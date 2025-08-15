Some individuals have the remarkable ability to make life feel more vibrant and full of possibility wherever they go. Their presence transforms routine gatherings into memorable experiences, their perspective adds depth to conversations, and their energy inspires others to embrace spontaneity, creativity, and the joy of genuine human connection.

Their secret lies not in trying to impress everyone, but in their authentic appreciation for experiences, people, and the countless small wonders that make up daily life. This genuine enjoyment of living becomes a gift they share simply by being themselves, creating ripple effects of positivity in any room they find themselves in.

Here are 5 behaviors that instantly reveal a person is more fun and interesting to be around than everyone else:

1. They set aside time for fun every day

DavideAngelini / Shutterstock

Even if they don’t know what type of fun it will be, they'll still set aside time for it. Maybe they'll write down "fun" on the calendar, even if they think they can’t possibly fit it in.

They ask themselves, 'What are some fun things I wanted to do five years ago, that I never got around to?' Then they start with those activities today.

Advertisement

2. They're grateful for even the littlest things

fizkes / Shutterstock

When they wake up in the morning, they think of ten simple things they're grateful for. Instead of thinking about their list of 'things to do,' they'll start the day by giving their mind a break. They know that they don’t have to work on their to-do list first thing in the morning.

They might also think of what they are grateful for before they go to bed. They start with a warm bed to sleep in and a roof over their head.

Gratitude fosters positive emotions like joy, contentment, and satisfaction, leading to a more optimistic outlook. A 2017 study argued that this positivity is often contagious, making the grateful individual more pleasant to be around.

Advertisement

3. They're drawn to adventure

Natee Meepian / Shutterstock

They go on day trips or go away for the weekend. They visit a place they've never been before or book a new adventure, even if it's a staycation in their own hometown.

They talk about traveling with friends and family, and ask them what their travel plans are. They talk about their travel plans with them and about places they'd like to visit. Sometimes, they invite their friends to join them.

People who travel frequently tend to be higher in openness to experience, a personality trait characterized by being imaginative, curious, and artistic. A 2023 study argued that these individuals are more likely to seek out new experiences and engage with different cultures, which can be seen as interesting to others.

Advertisement

4. They cultivate positivity wherever they go

Krakenimages.com / Shutterstock

They tend to take a good look at their thought processes. How positive are their thoughts? Do they tend to focus on the negative or go over all the regrets they have about the past?

Are they constantly worried about the future? Do they spend a lot of time predicting that things won’t work out?

If they said "yes" to any of those questions, they know it’s time to change their mindset. They'll start by focusing on the present moment.

They'll take a look at their surroundings and start to slow down. They refuse to believe the lies that their mind are telling them. They might start by picking one positive affirmation to focus on today.

Research indicates that optimists are generally seen as more appealing to be around than pessimists. This effect is particularly pronounced when those judging are also optimistic.

Advertisement

5. They go easy on themselves

ViDI Studio / Shutterstock

They know that comparing themselves to others is one of the worst things they can do. They know that this mindset will ensure that they will never feel good enough.

The next time they make a mistake, they don’t beat themselves up. They learn what they can and move forward. Everybody makes mistakes; it’s called being a human being.

They'll take time for themselves every day. Even if it’s 10 minutes, it will make a big difference. They stop spending time with negative people. They know they will only drain their energy.

When you start to take care of yourself, you will begin to see your attitude and mood change. You will start to feel better about yourself. It will be much easier to say no and set healthy boundaries for yourself.

Lianne Avila is a Licensed Marriage & Family Therapist. She is dedicated to helping couples and has completed Levels 1, 2, and 3 at The Gottman Institute.