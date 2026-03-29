People Who Only Get Wild, Crazy & Fun When They Actually Get Comfortable With You Usually Have These 11 Beautiful Traits

Some people may seem quiet and reserved when you first meet them, but once you're able to earn their trust, they end up turning into the life of the party. Their energy isn't just shown to anyone, though. It's actually a special side reserved for the people they feel truly comfortable around. No matter how much you may want someone to open up immediately, it takes time and there is no forcing it, as psychotherapist Myron Nelson pointed out.

People who only get wild, crazy and fun when they actually get comfortable with you usually have certain beautiful traits, shedding their layers and opening up. Their vibrant personality is revealed in small ways that make it much more of an authentic experience. The reason they hold back is because they believe in trust before anything else. They need to feel completely safe before showing the parts of themselves that are loud and silly. But once they actually start to feel comfortable, their energy completely shifts.

People who only get wild, crazy and fun when they actually get comfortable with you usually have these 11 beautiful traits

1. They value authenticity above all else

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People who only get wild, crazy and fun when they actually get comfortable with you usually value authenticity quite a lot. Because they don't show you their messy or fun side unless they truly feel safe being themselves around you, that ends up making the moment they open up much more genuine.

"Authentic means showing up or not showing up. Whatever you feel, think, or do in the moment is authentic, even if it's not what you want to be feeling, thinking, or doing," neuropsychologist Theo Tsaousides explained.

Once that trust is established, you start to really see the depth of their personality that most people never get to see. The version of them that eventually comes out isn't filtered or polished at all — it's real and messy. You start to see their humor and fun quirks that make them unique.

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2. They're spontaneous

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Their spontaneous energy isn't just for show, it's something they only tap into when they feel fully comfortable. They're not trying to impress anyone with their bursts of energy. And they enjoy bringing it out once they're at a place of complete ease.

Once they feel at ease, they have a way of being able to pull people out of their routine without being controlling. They'll bring you on adventures that you didn't even know you needed, but once you've experienced them, you feel grateful and are dying to be able to do it again. It feels freeing to be in their company.

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3. They're deeply observant

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Before they actually let loose, they will carefully watch and analyze how others react. They'll watch to see what makes you laugh and what kind of energy you have the second you walk into a room. It allows for them to decide how much of themselves they want to reveal and how much you'll be able to understand them.

"Good observation skills give us the opportunity to test and validate what others think, feel, or intend for us. Are they kind, unselfish, and empathetic? Or are they selfish, cruel, indifferent, and apathetic? Because if they are and we discover it early enough, we have spared ourselves, some might even say saved ourselves," pointed out communication and body language expert Joe Navarro.

While others might be busy trying to entertain, they're picking up on the small things that will go unnoticed by others. They're collecting data at all times. It's almost as if they're studying the vibe of the room before deciding how to show up in it.

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4. They have a playful imagination

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Even if you can't see it right away, these individuals are constantly thinking of funny ideas and random moments that make life feel more interesting. They don't just share that side with anyone because not everyone will know how to receive it. At first, they'll keep these thoughts to themselves, as if they're testing whether others would even get it or not.

"Trying to make someone open up when that’s the opposite of what they want to do is dangerous. At best, you’ll annoy them and they might lie to you. At worst, resentment can build and ruin the relationship," Nelson insisted.

They're simply just waiting for the right person to share it with. And once they feel like you're that person, everything quickly starts to spill out. Suddenly, they're sharing all of the innermost parts of their imagination and the wild ideas that are constantly running through their mind.

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5. They're unapologetically honest

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People who only get wild, crazy and fun when they actually get comfortable with you usually are unapologetically honest. At first, they might be holding back a little but it's not because they don't have opinions. They're just trying to figure out if others are able to handle their truth.

They've learned that not everyone appreciates raw honesty and realness. So instead of immediately saying whatever's on their mind, they make sure to read the room. But once they're able to be honest with you, it's never coming from a place of wanting to be rude or just being blunt for the sake of it. It's coming from a place of them genuinely caring about you and wanting to see you succeed rather than going down the wrong path.

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6. They embrace absurdity

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Nothing is ever too weird or silly for people like this once they're fully relaxed. They aren't the type to take life too seriously once they're comfortable with you. They might seem reserved at first but it's just because they're not going to be weird in front of people who won't get it — or worse, judge them.

But once they're comfortable, they usually enjoy being able to turn a completely normal and simple moment into a complete chaos just because they can. They like having a good time and seeing how much fun can be had. And if you can keep up with their energy, you'll notice just how entertaining they can be.

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7. They value emotional safety

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No matter how fun and easygoing someone else might seem, those that only open up when they feel comfortable are the type to really think about how someone makes them feel before doing so. It's not about being distant for no reason, they're simply just protecting their peace.

"Emotional safety is the visceral feeling of being accepted and embraced for who you truly are and what you feel and need," psychologist Helene Brenner and therapist Larry Letich explained. "Feeling chronically emotionally unsafe causes intense psychological distress — and, often, greater isolation and more difficulty reaching out."

They know that once they actually let their guard down, they will be showing parts of themselves that are important to them. That's not something they take lightly at all. But once they do feel safe, it's like a completely different side of them unlocks. Because, to them, emotional safety means being able to exist without feeling like they're being picked apart or judged.

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8. They tease with affection

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Once these individuals start to feel comfortable, the teasing slowly shows up. It might begin with small jokes and playful comments, but it's always based on things they've picked up about you. Their teasing isn't rooted in criticism though — it's based on their affection for you.

Even when they're joking around, there's still a level of warmth beneath their words that make it clear they do like you. It's the kind of teasing that just rolls off your back and you don't take too seriously because you know it's all love at the end of the day.

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9. They have a magnetic sense of humor

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They're usually holding things back at first to feel out whether or not it's a comfortable space for them to crack jokes and be playful. It's not that they don't have anything funny to say; in fact, it's usually the opposite. Once they actually start to feel comfortable, their humor ends up flowing naturally.

"Laughter, when it's a shared experience, deepens empathy. It generates warm feelings, attachment and friendliness," psychologist Deborah Serani revealed.

Suddenly, you're caught off guard by how funny they are and how much you're laughing in their presence. They're the type that don't need to dominate the conversation or make jokes at someone else's expense either. They just know exactly what to say to make the room dissolve into fits of laughter.

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10. They turn mistakes into fun

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People who only get wild, crazy and fun when they actually get comfortable with you don't like to be too hard on themselves or others when a mistake is made. You might not see at first, but once you do, you notice just how much they like to laugh instead of panic.

They don't dwell on the things that have gone wrong or get embarrassed for too long. Instead, they enjoy being able to flip it into something that is light and funny. They refuse to let small mishaps ruin their vibe and good mood.

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11. They're vulnerable

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They aren't really the type to get vulnerable with just about anyone. They like to open themselves up to people who are just as honest as they are, but they need to feel that vibe out first. Once that trust is there, they feel more comfortable and secure to share their thoughts and feelings.

"Vulnerability and openness go hand in hand. Part of life worth living is sharing ourselves and experiencing the joy, tears, laughter, insights, relief, and healing that grow out of those exchanges," insisted licensed clinical psychologist Yesel Yoon.

It's never just small talk, either. They let you see their entire heart and who they are exactly. That honesty can be shocking at first, but once you realize they're showing you this new side of them, it makes the connection feel that much more personal.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.