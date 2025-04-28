Any dog owner will tell you that our pets do so much more than give us slobbery kisses and fetch a ball. They are our most loyal companions, free therapists, and fiercest protectors all in one! Yet, most of the work they do to keep us happy goes unnoticed. We may never truly realize the ways our dogs change our lives every single day.

Here are 5 sweet things your dog does for you every day without you even noticing:

1. Read your emotions like a book.

Even though they cannot verbally ask us how we are feeling, dogs have a way of understanding our emotions at any given moment. They can pick up on our body language, tone of voice, and even facial expressions that indicate our emotional state.

Marina April | Shutterstock

“While we can’t know for sure if dogs can feel human emotions, the ability of dogs to read our emotions is rooted in their evolution and their close relationship with humans," The Vets writer Sarah Reidy explained. “Studies have shown that dogs have similar brain structures and processes as humans when it comes to emotions, including the production of oxytocin, a hormone associated with bonding and social attachment.”

So if you’re feeling sad or stressed and your dog comes up to snuggle with you, they are not doing so for the sake of getting affection. They may genuinely be trying to make you feel better, and it is their way of saying, “I’m here for you!”

2. Keep you active.

Even on the days when you’d rather stay in bed, your dog will ensure that you get up and move around. Who can even say no to those big puppy-dog eyes and wagging tail, begging us to play with them?

Since larger dogs get most of their exercise and energy release from going for walks, their owners likely take them out at least a couple of times a day. This also ensures that their owners stay active and get exercise as well! In fact, a 2017 study found that dog owners walked on average 22 minutes more per day compared to people who didn't own a dog.

So if you’ve been feeling fit lately or have noticed more muscle in certain areas of your body that weren’t there before, you may have your active pup to thank for that!

3. Watch over you while you sleep.

When you’re ready for bed, you may notice your dog positioning themselves where they can see you, lie down by your door, or even hop into bed with you so they can watch over you while you sleep.

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

Dogs are pack animals, and often associate their favorite humans as members of their pack. Naturally, they’re going to protect their fellow pack members from any looming dangers they may not be able to detect while they’re sleeping. While we are asleep, our dogs often get close to us so they can keep a sharp eye out for anything that could potentially harm us.

4. Provide silent emotional support.

Sometimes, all we need is our dogs. They don’t even need to give us cuddles or lie their heads on our laps. They just need to be there. Many dog owners find comfort in just being in the same room as their dogs.

“Dogs can provide a nonjudgmental presence and promote feelings of acceptance and unconditional positive regard, which can be especially important for those struggling with emotional dysregulation,” The Polyvagal Institute explained.

This is exactly why therapy dogs are so important! Their presence provides us with a feeling that can often not be replicated by humans.

5. Celebrate you every single day.

You are important, and your dog wants you to know it! You could be gone for 10 minutes, and as soon as you walk back through the door, they’ll treat you like a celebrity walking the red carpet. They’ll wag their tails, happily bark, and follow you wherever you go to make you feel like the rockstar they see you as!

Dogs often see the sides of us we fail to recognize. After all, we are the hand that feeds them, walks them, and gives them our undivided attention. In their eyes, we are the whole world. No matter what we do, our dogs will find a way to celebrate us and make us feel worthy, even on days when we don’t feel worthy of being celebrated.

Megan Quinn is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in English and a minor in Creative Writing. She covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on justice in the workplace, personal relationships, parenting debates, and the human experience.