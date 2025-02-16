Therapist Reveals The 5 Signs You’re Not Staying Informed Of The News, You’re Self-Inflicting Psychological Damage

Keeping up with the news is tough, especially lately. It's important to stay informed; however, at some point, it becomes damaging to one's psyche.

Jeff Guenther, a therapist and content creator, explained in a recent TikTok that there is a fine line between staying up to date and hurting yourself with the news. "If your news habits have you feeling hopeless, helpless, or perpetually enraged, you might not be staying informed," he cautioned. "You might just be self-inflicting psychological damage."

Advertisement

Here are five signs you’re self-inflicting psychological damage with the news you consume:

1. You look at the news first thing in the morning.

Krakenimages.com | Shutterstock

"Love that for your cortisol levels!” Guenther said sarcastically. Seriously, we have been told repeatedly that even looking at a screen first thing in the morning is bad for us, but consuming the news — on your phone or the TV — is even worse.

Advertisement

One study conducted in conjunction with The Huffington Post uncovered just how bad it can be. According to their findings, taking in just three minutes of bad news in the morning leads to a 27% greater likelihood of reporting having a bad day six to eight hours later.

Instead of starting your day in this disturbing way, Guenther recommended scheduling time later in your day — about 10 to 15 minutes — to take in the most important news. That’s really all you need. As he said, “The world will still be on fire in an hour, I promise.”

2. Reading headlines doesn’t give you any clarity.

When you read the news, do you feel like you come away with a clear idea of what you need to do in your own life and community, or does everything just feel more confusing? If the latter is true, it’s a sign that the news is hurting you. It’s even easier for this to happen when you are taking in as much information from as many sources as possible.

Advertisement

To combat this, Guenther suggested making news consumption a “quality over quantity” situation. “A few trusted sources is better than refreshing Twitter until your brain rots,” he pointed out.

Candace Nelson, a contributor at Mayo Clinic Press, seconded this. “Turn the news off when you notice the anchors or guests offering opinions or speculating about what could happen rather than providing confirmed information,” she advised. You want to make sure you’re just getting the facts so you can come to your own conclusions.

3. The news determines your mood.

Prostock-studio | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Sometimes it’s inevitable — something awful happens in the world, and you feel off the whole day because of it. That’s OK and understandable. However, if this is happening every day, it’s time to take a step back and reassess. There’s more going on in your life than just what you see on the news, and you have to remember that.

A study published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health took a look at how people felt after taking in information from various sources regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our primary findings reveal that the more individuals sought COVID-19 information, the more likely they were to be emotionally distressed,” researchers wrote.

This is when it’s important to do what Guenther called “[checking] your emotional pulse.” “If you’re spiraling, pause,” he instructed. “Take a break. Maybe go stare at a tree for a second.” Whether you stare at a tree or not, it’s critical to take some time away from the news to be present in the moment.

Advertisement

4. You argue with strangers online.

This, Guenther said, becomes a problem when you’re “emotionally invested in a fight with PatriotDad1776.” While the example he used might have been humorous, it is all too familiar for too many of us. YourTango expert Rachelle Stone explained that fighting with strangers online is actually the emotional equivalent of experiencing burnout.

So, what do you do when you feel like you just have to do something? Take that energy and use it for good. “If a story really gets to you, do one small thing about it,” Guenther said. “Donate $5 to Mercy Corps. Ask a chatbot to write a letter to your rep.”

Nelson confirmed that this is a great thing to do. It may feel hopeless because one person can only do so much, but everybody can do something. “Focusing on what you can do helps give a sense of control,” she added.

5. You’re anxious and apathetic.

fizkes | Shutterstock

Advertisement

Finding yourself feeling on edge, overwhelmed, or completely numbed out is a bad sign. It’s natural for the news to bring up some difficult emotions, but this shouldn’t be a sustained, lasting issue. And yet, as Guenther pointed out, we often find that the news causes us to feel true anxiety or apathy.

“Give yourself permission to take breaks,” he advised. “You missing one news cycle won’t collapse democracy, but burning yourself out might stop you from showing up when it actually counts.”

If you find yourself overwhelmed by the news, you’re not alone. When you do start to spiral because of the news you’re consuming, it’s good to remember that you’re not alone. Lots of other people are feeling the exact same way you are, which is why it’s important to work together in our communities to make positive change happen.

Advertisement

Mary-Faith Martinez is a writer with a bachelor’s degree in English and Journalism who covers news, psychology, lifestyle, and human interest topics.