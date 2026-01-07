We all know someone who has a way of making even the easiest tasks feel difficult. It can be as simple as making a decision to as complicated as refusing to do something unless they can conquer it perfectly. This behavior is always frustrating.

It’s especially stressful when you are working with a person like this. When tasks need to be done, and they find ways to complicate them, it’s frustrating. Self-created complexity can make decision-making feel impossible. These individuals put so much pressure on themselves to complete things perfectly, so much so that they become a problem for others involved. Whether it’s at work or in their personal lives, people who make everything more complicated than it has to be bring frustration to the people around them.

People Who Make Everything Complicated Usually Have These 11 Frustrating Traits

1. They are over-thinkers

dimaberlinphotos via Canva

I am definitely guilty of overthinking. It can be hard not to question yourself and your decisions. When someone is an over-thinker, it can complicate situations. Stuck between decisions and ideas, these individuals make things more difficult, whether they mean to or not. It is frustrating for everyone around them.

Over-thinking includes overprocessing repetitive, unproductive thoughts. This could be someone stuck between two options or overcomplicating decision-making. It is frustrating to work with a chronic over-thinker, as nothing ever seems to be set in stone with them. They are always in their own heads.

Advertisement

2. They are perfectionists

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

When someone makes everything complicated, it could be because they are perfectionists. These individuals only want to deliver their best. They are not comfortable putting forward anything that is not properly completed. It can be difficult working with a perfectionist, whether it's in your career or personal life. Their desire to reach an unattainable goal frustrates those around them.

Since perfectionists are constantly seeing their imperfections, they can struggle with confidence. As a result, making decisions is difficult. While it makes them overachievers, it can cause stress and frustration for those around them. It makes everything complicated.

Advertisement

3. They fear being wrong

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Those who make everything over-complicated struggle with the thought of doing something wrong. It holds them back from doing things with ease. All they want is to appear perfect. Since this is an unattainable feat, their fear of being wrong complicates things for everyone else around them. Whether it’s making the right decision or completing a task properly, it becomes frustrating to deal with someone who never wants to be wrong.

Let’s face it, no one is perfect. Everyone has made a mistake at one point in their lives and is sure to make many more along the way. Others who know that things happen can embrace the idea of being wrong. Those who cannot frustrate everyone else around them.

Advertisement

4. They over-explain

Peopleimages.com - YuriArcurs via Canva

Over-explainers are frustrating. It often feels like they do not think you are smart enough to understand what they are talking about. Their need to over-explain can complicate even the simplest of tasks. However, when someone feels the need to act this way, it may be because they struggle to feel heard. It’s hard to find patience in these moments.

Many overexplainers do not realize they are doing this. While they may not be intentionally overcomplicating things, it is still a frustrating trait.

Advertisement

5. They struggle to prioritize things

Karola G from Pexels via Canva

Have you ever met someone who struggled to properly prioritize things? Instead of tackling their to-do list, they focus on other things. Whether it’s choosing something fun over a less exciting task that needs to be completed, or placing a less important thing before more pressing issues, they can make everything more complicated. Instead of working productively, they frustrate everyone around them. This is especially annoying when it is your partner or roommate, whom you lean on for help around the house.

“One of the key psychological competencies in our hyper-connected and busy lives involves understanding how to prioritise tasks and how to manage time,” says Ahona Guha, D.Psych, for Psychology Today. “These sound like simple skills, but they require some complex executive functioning abilities, including the capacity to forecast the future, evaluate various options, consider the consequences of actions (or inactions), and plan the use of our resources.”

Advertisement

6. They are committed to how they do things

shironosov from Getty Images via Canva

Picture this: you’ve been tasked to complete a project with a co-worker. There are several ways to approach the task. However, this person is married to their idea of how things should be done properly. While you have a different idea that is more efficient, they only want to do things the way they always do them. Whether or not they are working at best capacity, it overcomplicates situations and brings frustration.

These individuals may be known as control freaks. Even if there are better options available, they are committed to completing the task the way they know best. This behavior not only causes frustration, but it can also lead to resentment. When someone needs to be in control, even if they may not be the best to take the reins, it overcomplicates everything.

Advertisement

7. They frequently second-guess themselves

vkstudio via Canva

When someone lacks confidence in themselves, they can make everything more complicated. They are unaware of the way their decisions impact others around them. Since they are so caught up in their own minds, their behavior becomes frustrating for other people. Choosing between one option and another is especially difficult for those who struggle with confidence in their choices. They will often be wondering what the best decision is.

Those who go back and forth in the decision-making process may not trust themselves. This is not only frustrating for everyone around them, but also for themselves. It’s hard not to have confidence come easily. It overcomplicates everything in their life.

Advertisement

8. They struggle to let go

fizkes from Getty Images via Canva

It can be hard to relinquish control in a situation. Whether it’s in a relationship or in the workplace, putting total trust in the other people around you can be scary. However, to maintain healthy relationships, we need to learn to let go. Allowing yourself to be in the moment sounds easier than it actually is. For those who struggle with this, they overcomplicate everything around them.

“Whenever you see another person act in any way at all, you can be sure those actions are part of controlling. That means the way they’re conducting themselves is part of the process of making what they’re currently experiencing match what they want to experience,” says Timothy A Carey, Ph.D., for Psychology Today. “Of course, you can never know for sure what their experiences are or what their intended experiences might be but you can know with certainty what the process is that’s going on.”

Advertisement

9. They rely on rules

andresr from Getty Images Signature via Canva

Listen, I am not here to tell you not to follow rules. They are in place for a reason. However, in some cases, they seem pointless. Whether it’s the steps you have to take before submitting something at work or bypassing steps that seem unnecessary to get something accomplished faster, bending the rules now and then isn’t always a bad thing. Some people complicate situations by being too focused on systems and routines.

A study found that we follow rules out of conformity. We want to fit in with everyone else. It can be frustrating for others when someone believes they have to do something only one way because of the routine or system they have in place. They may be unknowingly complicating a situation by refusing to try things from another angle.

Advertisement

10. They think complexity makes them look smarter

aldomurillo from Getty Images Signature via Canva

When I worked in the corporate setting, I had a co-worker who made things more complicated for themselves because they thought it made them look smarter. By following so many steps, they thought they were impressing everyone else. I think the reaction they were looking for was something along the lines of, ‘wow! You work hard to complete these things!’ In reality, it made everything more complicated. Following 12 steps when you can get it completed in 4 is just frustrating.

There is no positive side to making life more difficult for yourself. In fact, you should be searching for ways to improve it. Those who overcomplicate things to look smart are doing the opposite and instead are frustrating those around them.

Advertisement

11. They don’t enjoy easy solutions

JackF from Getty Images via Canva

This may sound silly and straight-up unproductive. However, there are some people out there who are not looking for easy solutions. Sometimes, it’s because they want to see how long it takes them to solve something. Whether that be a relationship problem or a complicated task, they like to test themselves. This is annoying for people around them who are looking to do things with the least complexity possible.

Others are not concerned with the length it takes them to do something. It could be completing a task or making a decision, but they do not mind taking their time. When they keep someone else waiting, though, it overcomplicates and brings frustration.

Haley Van Horn is a freelance writer with a master’s degree in Humanities, living in Los Angeles. Her focus includes entertainment and lifestyle stories.