhanded compliment. Its primary purpose is to build you up and tear you down.

Speaking negatively about your outfit can say more about a person than it does about you. People who are like this harm themselves socially because others see them as calculating, insincere, or even condescending. Voicing their opinions when no one asks them is something that they do passively-aggressively because it makes them feel better when someone else is feeling down. At the end of the day, they are projecting their own insecurities onto others because they know that they would never look as good in that outfit.

6. Offering help that isn't needed

Offering help, even when it's not needed, is a kind thing to do, but when it is forced to the point where people have to question your relationship with them, then things can get a little complicated. For instance, asking a guest who is already being served by someone else might seem helpful, but it is really just the person trying to take credit for doing the work that someone else is already doing. When help is actually needed in an upper-class family, they do not want to help each other out.

So when they offer help to someone else, it can feel performative to their family members and people who know them. Picking and choosing over who to help is a type of passive-aggressive behavior that reeks of favoritism. Helping people should come with no strings attached, not because you simply want to look charitable.

7. Smiling while delivering a mild insult

Similar to backhanded compliments, delivering mild and direct insults generally happens when visiting an upper-class home. Making fun of someone's business endeavor or ridiculing their salaries is a passive-aggressive way of taking advantage of others when they're vulnerable, especially if they confided in you.

When it comes with some politeness or subtle humor, the average person might feel blindsided, unsure whether they were just joking or being mocked. Smiling throughout the situation rarely helps as it confuses them even more. It can be a form of gaslighting when they confront them, and they claim that they are simply overreacting or have blown the situation out of proportion.

8. Commenting on your arrival time

When you're late to an event, it can either be seen as you lack time management or that you are the life of the party and other guests have been eagerly waiting for your arrival. Upper-class people sometimes take this slightly too far. If they see you arrive earlier than everyone, they will criticize you and force you to help them set up for other guests, but if you're late, then there's a chance you’re trying to steal the limelight.

Being late is surprisingly a positive personality trait because it means that you are less neurotic and stressed out. Yet, it can be a sign of passive aggressiveness if the host calls you out on it in front of everyone. It all has to do with the atmosphere and emotions that run high when planning an event in your home. Of course, the host will be stressed out when things don't go as planned.

9. Making everything sound like a favor

Many will claim that asking for small favors is harmless, and while that might be true, asking for them repeatedly can cause resentment. When speaking to a friend from an upper-class home, asking them for a simple favor can be like asking for the world. They may try to bypass it by making excuses that just don't add up.

Indirect communication, like vague hints, is considered less polite, while conventional indirect requests like asking someone for a favor are more polite. This kind of communication can make others feel like they are being manipulated because they're not directly giving them an answer. Over time, it becomes easier to simply not ask anything of them at all or risk their passive-aggressive tones.

10. Offering unsolicited lifestyle advice

Offering unsolicited lifestyle advice to their friends is something upper-class people love to do. For them, to have the lifestyle that they have, you have to know what you want in life. This is why, when you are trying to have a conversation with them about something going on in your life, they immediately cut you off and try to give you their advice, whether you asked for it or not.

Just don't expect them to listen to you completely. Around 70% of people who give unsolicited advice, often acting like busybodies, never actually notice the reaction of their listeners. So while you are angry that they are trying to talk down on you while you're venting, just remember that they are thinking more about themselves than you in this situation.

11. Expressing concern that's really criticism

Upper-class people will express concern as a common courtesy, but it ends up coming off as more of a criticism to others. Saying certain things that sound supportive, but the undertone implies poor judgment or taste. They do this to try to maintain their social status while at the same time exerting control over others.

The concern often involves criticizing someone's deepest insecurities and weaponizing them against them. To outsiders, this can feel dehumanizing and insulting. What they believe to be politeness is actually a cover-up for coded critique, and unless you are used to them doing this, it can be hard to tell if they are being passive-aggressive or not.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.