When most people think of intelligence, they assume that a person's school grades, the job title they hold, and even all of the facts they know is the perfect measure for being smart. Honestly, real intelligence is less about how well you can perform on an exam or how well-versed you are in complex ideas and thoughts, and more about the little things that a person does and thinks. It's the way your brain is able to handle information around you that truly tells whether or not you're someone who's incredibly smart.

Being smart has less to do with proving that to other people and trying to impress a room full of strangers. It's more about how curious you are to take in new information, no matter what it may be. Whether it's accepting challenges without feeling deterred by them, or approaching problems with creative solutions, the signs you're genuinely intelligent, according to research, aren't always about book-smarts. Because a deep and capable mind isn't afraid to get to the bottom of the things they don't understand.

Here are 11 signs you're genuinely intelligent, according to research

1. You're curious about the world

Curiosity is often one of the most obvious signs of someone's intelligence. There's nothing worse than an individual thinking they know enough about the world and they don't need to learn anything else.

Education is always important, no matter how old you are and how many degrees you might hold. Being able to constantly ask questions about the world around you, explore new topics, and go down rabbit holes of topics that you had no idea about before are all things that allow your brain to feel stimulated.

"When we take an active interest in others' experiences, thoughts, and feelings, we foster deeper connections. Asking thoughtful questions and listening intently demonstrate that we value others' perspectives, which can build trust and rapport. This principle is especially important in a world where misunderstandings and divisions often arise from a lack of empathy," explained therapist Jennifer Uhrlass.

Truly intelligent people don't just settle for surface-level answers either. They desperately want to know the "why" behind everything, even if other people might feel bored by that.

Being curious is about wanting to experience and understand things firsthand, whether it's trying new hobbies, going on solo trips to unfamiliar places around the world, or having conversations with people who come from a completely different background than them and being able to compare that to their own experience.

2. You thrive on challenges

People who are known to embrace difficult tasks don't really tend to see them as obstacles, but as an opportunity to learn more and eventually grow. In the same way that intelligent individuals don't seem to shy away from failure or asking questions, it's the same energy they take with them when it comes to working hard on overcoming the obstacles that come their way.

When faced with a challenge, if it immediately sparks your curiosity as you start strategizing and analyzing your way to results, it's one of the glaring signs you're genuinely intelligent, according to research.

As a lifelong learner, you embrace any moment in life to gather new information. People like this see challenges as nothing more than something to be excited about, rather than viewing it as a threat to their ego.

3. You're comfortable with silence

While many people feel the need to always fill each pause or lapse in conversation with idle chitchat, truly intelligent individuals have no problem with simply sitting in silence. To them, there is nothing uncomfortable about silence or quiet moments.

They don't feel any sense of pressure or expectation to have to keep people entertained by mindless chatter; in fact, for them, mindless conversation is more annoying and uncomfortable than just sitting in complete silence.

With silence, they're allowed to think and reflect without trying to balance the act of socializing. It's not awkward for them, but the complete opposite.

Being comfortable with the natural pauses of things means they end up being better listeners as well, because they're not just waiting for their turn to speak but genuinely hearing what other people are saying to them too.

4. You enjoy solitude

Being able to enjoy your own company might not seem like a sign of intelligence, but it's actually the complete opposite. Those who are able to be alone with their thoughts and don't need to feel external validation from other people mean that they're comfortable with taking the time to recharge and reflect on what's going on in their own lives. Spending time alone allows for your brain to process information deeply.

A study published in Scientific Reports revealed that solitude has both benefits and costs for wellbeing. Researchers learned that being able to spend time alone was linked with increased feelings of reduced stress, suggesting solitude's calming effects. A day with more time in solitude was also related to feeling freedom to choose and be yourself.

While it's important to socialize with people and spend time with friends, it's equally as important to make sure you're taking time to be alone with your thoughts. Many intelligent people use their time by themselves to set goals and brainstorm future solutions to problems without the added distraction of having other people around too.

Solitude allows you to come back to yourself and understand your own emotions and motivations more clearly so you feel even more confident to go out into the world and do what you do best.

5. You're able to adapt to change

Life is full of unexpected challenges, from sudden career shifts to friendships ending and new ones forming. How you're able to handle these changes says a lot about your mental capacity.

People who are able to adjust without panicking about change show a real intelligence for what's meant to happen in this life. It doesn't necessarily mean you're fine with everything that happens, but that you're able to navigate the uncertain moments without feeling stuck trying to freeze time where it's at.

"One of the greatest challenges to achieving adaptability is facing the fact we are living in an unprecedented, unstable, and chaotic time in the world. It is an unfortunate reality we need to integrate into our psyche and schemas. By learning to trust in your ability to problem-solve and cope with dramatic changes in your life, the more adaptable you will become," encouraged clinical psychologist Jennifer Guttman.

Intelligent people who are able to handle change are also good at being able to handle stress, because rather than acting stubborn and holding onto old methods, they're able to think logically about what they need to do in order to remain calm in such a high-pressure situation like going through change, especially when it's unexpected.

6. You learn from failure

Being able to learn from your mistakes is one of the major signs you're genuinely intelligent, according to research. Rather than seeing challenges and moments of missteps as a complete disaster, you're someone who knows that it's all part of the learning process. People like this don't just jump to blaming themselves, but rather, they focus on what went wrong so that it doesn't happen again.

"Failures can upgrade our mental models, deleting or qualifying some of the simplistic beliefs restricting us. Failures do a better job than successes because successes don't motivate us to re-examine our beliefs, whereas failures prompt us to think critically about our assumptions. Especially if we let the failures burn at us," pointed out research psychologist Gary Klein.

Intelligent individuals are always looking to improve for the next time. It can be discouraging to fail, especially when you've worked hard to get the final result and are hoping for a successful outcome. But, in life, there are no such things as perfect moments.

When you fall down, picking yourself back up again can be the best thing for you in terms of growth. Setbacks are here to teach us more about ourselves, and intelligent people are more than aware of that, which is why they have no problem embracing those moments.

7. You question authority

People who are the type to blindly accept what's being told or asked of them usually are missing the opportunity to not only think critically, but also learn more about themselves and the world around them in order to grow. According to licensed therapist Mike Verano, "Being skeptical about our thoughts opens up new possibilities for decreasing suffering."

Intelligent individuals are usually the types of people that have no problem questioning authority, which might have been the reason they got into so much trouble as children. They're the type of people who really value independence and it doesn't mean they do it in a disrespectful way or from trying to be rebellious.

It's simply their way of getting to the bottom of the reasoning that's being told to them, whether it's from a parent, teacher, or their boss at work. By being able to ask deep and thoughtful questions, they're able to develop a greater understanding for the system that they're a part of, rather than just going with the flow and being a blind follower.

There's simply nothing worse to an intelligent person than following without a clear understanding of why they're doing it in the first place.

8. You enjoy asking questions

Intelligent individuals are usually the first person to ask a question about something that they need more clarity on. They're not afraid of showing that they don't know something because it's only through getting deeper answers compared to surface-level ones that they'll be able to take in more information.

If you want to dig deeper on certain topics and really understand how things work, it's yet another of the signs you're genuinely intelligent, according to research. For people who do this, instead of pretending to know everything, they know there's always more to learn.

When you're someone that enjoys questioning everything, you're not only able to analyze the information being presented to you, but you're also able to challenge assumptions made by others. There's no beating around the bush, but asking questions, and not just basic ones but curious ones that help propel you toward more information, will leave you feeling fulfilled in life.

9. You notice what others overlook

Being able to notice what other people may overlook is sometimes the best way to measure intelligence. It means you're someone who has a heightened sense of awareness and can almost anticipate the outcome of things before anyone else can, which helps you make better decisions down the line.

These individuals don't just see what's right in front of them, but they're also able to analyze the patterns that aren't immediately obvious to those around them too. People who have this ability are also deeply curious and focused as well.

They're not just passively taking on information, but genuinely asking questions and trying to get to the bottom of whatever problem is being presented to them. That level of attention to detail means that they not only understand situations fully, but put their intelligence to the ultimate test.

10. You're comfortable questioning yourself

Emotional maturity and intelligence aren't just about being able to recognize your own feelings, but also being able to question yourself rather than assuming you're always right. It means you're open to challenging your own beliefs and choices that you make in life, rather than proclaiming that you're not making any mistakes at all.

"Through self-reflection, we find calm amidst the chaos. It allows us to thoughtfully contemplate underlying issues and devise mindful resolutions. Self-reflection is like a mental sanctuary, engaging our logical minds when emotions threaten to overwhelm us," explained psychotherapist Ilene S. Cohen.

Intelligent people are always self-reflecting and aware of the assumptions that they have, especially when it's fueling how they absorb information. There's not a day that goes by where they're not evaluating their thought patterns to become better people overall. It means they're able to spot mistakes early on and learn from them, rather than continuing to make the same ones over and over again because they're not aware of their own behavior.

11. You're open-minded

Intelligent individuals genuinely don't want to live in a box for the rest of their lives, metaphorically speaking. They have no problem going out there and trying new things because it's better than staying stagnant and not growing as a person. They know not to shut down any new possibility without actually giving it the chance to see if they truly enjoy it or not.

They're also willing to listen and hear others out without casting judgment and, because of that, the people around them feel respected and want to genuinely spend time with them. They're never the first to tell someone they are pitching a bad idea. They listen with rapt attention and maybe tweak it here and there, but for the most part, they're also down to join the ride.

Nia Tipton is a staff writer with a bachelor's degree in creative writing and journalism who covers news and lifestyle topics that focus on psychology, relationships, and the human experience.