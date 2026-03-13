While some people consider it “rude” or “selfish,” most people who leave parties without saying goodbye have certain traits that make them smarter than normal people. From being protective of their time to operating in a more efficient manner, sometimes these conversations and interactions aren’t always worth investing time and energy on.

According to a study from the University of New South Wales' Time Management Institute, people who leave parties without saying goodbye actually save nearly two full days per year. While it might be customary in some situations to remind someone you’re leaving or to thank a host, sometimes the random excuses and conversations aren’t worth wasting anyone’s time on.

People who leave parties without saying goodbye have 11 traits that make them smarter than normal people

1. They’re efficient in every aspect of their lives

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Efficient people care about protecting both their time and energy, which is why it’s not surprising that they’re prone to sneaking out of parties. If they’re running late to something, struggling with social interactions, or desperately in need of a break, they’re not always interested in waiting for the host to come around to make space for customs and norms.

According to a study published in Intelligence, part of a smart person’s ability to prioritize efficiency is because they make decisions and lead with cognitive processes, rather than sheer emotional impulse. So, if they notice their social battery draining or need to seek out solitude for any reason, they’re not driven by emotion when making decisions, even if it’s to leave a party secretly.

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2. They understand social energy and vibes

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If a party is bustling and the host is clearly stressed out, smart people are socially aware enough to notice that. If it’s a casual party, with guests coming and going all night, they understand the vibe of the social space.

So, if they leave without saying “goodbye,” it’s rarely rude or unkind, but rather a behavior informed by the people and social energy around them. They know how to read a room, and if their lack of presence or secret dismissal from a party would come off the wrong way, they simply wouldn’t do it.

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3. They respect their own boundaries

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Whether it’s protecting their social battery or upholding a goal to get enough sleep, people with a strong sense of discipline and a respect for their personal boundaries may leave parties without saying goodbye more than the average person. They put their needs first, especially when it comes to personal health and well-being.

Of course, these behaviors rarely mean they’re unkind or self-centered. It’s simply a sign of their intelligence and self-awareness. When they need something, set a boundary, or have to put themselves first, they don’t need to make excuses or justify the behavior to anyone.

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4. They’re observant

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On top of the social awareness that intelligent people boast in reading rooms, their observant behaviors also allow them to notice shifts in a host’s energy or a pocket of time it’d be appropriate to slip out without a “goodbye.” They don’t decide to leave when the host is clearly expecting them or when the party feels incredibly intimate, but if they notice things picking up and the host settling in, they don’t mind.

Their observation skills aren’t passive, but a sign of critical thinking. While the average person might ignorantly dismiss themselves at the wrong time from a party or disrespect a host by leaving when they’re expected, these smart people choose just the right time.

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5. They appreciate and need alone time

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Especially for people with introverted tendencies, usually also intelligent individuals, who are easily drained by social interactions and the small talk that parties require, it’s not surprising that slipping out without announcing it feels like second nature. If they’ve already used up their social battery, needing to have one more interaction centered around anxiety and small talk feels impossible.

Of course, naturally smart, creative people also need alone time on a regular basis. Not only does it boost their sense of inner peace, but it also offers space for necessary idleness, regulation, and reflection.

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6. They protect their energy

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People who often lean on independence and self-assuredness for comfort are protective of their energy. They may not be completely turned off from social gatherings and togetherness with others, but at the end of the day, they’re protective of how much effort, energy, and intention they shed.

That’s part of the reason why intelligent people are more prone to spending time alone and have a decreased sense of life satisfaction when they’re forced to interact with and maintain too many connections.

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7. They refuse to overexplain

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While people operating from a place of insecurity or ignorance may be prone to overexplaining themselves as a defense mechanism, intelligent people refuse to. They don’t apologize for asking for the bare minimum, and they refuse to overexplain their decisions to appease others.

Whether it’s setting a boundary or deciding to leave a party, they don’t let others pressure them into making excuses or trying to justify why their actions are valid.

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8. They regulate their emotions on their own

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While someone who needs constant external validation may look to other guests or a host to manage their anxiety about leaving a party or to make them feel better about their decision, someone who leaves without saying goodbye can regulate their emotions on their own.

They don’t need reassurance to make decisions or someone to say “it’s okay” to put their needs first. They simply do it. Of course, that doesn’t mean they’re actively rude or entitled, but they can notice the energy of situations and parties that don’t always require a “goodbye.”

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9. They’re thoughtful

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While many people believe that individuals who slip out of parties and leave early without saying goodbye are being rude, the truth is they might actually be uniquely thoughtful.

If they notice a host is stressed out or caught up in a deep conversation, the last thing they want to do is interrupt just to make an excuse for heading out. They’d prefer to connect on another day or send a text that’s convenient for the host, rather than breaking up their connections with a dull justification.

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10. They trust their gut

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The mind-body connection is an incredibly real, nuanced relationship, connecting the gut and brain, but the behaviors and actions that stem from it are often clear to grounded people. If they’re feeling drained or get the feeling that a space isn’t valuable for them anymore, these people follow their intuition.

People who leave parties get a bad rap, but the truth is these behaviors are really a sign that someone trusts themselves. They don’t stay in spaces that aren’t working for them or draining their energy. They cling to what they need.

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11. They’re not performative

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Rather than adopting some kind of social standard or expectation, and overlooking their own needs and authenticity, people who refuse to be performative act on their urges. They live by their own boundaries and values, even if it means overstepping certain unspoken social rules, like announcing you’re leaving a party or saying “yes” to plans you don’t want to attend.

While this authenticity can feel difficult to lean into if you’re used to tailoring behaviors toward others or seeking approval, it’s a powerful shift to follow your own heart and values.

Zayda Slabbekoorn is a senior editorial strategist with a bachelor’s degree in social relations & policy and gender studies who focuses on psychology, relationships, self-help, and human interest stories.