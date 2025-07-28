The love and care from good parenting is not always confined to how much money you make. Some of the most meaningful parts of childhood come from the little things that parents do to make their children feel happy and safe, like spending time reading books to them or carving out little traditions the two of you share.

These traditions rarely take much time or money to do, yet your children will remember them for a lifetime. Having money and space within your home is never a factor in being a decent parent. What truly counts are the little moments in between where the two of you bond and you teach them that were instilled in you.

Here are 11 little things good parents always have in their homes, no matter their income:

1. Books

StockPhotoDirectors | Shutterstock

One of the little things good parents always have around their homes is the presence of books. Books offer insight into subjects and curiosity into the unknown. The more books parents have in the house, the better their children will do academically. A study from the University of Nevada found that growing up in a home with around 500 books boosts a child's educational attainment by an average of 3.2 extra years for every 20 books.

Reading to your children every day helps them even more than most people realize. Not only is it a bonding experience, but it can also help to develop their young brains. Young children absorb knowledge faster than adults d,o and no matter what your income situation is, getting your hands on books is practically free. All you have to do is head to your local library.

Advertisement

2. A designated play space

Africa Studio | Shutterstock

The size of a home doesn't really matter when it comes to the proper development of a child. While larger homes do offer space for children to play outside, smaller homes can offer just as much room for developmental miracles. Making room for a small space in the corner of their rooms with their toys and activities can help them develop skills. Having them play with blocks or puzzle toys can help them with their problem-solving abilities.

Playing along with them can be just as fun and important. Parents who play along with their children will increase their creativity and confidence in their abilities. The more confident they become, the more they will trust themselves in other aspects of their lives.

Advertisement

3. Basic art supplies

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

In every home, no matter what the income is, a box of crayons can go a long way in helping a child's development. Good parents want their children to be successful in life, and some children who focus on the arts will be successful in some way or another. Having basic arts supplies or even a musical instrument around the house can teach them discipline and act as a stress reliever.

Participation in arts and cultural activities can also reduce hyperactivity, inattention, and antisocial behaviors in children. Sitting down to draw together can open up conversations and provide an outlet for bonding. Art supplies remind children that their ideas matter, and good parents can add to that by displaying their artwork around the home.

Advertisement

4. Family photos

Chay_Tee | Shutterstock

Family photos are a universal object that we all keep in our homes, regardless of income. Whether they are in frames or kept neatly in a photo album, these snapshots tell the story of a family's journey. Sharing these moments with your children by taking a moment to reminisce about them can make all the difference.

Your children will remember these moments and want more details about them. Around 78% of people agreed that their children like to look at family photos and that they talk about them together. Good parents know that these photos are more than just decor but are precious family heirlooms that they will pass down to their children when they are older.

Advertisement

5. Pets

Dusan Petkovic | Shutterstock

Nowadays, having a pet can be pricey, but good parents know the positive impact they have on their children is priceless. While some might think that people who live in apartments don't have adequate space for them, many would disagree. Good parents buy their children low-maintenance pets to make it easier for them to take care of. They want to give them responsibility, but in little doses at a time so that they learn how to manage when bigger ones come their way.

For children, their pets are their best friends, a study by the University of Cambridge found that children reported stronger relationships with their pets than their own siblings. This is partly because pets are not as judgmental and are always available when they need them. A child playing and talking with his goldfish can not only make him feel less lonely but can also give his parents time for themselves.

Advertisement

6. Laughter

JLco Julia Amaral | Shutterstock

Laughter really is the best medicine, and good parents raise their children among a lot of laughter. Regardless of income or space, little things like having a sense of humor are what hold a family together. Children raised with humor were far more likely to report strong family relationships.

Even during difficult times, laughter will relieve the burden and keep the stress away. Raising your kids to laugh at the mundane can make them so resilient that they even laugh at their own failures. Good parents shield their children as best they can from the outside world, but also understand that if they walk through life not looking at the bright side, then the darkness will consume them.

Advertisement

7. Kind words and affection

Nataliisaff | Shutterstock

Kindness always starts in the home, and good parents know that raising their children with it will turn them into respectful adults. Children thrive when their parents give them affection. Giving them words of encouragement by telling them that you are proud of them can help them well into adulthood.

Kind words and affection don't require anything money can buy; instead, it can be shown through hugs. Little things like raising their children up and letting them know how cherished they are in this moment can go a long way. What sets good parents apart is how deeply they can connect to their children.

Advertisement

8. Small family traditions

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

In the homes of good parents, there are always small traditions that create a sense of love and safety. Talking to your child about their day while the two of you eat pastries and drink hot cocoa will soon become a ritual that the two of you will do for a lifetime. For your children, they become stable parts of their lives that they will remember fondly.

Little things like rituals or traditions can slow things down around the family and have them enjoy the moment even more. Good parents instinctively know how to make their children feel special. In the end, it doesn't matter what's in your bank account, but what is in the routine that shapes your child's behavior that really matters.

Advertisement

9. Reusable water bottles

Oksana Kuzmina | Shutterstock

Having reusable water bottles around the house may seem like a small thing, but it is a necessary one. Not only do they represent a commitment to health and the environment, but they can keep your family hydrated. Good parents know that having water bottles readily available encourages their kids to drink more water throughout the day.

Water bottles are also essential items for any school backpack, as children often have physical education courses where they need water to drink. For infants, placing water into a baby bottle or a sippy cup works the same way. Kids also prefer to have their own bottles because they offer cool designs that they love.

Advertisement

10. Kid-friendly kitchen tools

Evgeny Atamanenko | Shutterstock

You don't need a fancy kitchen to get kids interested in cooking. In fact, all you need are some basic kitchen tools that they can safely use, like rolling pins or wooden spoons. Having these tools not only helps families bond with each other, but actively getting your child to cook with you can improve what they choose to eat.

Children who cook with their parents can alter their eating habits. A study from Utah State University found that kids involved in cooking are more likely to try and regularly eat vegetables, often gaining an extra serving per day compared to children who are not involved. These hands-on experiences help children build a positive relationship with food early on. So whether it's stirring pancake batter or assembling a salad, small kitchen tasks can have a lasting impact.

Advertisement

11. Teamwork

PeopleImages.com - Yuri A | Shutterstock

Spending time together as a family is important, no matter how busy everyone is. Good parents, regardless of income, raise their children to contribute to the family in small ways like taking out the trash or helping with the dishes. This instills in them how to work well with others, and it makes them part of a team.

Everyone at home has their own part to play, and when someone can't measure up, they find ways to help each other out. Some things that parents have in their homes are simply objects, but good parents also have values in their homes that they raise their children with. It doesn't matter the tax bracket either; they will teach their children that everyone is equal in the team that they will build one day.

Sylvia Ojeda is an author who has over a decade of experience writing novels and screenplays. She covers self-help, relationships, culture, and human interest topics.