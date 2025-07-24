11 Things People Under 40 Would Never Have In Their Home Even If They Can Afford Them

Every generation has wildly different tastes.

Written on Jul 24, 2025

young woman happy in her living room Gladskikh Tatiana | Shutterstock
It’s not surprising that different generations adopt different beliefs, values, and priorities in their personal lives, like a study from Scientific Reports suggests, from the way they dress themselves, to their perspectives on work, and even how they navigate social and intimate relationships. They've each grown up in very specific and unique societal environments, influenced by changing norms and constructs only they can truly understand.

That's part of the reason there are many things people under 40 would never have in their home even if they can afford them. They have different ideas about what's appropriate and healthy to have in their living spaces. At the end of the day, our homes are often vehicles of self-expression and fundamental to our well-being, so the choices we make about decor and furnishings are more powerful than we can imagine.

Here are 11 things people under 40 would never have in their home even if they can afford them

1. Grandfather clocks

woman using her watch to tell time instead of a grandfather clock Branislav Nenin | Shutterstock

Around 20% of people, specifically younger generations, can no longer read traditional analog clocks, so they truly have no use for them in their homes. With digital accessibility and a clock in their back pocket, why fill up space with grandfather clocks unless they have some kind of sentimental value?

Of course, for younger generations of Gen Zers and millennials, they may even be uninterested in keeping traditional clocks in their homes as heirlooms, unwilling to compromise the space in their already overpriced living spaces.

2. Fine china

woman drinking coffee with fine china at home Inside Creative House | Shutterstock

Along with clocks and other traditional family heirlooms from elder Gen Xers and baby boomers, fine china cabinets are one of the things people under 40 would never have in their home even if they can afford them.

For the most part, Gen Zers and millennials are interested in keeping family heirlooms on their own terms. They don't want to be stuck handling a million pieces of fine china and a huge cabinet if they don't have the time or space to do so.

They may be luxuries to older generations like baby boomers, but fine china is hardly something younger peers are interested in inheriting or keeping in their spaces.

3. Waterbeds

young man not sleeping on a waterbed Dragon Images | Shutterstock

While waterbeds do have a number of health and wellness benefits for younger generations — from sleep quality through temperature control and even cleanliness compared to traditional mattresses — they're largely one of the things that have fizzled out in popularity since baby boomers adopted them in their homes.

Not only are they largely undersold, they're hard to take care of, with leaks and other wear-and-tear issues more alarming than a regular mattress or bed. That's why it's one of the things people under 40 would never have in their home even if they can afford them, because they'd prefer to invest in a quality mattress that lasts without fear of replacements.

4. VHS tapes

man looking at old VHS tapes Satheesh_Madh | Shutterstock

From DVD players, to VHS tapes, and VCRs, many of the traditional technology that baby boomers and elder Gen Xers used growing up are no longer fundamental aspects of people under 40s' homes. Younger generations today, especially Gen Zers who largely grew up with cell phones and digital accessibility, prioritize convenience — so streaming services, phones, and the Internet prove more efficient than older alternatives.

That's why these are some of the things people under 40 would never have in their home even if they can afford them now at vintage overpriced rates.

5. Cable TV

woman without cable tv streaming on her laptop Antonio Guillem | Shutterstock

According to a Statista survey, 40% of baby boomers still use cable TV daily, while other generations tend to opt for streaming services and social media as their main forms of entertainment. Of course, cable boxes and set-ups are some of the things people under 40 would never have in their homes — they have more convenient options — but it's also a matter of price.

Cable TV tends to be more expensive than streaming services, especially for people that only have a couple monthly subscriptions. So, not only is it more expensive for younger people under 40 to adopt, it's less convenient and familiar than it is for their boomer counterparts.

6. Formal dining sets

young woman not eating at formal dining sets Twinsterphoto | Shutterstock

According to a ButcherBox study, nearly half of younger generations are opting out of using traditional dining sets and tables to consume their meals, instead eating from other areas of their homes or at restaurants regularly. Despite being one of the most important pieces of furniture for social connection and bonding in a person's home, it's one of the things people under 40 would never have in their home, even if they can afford them.

They take up a lot of space, are generally hard to move, and can be wildly expensive depending on their quality, so why not opt for something smaller, like a smaller table with stools or a comfortable couch?

7. Brand new furniture

women putting together brand new furniture at home Wavebreakmedia | Shutterstock

Many younger generations, especially Gen Zers, opt for secondhand shopping and thrift options over buying large investments like furniture or expensive clothing brand new. These generations largely drive demand for secondhand goods, not just because they're often better quality than brand new ones manufactured today, but because they're financially accessible to people struggling with money stress and stability today.

While baby boomers might view brand-new purchases as a kind of status symbol and luxury with the money they worked hard for, younger generations are often financially forced to find more frugal options.

8. Formal living rooms

two friends smiling sitting in non-formal living room Josep Suria | Shutterstock

According to experts from Lebanon Valley College, younger generations largely prioritize meaningful connection, experiences, and interactions in their living spaces and beyond, which is why sterile, rigid, and performative decor are things they never have in their home, even if they can afford it. From plastic-wrapped expensive furniture to formal living rooms, they'd prefer to have a space where everyone can feel comfortable and connect without worry.

However, formal living rooms are often status symbols for older generations, filled with pieces of furniture and heirlooms that serve as a reminder of their wealth, hard work, and families.

9. Custom curtains

woman sitting in her living room without custom curtains Aleksandra Suzi | Shutterstock

According to interior design experts, curtains can never truly go "out of style," regardless of what generation someone's in or what kind of window treatments they can afford. However, custom curtains — defined by their incredible price and precision — are generally one of the things people under 40 would never have in their home even if they can afford them.

They not only value the convenience of a window treatment or a curtain they can purchase without effort on their phones, they tend to value natural light to the point of avoiding curtains, in general.

10. Wall-to-wall carpet

family laying down on hardwood floors Stock Rocket | Shutterstock

Despite loving other maximalist elements of baby boomers' homes, like fun wallpaper and stained glass, many younger generations under 40 prefer to stay away from carpet. It's not only because hardwood floors have become a new status symbol as home decor — hence why people are ripping out carpet to reveal traditional flooring in their starter homes — they're also more convenient.

Carpeted floors take a lot more effort to maintain, clean, and care for, which is why younger generations, driven largely by convenience, prefer to stick with hardwood flooring.

11. Fireplaces

man without a fireplace changing his thermostat Photoroyalty | Shutterstock

Not only are central heating and cooling systems more widely available and cost effective, having a fireplace in your home is largely a huge commitment, both financially and in terms of time for care. It's one of the things people under 40 would never have in their home even if they can afford them, because they're hard to maintain and tend to take up a lot of space.

While traditional fireplaces may increase the value of a home, many people under 40 would prefer to invest in a gas alternative or close it off to avoid bugs, dust, and other animals from getting inside.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.

